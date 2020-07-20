Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 092





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 092Pack o cunts Beerson not even Boro fan « on: Yesterday at 09:10:09 AM »



Unless he has already gone as I see nothing new from him today?



Flouncewatch or bulldozer - who cares?



Why is this silly fucker allowed to infest this board when he admits to being a "huge blue"Unless he has already gone as I see nothing new from him today?Flouncewatch or bulldozer - who cares? Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 610





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 610 Re: Beerson not even Boro fan « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:59:19 AM »



THIS IS A Z.LIST THREAD 🤡🤡🤡



ITS ACTUALLY BEER FOR BORING PEOPLE 🤣🤣🤣🤣👻👍



BEER ME BOYZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻🤠 SO YOU WANT RIK BANNED? HE HATES BORO AND SKINZ IS A PLAGGY MANCTHIS IS A Z.LIST THREAD 🤡🤡🤡ITS ACTUALLY BEER FOR BORING PEOPLE 🤣🤣🤣🤣👻👍BEER ME BOYZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻🤠 Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 964





Posts: 964 Re: Beerson not even Boro fan « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:29:28 AM »



I'm just amazed that all these accounts still keep winding people up after all this time. Posters like matty and a few others have issues with people like lids and crocket and rik so they fan the flames even more. They'd soon get tired if you just ignored them. I mean it's not like these muppets such as beerson and rifle and all of their other characters are real people, getting wound up by them is like getting pissed off at mickey mouse!! Logged

RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 232





Posts: 232 Re: Beerson not even Boro fan « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:34:22 PM » Beersons a top man who had crack for days not like some of the bigots on here Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 413





Posts: 5 413 Re: Beerson not even Boro fan « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:13:46 AM »



Beerson spams the board with shite and people hate him.



Liddle spams the board with shite, and ceratin people can't get their tongue out of his cinamon ring.



Weird.



Gin and Tonic me boys People on here have strange attitudes.Beerson spams the board with shite and people hate him.Liddle spams the board with shite, and ceratin people can't get their tongue out of his cinamon ring.Weird.Gin and Tonic me boys Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 345





Posts: 2 345 Re: Beerson not even Boro fan « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:20:09 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:13:46 AM



Beerson spams the board with shite and people hate him.



Liddle spams the board with shite, and ceratin people can't get their tongue out of his cinamon ring.



Weird.



Gin and Tonic me boys

People on here have strange attitudes.Beerson spams the board with shite and people hate him.Liddle spams the board with shite, and ceratin people can't get their tongue out of his cinamon ring.Weird.Gin and Tonic me boys

You'd have a point if Liddle was doing it over at Marxist central. Oh and bigfoot is a Boro fan from flyme You'd have a point if Liddle was doing it over at Marxist central. Oh and bigfoot is a Boro fan from flyme Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 610





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 610 Re: Beerson not even Boro fan « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:24:18 PM »



BEER ME SPICERAT 🤡🤣🍻🍺🍺🍺 SKINZ HOW DO YOU SURVIVE ON A PICCADILLY DIET OF KRISPY KREME SAMPLES... COSTA COFFE ENDS AND BURGER KING FRIES THAT YOU BEAT THE SEAGULLS TO?BEER ME SPICERAT🤡🤣🍻🍺🍺🍺 Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....