July 19, 2020, 11:14:34 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Beerson not even Boro fan
Author
Topic: Beerson not even Boro fan (Read 285 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 091
Pack o cunts
Beerson not even Boro fan
«
on:
Today
at 09:10:09 AM »
Why is this silly fucker allowed to infest this board when he admits to being a "huge blue"
Unless he has already gone as I see nothing new from him today?
Flouncewatch or bulldozer - who cares?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 242
Re: Beerson not even Boro fan
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:19:25 AM »
Hes obviously a second/third/fourth account.
Bulldoze
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 612
Re: Beerson not even Boro fan
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:59:19 AM »
SO YOU WANT RIK BANNED? HE HATES BORO AND SKINZ IS A PLAGGY MANC
THIS IS A Z.LIST THREAD 🤡🤡🤡
ITS ACTUALLY BEER FOR BORING PEOPLE 🤣🤣🤣🤣👻👍
BEER ME BOYZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻🤠
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 507
Re: Beerson not even Boro fan
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:13:27 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 09:59:19 AM
😂😂😂
Beer me Neil
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 091
Pack o cunts
Re: Beerson not even Boro fan
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:20:33 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:13:27 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 09:59:19 AM
😂😂😂
Beer me Neil
You do yourself no credit by associating yourself with this blatant troll
You could be so much better on here Matty
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 964
Re: Beerson not even Boro fan
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:29:28 AM »
I'm just amazed that all these accounts still keep winding people up after all this time. Posters like matty and a few others have issues with people like lids and crocket and rik so they fan the flames even more. They'd soon get tired if you just ignored them. I mean it's not like these muppets such as beerson and rifle and all of their other characters are real people, getting wound up by them is like getting pissed off at mickey mouse!!
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 507
Re: Beerson not even Boro fan
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:14:51 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 11:20:33 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:13:27 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 09:59:19 AM
😂😂😂
Beer me Neil
You do yourself no credit by associating yourself with this blatant troll
You could be so much better on here Matty
You make yourself look utterly fucking stupid by getting wound up by him
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BigNasty
Offline
Posts: 2 184
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: Beerson not even Boro fan
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:57:00 PM »
^^^this^^^
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 091
Pack o cunts
Re: Beerson not even Boro fan
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:18:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:14:51 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 11:20:33 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:13:27 AM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 09:59:19 AM
😂😂😂
Beer me Neil
You do yourself no credit by associating yourself with this blatant troll
You could be so much better on here Matty
You make yourself look utterly fucking stupid by getting wound up by him
Sounds very much like you are wound up?
I know I'm not
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 507
Re: Beerson not even Boro fan
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:27:38 PM »
Good lad, Quntzy. Dont let him get to you
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 225
Re: Beerson not even Boro fan
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:34:22 PM »
Beersons a top man who had crack for days not like some of the bigots on here
Logged
BoroPE
Online
Posts: 2 365
Re: Beerson not even Boro fan
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:31:34 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 01:34:22 PM
Beersons a top man who had crack for days not like some of the bigots on here
I think hes on crack.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 091
Pack o cunts
Re: Beerson not even Boro fan
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:12:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:27:38 PM
Good lad, Quntzy. Dont let him get to you
Clearly got a reaction from you anyway.
You used to be good at this..
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
