Inglorious_Basterd
Some fans seem to think that Friend has played his last game at the Riverside
As a photograph has emerged of him sat on his own in the dugout area at the end of the game yesterday...
Id certainly hope that it was his last game at the Riverside, however, I cant see it myself.
A very limited footballer, whose best days are well and truly behind him (awful again yesterday) but because he speaks highly of the area / the fans and does a bit of work in the community, he is held in high regard by Gibson.
As Gibson loves this kind of shit, I think its inevitable that he will be offered yet another contract
Clive Road
THIS IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM IN BUSINESS 👎
HAVING YER FRIENDS (PARDON THE PUN) AND FAMILY WORKING FOR YOU...
DOES NOT WORK 👎👎👎
ESPECIALLY WHEN THEY ARE USELESS FUCKING CUNTS 👎👎👎
NO PLACE FOR SENTIMENT IN BUSINESS..... THAT'S WHY GIBBO HAS CONSTANTLY FUCKED UP BY SURROUNDING HIMSELF WITH FUCKING CLOWNS 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
WHO UNFORTUNATELY TURN OUT TO BE HIS FRIENDS OR FAMILY 👎
IT DOES NOT WORK..... IT'S BEEN TRIED AND TESTED MANY TIMES 👍
Hes got a healthy bank account t that says different.
Pallys bar stool
He's given 8 years to the club. He's been good at times and injuries/age have caught up with him certainly as a fullback.
If all footballers conducted themselves the way Friend has it would be a much better game. If he decides to retire, he is one of the few we should try keep at the club as a youth coach.
LEON TROTSKY
ONLY IN HIS BULHAUL BUSINESS WHICH IM TOLD HE HAS A MANAGER RUNNING THAT WITH A ROD OF IRON.... KNOW A FEW LADS WHO GOT SACKED SAYING HE WAS A CUNT TO WORK FOR 👍
HE TREATS THIS FOOTBALL CLUB LIKE HIS LITTLE TOY..... LIKE A TRAIN SET OR SCALECTRIX 👎👎👎
HE SURROUNDS HIMSELF LIKE QUEERSON DOES 👍
WITH FOOLS 👎
LEON TROTSKY
Probably the best 150k this club has ever spent (inflation considered). Has been a great servant and ambassador for the club and deserves more respect from the disrespectful louts who abuse him. Definitely past his best although i think i saw something that showed our points per game in the last few seasons is better when George plays. Could do a job at centre half in the champo
OUTSTAYED HIS WELCOME BY ABOUT 3 YEARS... A BIT LIKE BRYAN ROBSON WHEN GIBSON WOULD NOT LET GO 👎
FRIEND HAS BEEN A GOOD SERVANT BUT HE SHOULD HAVE WENT WHEN HIS TIME IS UP..... WHEN IM ON A NEW ENERGY BUILD.... ONCE ITS BUILT THEY PAY YOU OFF.... THEY DONT KEEP YOU ON FOR SENTIMENT 👎
