Sheff Utd, Bournemouth Watford and Burnley etc show that hard work and organisation can carry you a long way in the PL but Bielsa strikes me as a bit neurotic and panicky if his hard work approach falters.



Be interesting to see how they do next year and how long they stick with Bamford?



We look forward to their eventual demise of course!



Clearly the best team in the Champo this season overall but how do they compare to say the Wolves team or even the Norwich that beat us in the play offs?