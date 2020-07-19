Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Beerson not even Boro fan  (Read 484 times)
Ural Quntz
« on: July 19, 2020, 09:10:09 AM »
Why is this silly fucker allowed to infest this board when he admits to being a "huge blue"

Unless he has already gone as I see nothing new from him today?

Flouncewatch or bulldozer - who cares?

 :like:
Logged
Pile
« Reply #1 on: July 19, 2020, 09:19:25 AM »
Hes obviously a second/third/fourth account.

Bulldoze  :like:
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #2 on: July 19, 2020, 09:59:19 AM »
SO YOU WANT RIK BANNED? HE HATES BORO AND SKINZ IS A PLAGGY MANC  :unlike:

THIS IS A Z.LIST THREAD 🤡🤡🤡

ITS ACTUALLY BEER FOR BORING PEOPLE 🤣🤣🤣🤣👻👍

BEER ME BOYZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻🤠
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: July 19, 2020, 10:13:27 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on July 19, 2020, 09:59:19 AM
SO YOU WANT RIK BANNED? HE HATES BORO AND SKINZ IS A PLAGGY MANC  :unlike:

THIS IS A Z.LIST THREAD 🤡🤡🤡

ITS ACTUALLY BEER FOR BORING PEOPLE 🤣🤣🤣🤣👻👍

BEER ME BOYZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻🤠

😂😂😂



Beer me Neil  :beer: :beer:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #4 on: July 19, 2020, 11:20:33 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on July 19, 2020, 10:13:27 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on July 19, 2020, 09:59:19 AM
SO YOU WANT RIK BANNED? HE HATES BORO AND SKINZ IS A PLAGGY MANC  :unlike:

THIS IS A Z.LIST THREAD 🤡🤡🤡

ITS ACTUALLY BEER FOR BORING PEOPLE 🤣🤣🤣🤣👻👍

BEER ME BOYZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻🤠

😂😂😂



Beer me Neil  :beer: :beer:

You do yourself no credit by associating yourself with this blatant troll

You could be so much better on here Matty

 :dftt:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #5 on: July 19, 2020, 11:29:28 AM »
I'm just amazed that all these accounts still keep winding people up after all this time. Posters like matty and a few others have issues with people like lids and crocket and rik so they fan the flames even more. They'd soon get tired if you just ignored them. I mean it's not like these muppets such as beerson and rifle and all of their other characters are real people, getting wound up by them is like getting pissed off at mickey mouse!!

 
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: July 19, 2020, 12:14:51 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on July 19, 2020, 11:20:33 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on July 19, 2020, 10:13:27 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on July 19, 2020, 09:59:19 AM
SO YOU WANT RIK BANNED? HE HATES BORO AND SKINZ IS A PLAGGY MANC  :unlike:

THIS IS A Z.LIST THREAD 🤡🤡🤡

ITS ACTUALLY BEER FOR BORING PEOPLE 🤣🤣🤣🤣👻👍

BEER ME BOYZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻🤠

😂😂😂



Beer me Neil  :beer: :beer:

You do yourself no credit by associating yourself with this blatant troll

You could be so much better on here Matty

 :dftt:



You make yourself look utterly fucking stupid by getting wound up by him  :like:
Logged
BigNasty
« Reply #7 on: July 19, 2020, 12:57:00 PM »
^^^this^^^
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #8 on: July 19, 2020, 01:18:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on July 19, 2020, 12:14:51 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on July 19, 2020, 11:20:33 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on July 19, 2020, 10:13:27 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on July 19, 2020, 09:59:19 AM
SO YOU WANT RIK BANNED? HE HATES BORO AND SKINZ IS A PLAGGY MANC  :unlike:

THIS IS A Z.LIST THREAD 🤡🤡🤡

ITS ACTUALLY BEER FOR BORING PEOPLE 🤣🤣🤣🤣👻👍

BEER ME BOYZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻🤠

😂😂😂



Beer me Neil  :beer: :beer:

You do yourself no credit by associating yourself with this blatant troll

You could be so much better on here Matty

 :dftt:



You make yourself look utterly fucking stupid by getting wound up by him  :like:

Sounds very much like you are wound up?

I know I'm not

 :dftt:
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: July 19, 2020, 01:27:38 PM »
Good lad, Quntzy. Dont let him get to you  :like:
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #10 on: July 19, 2020, 01:34:22 PM »
Beersons a top man who had crack for days not like some of the bigots on here  :ponce:
Logged
BoroPE
« Reply #11 on: July 19, 2020, 03:31:34 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 19, 2020, 01:34:22 PM
Beersons a top man who had crack for days not like some of the bigots on here  :ponce:

I think hes on crack.  souey
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #12 on: July 19, 2020, 11:12:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on July 19, 2020, 01:27:38 PM
Good lad, Quntzy. Dont let him get to you  :like:




Clearly got a reaction from you anyway.

You used to be good at this..

 monkey
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #13 on: July 20, 2020, 09:13:46 AM »
People on here have strange attitudes.

Beerson spams the board with shite and people hate him.

Liddle spams the board with shite, and ceratin people can't get their tongue out of his cinamon ring.

Weird.

Gin and Tonic me boys 
Logged
Skinz
« Reply #14 on: July 20, 2020, 09:20:09 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on July 20, 2020, 09:13:46 AM
People on here have strange attitudes.

Beerson spams the board with shite and people hate him.

Liddle spams the board with shite, and ceratin people can't get their tongue out of his cinamon ring.

Weird.

Gin and Tonic me boys  

You'd have a point if Liddle was doing it over at Marxist central. Oh and bigfoot is a Boro fan from flyme
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #15 on: July 20, 2020, 03:24:18 PM »
SKINZ HOW DO YOU SURVIVE ON A PICCADILLY DIET OF KRISPY KREME SAMPLES... COSTA COFFE ENDS AND BURGER KING FRIES THAT YOU BEAT THE SEAGULLS TO? :basil: :basil:

BEER ME SPICERAT  🤡🤣🍻🍺🍺🍺
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #16 on: July 20, 2020, 03:49:47 PM »
NOT EVEN POSTED ON THIS THREAD BUT YET THE WINNET BERNIE BRINGS ME IN TO IT  👎

OBSESSED  👍
Logged
Skinz
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:13:19 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on July 20, 2020, 03:24:18 PM
SKINZ HOW DO YOU SURVIVE ON A PICCADILLY DIET OF KRISPY KREME SAMPLES... COSTA COFFE ENDS AND BURGER KING FRIES THAT YOU BEAT THE SEAGULLS TO? :basil: :basil:

BEER ME SPICERAT  🤡🤣🍻🍺🍺🍺

Did you know BEER ME SPICERAT is an anagram of BEERIEST CAMPER  mcl
Logged
