Carthorse Friend next out of the door?



As a photograph has emerged of him sat on his own in the dugout area at the end of the game yesterday...







Id certainly hope that it was his last game at the Riverside, however, I cant see it myself.



A very limited footballer, whose best days are well and truly behind him (awful again yesterday) but because he speaks highly of the area / the fans and does a bit of work in the community, he is held in high regard by Gibson.



As Gibson loves this kind of shit, I think its inevitable that he will be offered yet another contract

Some fans seem to think that Friend has played his last game at the Riverside

Posts: 75 457MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE... Re: Carthorse Friend next out of the door? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:33:27 AM » THIS IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM IN BUSINESS 👎



HAVING YER FRIENDS (PARDON THE PUN) AND FAMILY WORKING FOR YOU...



DOES NOT WORK 👎👎👎



ESPECIALLY WHEN THEY ARE USELESS FUCKING CUNTS 👎👎👎



NO PLACE FOR SENTIMENT IN BUSINESS..... THAT'S WHY GIBBO HAS CONSTANTLY FUCKED UP BY SURROUNDING HIMSELF WITH FUCKING CLOWNS 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡



WHO UNFORTUNATELY TURN OUT TO BE HIS FRIENDS OR FAMILY 👎



IF WARNOCK AS HIS WAY HE WILL GET RID

Posts: 238Easy now Re: Carthorse Friend next out of the door? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:46:15 AM »







Posts: 28 Re: Carthorse Friend next out of the door? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:50:22 AM » He's given 8 years to the club. He's been good at times and injuries/age have caught up with him certainly as a fullback.



ONLY IN HIS BULHAUL BUSINESS WHICH IM TOLD HE HAS A MANAGER RUNNING THAT WITH A ROD OF IRON.... KNOW A FEW LADS WHO GOT SACKED SAYING HE WAS A CUNT TO WORK FOR 👍



HE TREATS THIS FOOTBALL CLUB LIKE HIS LITTLE TOY..... LIKE A TRAIN SET OR SCALECTRIX 👎👎👎



HE SURROUNDS HIMSELF LIKE QUEERSON DOES 👍



OUTSTAYED HIS WELCOME BY ABOUT 3 YEARS... A BIT LIKE BRYAN ROBSON WHEN GIBSON WOULD NOT LET GO 👎



Dont think so now. Hes been superb for us until age and injury have him making promises his body cant keep. Got to have him involved in the youth set up



Posts: 964 Re: Carthorse Friend next out of the door? « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:07:04 AM »



All the best George lad if that's the last we see of you.







Agree with the first half of this post. Under AK he was the best LB in the division and was a key man in our promotion season.



He just got found out at the very highest level which is no disgrace.



Legs gone now and he's nowhere near good enough to play centre half, doesn't read the game well enough nor is he commanding, maybe has a use as the left side of a 3 but even then there's probably better options.

Posts: 40 242 Re: Carthorse Friend next out of the door? « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:27:55 PM » Ive always been a big fan and hoped hed get a one year extension as a player/coach but the past few months has made me change my mind, just a trainee coaching role now. Maybe two years alongside Warnock to groom him for the next Boro manager.



That is present thoughts, historically hes been amazing for us and real gent as well. Ive met him loads of times and hes a thoroughly decent bloke. Hes been an absolute bargain, just a shame his back legs have gone because his commitment and application are first class.

Posts: 9 786Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: Carthorse Friend next out of the door? « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:47:22 PM » How dare anyone speak positively about George Friend? I plucked up the courage the other week and thought I was going to be banned!



He cant pass and runs like someone is pulling him back, the lack of pace he cant help but I wish hed stop trying to plays long balls out from the back. Thank you for your sterling effort over the years George, now see you later.



The biggest sickener for George was how hard he battled for the club to get us promoted and then he spend most of the premier league season injured or coming back from injury. How unlucky could he be.



Posts: 4 110 Re: Carthorse Friend next out of the door? « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:27:09 PM » I agree there is no room for sentiment but i don't think he is as bad as people say. He was exposed as being out of his depth in the PL and he had a torrid. But if he leaves us he will there will be no shortage of takers in the champo because he is still decent at this level.



Hell always be praised by me, he obviously cares. See also Adam Clayton, he was class alongside Leadbitter for years and always appeared to put club first and graft his knackers off.



Id rather have a 7/10 player who works his arse off every game than an 8/10 player who turns it on when he fancies it. Unfortunately time catches up with all of them, including George and Adam.



