BigNasty

Online



Posts: 2 159



Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.





Posts: 2 159Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits. 90 Poles « on: Today at 12:03:59 PM » yeah 90.

Thats just incredible.

Lets hope for another top drive from the black arrow today Logged

King of the North

Offline



Posts: 1 428





Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 428Duckyfuzz Re: 90 Poles « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:10:23 PM » Hope he wins again today.



Regardless what people think of him as a person you have to admire his skill as a racing driver.



Logged

Don pepe

Online



Posts: 422





Posts: 422 Re: 90 Poles « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:19:50 PM » Hes an odious little prick and always has been. Remember thin trying to be funny on top gear years ago and he just came across as a tit. He tries so hard to get noticed and be relevant.



Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 936





Posts: 936 Re: 90 Poles « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:30:05 PM » Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 12:03:59 PM yeah 90.

Thats just incredible.

Lets hope for another top drive from the black arrow today



Just ignore this sully cunt. All he does is come on here trying to wind people up then he runs back to fmttm to tell everyone of his 'exploits' in the hope of getting his bum hole fingered by his heroes over there. I'm hoping he isn't a grown man and just an impressionable student type. I mean, imagine being a grown man and behaving like this.



Just ignore this sully cunt. All he does is come on here trying to wind people up then he runs back to fmttm to tell everyone of his 'exploits' in the hope of getting his bum hole fingered by his heroes over there. I'm hoping he isn't a grown man and just an impressionable student type. I mean, imagine being a grown man and behaving like this. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 439



MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...





Posts: 75 439MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE... Re: 90 Poles « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:33:54 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 12:30:05 PM Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 12:03:59 PM yeah 90.

Thats just incredible.

Lets hope for another top drive from the black arrow today



Just ignore this sully cunt. All he does is come on here trying to wind people up then he runs back to fmttm to tell everyone of his 'exploits' in the hope of getting his bum hole fingered by his heroes over there. I'm hoping he isn't a grown man and just an impressionable student type. I mean, imagine being a grown man and behaving like this.





Just ignore this sully cunt. All he does is come on here trying to wind people up then he runs back to fmttm to tell everyone of his 'exploits' in the hope of getting his bum hole fingered by his heroes over there. I'm hoping he isn't a grown man and just an impressionable student type. I mean, imagine being a grown man and behaving like this.



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



HE SOUNDS ABOUT 15 YEAR OLD 👍



BIG NASTY MY ARSE 😂😂😂



I HOPE THE CUNT GETS NIKI LAUDERED 👍 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂HE SOUNDS ABOUT 15 YEAR OLD 👍BIG NASTY MY ARSE 😂😂😂I HOPE THE CUNT GETS NIKI LAUDERED 👍 Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....

BigNasty

Online



Posts: 2 159



Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.





Posts: 2 159Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits. Re: 90 Poles « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:55:50 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:33:54 PM Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 12:30:05 PM Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 12:03:59 PM yeah 90.

Thats just incredible.

Lets hope for another top drive from the black arrow today



Just ignore this sully cunt. All he does is come on here trying to wind people up then he runs back to fmttm to tell everyone of his 'exploits' in the hope of getting his bum hole fingered by his heroes over there. I'm hoping he isn't a grown man and just an impressionable student type. I mean, imagine being a grown man and behaving like this.





Just ignore this sully cunt. All he does is come on here trying to wind people up then he runs back to fmttm to tell everyone of his 'exploits' in the hope of getting his bum hole fingered by his heroes over there. I'm hoping he isn't a grown man and just an impressionable student type. I mean, imagine being a grown man and behaving like this.



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



HE SOUNDS ABOUT 15 YEAR OLD 👍



BIG NASTY MY ARSE 😂😂😂



I HOPE THE CUNT GETS NIKI LAUDERED 👍

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂HE SOUNDS ABOUT 15 YEAR OLD 👍BIG NASTY MY ARSE 😂😂😂I HOPE THE CUNT GETS NIKI LAUDERED 👍

What a horrible thing to say.You might not like the guy but to wish injury on him speaks more about yourself than anything else.

Why are you so unhappy with your life? What a horrible thing to say.You might not like the guy but to wish injury on him speaks more about yourself than anything else.Why are you so unhappy with your life? Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 439



MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...





Posts: 75 439MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE... Re: 90 Poles « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:04:22 PM » Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 12:55:50 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:33:54 PM Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 12:30:05 PM Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 12:03:59 PM yeah 90.

Thats just incredible.

Lets hope for another top drive from the black arrow today



Just ignore this sully cunt. All he does is come on here trying to wind people up then he runs back to fmttm to tell everyone of his 'exploits' in the hope of getting his bum hole fingered by his heroes over there. I'm hoping he isn't a grown man and just an impressionable student type. I mean, imagine being a grown man and behaving like this.





Just ignore this sully cunt. All he does is come on here trying to wind people up then he runs back to fmttm to tell everyone of his 'exploits' in the hope of getting his bum hole fingered by his heroes over there. I'm hoping he isn't a grown man and just an impressionable student type. I mean, imagine being a grown man and behaving like this.



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



HE SOUNDS ABOUT 15 YEAR OLD 👍



BIG NASTY MY ARSE 😂😂😂



I HOPE THE CUNT GETS NIKI LAUDERED 👍

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂HE SOUNDS ABOUT 15 YEAR OLD 👍BIG NASTY MY ARSE 😂😂😂I HOPE THE CUNT GETS NIKI LAUDERED 👍

What a horrible thing to say.You might not like the guy but to wish injury on him speaks more about yourself than anything else.

Why are you so unhappy with your life?

What a horrible thing to say.You might not like the guy but to wish injury on him speaks more about yourself than anything else.Why are you so unhappy with your life?



DRY YER FUCKING EYES 😭😭😭



YA BIG BABY..... YOU STARTED FLINGING THE INSULTS ABOUT NOT ME 👎



I HATED THE BLOKE BEFORE HIS BLM SPEECH 👍



I COULDN'T GIVE A RATS ARSE IF HE DROPPED OFF THE FACE OF THE EARTH NOW 👍



DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ME AND YOU IS I TELL THE TRUTH 👍 DRY YER FUCKING EYES 😭😭😭YA BIG BABY..... YOU STARTED FLINGING THE INSULTS ABOUT NOT ME 👎I HATED THE BLOKE BEFORE HIS BLM SPEECH 👍I COULDN'T GIVE A RATS ARSE IF HE DROPPED OFF THE FACE OF THE EARTH NOW 👍DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ME AND YOU IS I TELL THE TRUTH 👍 Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....

BigNasty

Online



Posts: 2 159



Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.





Posts: 2 159Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits. Re: 90 Poles « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:21:53 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:04:22 PM Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 12:55:50 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:33:54 PM Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 12:30:05 PM Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 12:03:59 PM yeah 90.

Thats just incredible.

Lets hope for another top drive from the black arrow today



Just ignore this sully cunt. All he does is come on here trying to wind people up then he runs back to fmttm to tell everyone of his 'exploits' in the hope of getting his bum hole fingered by his heroes over there. I'm hoping he isn't a grown man and just an impressionable student type. I mean, imagine being a grown man and behaving like this.





Just ignore this sully cunt. All he does is come on here trying to wind people up then he runs back to fmttm to tell everyone of his 'exploits' in the hope of getting his bum hole fingered by his heroes over there. I'm hoping he isn't a grown man and just an impressionable student type. I mean, imagine being a grown man and behaving like this.



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



HE SOUNDS ABOUT 15 YEAR OLD 👍



BIG NASTY MY ARSE 😂😂😂



I HOPE THE CUNT GETS NIKI LAUDERED 👍

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂HE SOUNDS ABOUT 15 YEAR OLD 👍BIG NASTY MY ARSE 😂😂😂I HOPE THE CUNT GETS NIKI LAUDERED 👍

What a horrible thing to say.You might not like the guy but to wish injury on him speaks more about yourself than anything else.

Why are you so unhappy with your life?

What a horrible thing to say.You might not like the guy but to wish injury on him speaks more about yourself than anything else.Why are you so unhappy with your life?



DRY YER FUCKING EYES 😭😭😭



YA BIG BABY..... YOU STARTED FLINGING THE INSULTS ABOUT NOT ME 👎



I HATED THE BLOKE BEFORE HIS BLM SPEECH 👍



I COULDN'T GIVE A RATS ARSE IF HE DROPPED OFF THE FACE OF THE EARTH NOW 👍



DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ME AND YOU IS I TELL THE TRUTH 👍

DRY YER FUCKING EYES 😭😭😭YA BIG BABY..... YOU STARTED FLINGING THE INSULTS ABOUT NOT ME 👎I HATED THE BLOKE BEFORE HIS BLM SPEECH 👍I COULDN'T GIVE A RATS ARSE IF HE DROPPED OFF THE FACE OF THE EARTH NOW 👍DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ME AND YOU IS I TELL THE TRUTH 👍

Where have i insulted you?.

Straight up mate you need to take a step back.You sound like a bitter and twisted old man.Can't be good for you getting so angry at the internet.

Just chill a bit,life is good man. Where have i insulted you?.Straight up mate you need to take a step back.You sound like a bitter and twisted old man.Can't be good for you getting so angry at the internet.Just chill a bit,life is good man. Logged