Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 19, 2020, 11:14:34 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Beerson not even Boro fan  (Read 285 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 091


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:10:09 AM »
Why is this silly fucker allowed to infest this board when he admits to being a "huge blue"

Unless he has already gone as I see nothing new from him today?

Flouncewatch or bulldozer - who cares?

 :like:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 242



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:19:25 AM »
Hes obviously a second/third/fourth account.

Bulldoze  :like:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 612


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:59:19 AM »
SO YOU WANT RIK BANNED? HE HATES BORO AND SKINZ IS A PLAGGY MANC  :unlike:

THIS IS A Z.LIST THREAD 🤡🤡🤡

ITS ACTUALLY BEER FOR BORING PEOPLE 🤣🤣🤣🤣👻👍

BEER ME BOYZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻🤠
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 507


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:13:27 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 09:59:19 AM
SO YOU WANT RIK BANNED? HE HATES BORO AND SKINZ IS A PLAGGY MANC  :unlike:

THIS IS A Z.LIST THREAD 🤡🤡🤡

ITS ACTUALLY BEER FOR BORING PEOPLE 🤣🤣🤣🤣👻👍

BEER ME BOYZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻🤠

😂😂😂



Beer me Neil  :beer: :beer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 091


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:20:33 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:13:27 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 09:59:19 AM
SO YOU WANT RIK BANNED? HE HATES BORO AND SKINZ IS A PLAGGY MANC  :unlike:

THIS IS A Z.LIST THREAD 🤡🤡🤡

ITS ACTUALLY BEER FOR BORING PEOPLE 🤣🤣🤣🤣👻👍

BEER ME BOYZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻🤠

😂😂😂



Beer me Neil  :beer: :beer:

You do yourself no credit by associating yourself with this blatant troll

You could be so much better on here Matty

 :dftt:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 964


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:29:28 AM »
I'm just amazed that all these accounts still keep winding people up after all this time. Posters like matty and a few others have issues with people like lids and crocket and rik so they fan the flames even more. They'd soon get tired if you just ignored them. I mean it's not like these muppets such as beerson and rifle and all of their other characters are real people, getting wound up by them is like getting pissed off at mickey mouse!!

 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 507


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:14:51 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:20:33 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:13:27 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 09:59:19 AM
SO YOU WANT RIK BANNED? HE HATES BORO AND SKINZ IS A PLAGGY MANC  :unlike:

THIS IS A Z.LIST THREAD 🤡🤡🤡

ITS ACTUALLY BEER FOR BORING PEOPLE 🤣🤣🤣🤣👻👍

BEER ME BOYZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻🤠

😂😂😂



Beer me Neil  :beer: :beer:

You do yourself no credit by associating yourself with this blatant troll

You could be so much better on here Matty

 :dftt:



You make yourself look utterly fucking stupid by getting wound up by him  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BigNasty
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 184

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:57:00 PM »
^^^this^^^
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 091


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:18:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:14:51 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:20:33 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:13:27 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 09:59:19 AM
SO YOU WANT RIK BANNED? HE HATES BORO AND SKINZ IS A PLAGGY MANC  :unlike:

THIS IS A Z.LIST THREAD 🤡🤡🤡

ITS ACTUALLY BEER FOR BORING PEOPLE 🤣🤣🤣🤣👻👍

BEER ME BOYZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻🤠

😂😂😂



Beer me Neil  :beer: :beer:

You do yourself no credit by associating yourself with this blatant troll

You could be so much better on here Matty

 :dftt:



You make yourself look utterly fucking stupid by getting wound up by him  :like:

Sounds very much like you are wound up?

I know I'm not

 :dftt:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 507


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:27:38 PM »
Good lad, Quntzy. Dont let him get to you  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
****
Online Online

Posts: 225


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:34:22 PM »
Beersons a top man who had crack for days not like some of the bigots on here  :ponce:
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 365


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:31:34 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 01:34:22 PM
Beersons a top man who had crack for days not like some of the bigots on here  :ponce:

I think hes on crack.  souey
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 091


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:12:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:27:38 PM
Good lad, Quntzy. Dont let him get to you  :like:




Clearly got a reaction from you anyway.

You used to be good at this..

 monkey
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 