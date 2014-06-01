Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Hey monkeyman  (Read 215 times)
Pile
« on: Today at 09:08:45 AM »
You gonna do the decent thing and delete this shit?

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145603.0
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:13:45 AM »
DONE IT FOR YER WHAT WAS WRONG IT WAS A GAMBLING THREAD
Pile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:20:28 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:13:45 AM
DONE IT FOR YER WHAT WAS WRONG IT WAS A GAMBLING THREAD
More the uncalled paedo accusations and general shittery. Cheers man  :like:
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:22:12 AM »
It ended up with the normal bullshit of nonce accusations.
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:22:32 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:20:28 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:13:45 AM
DONE IT FOR YER WHAT WAS WRONG IT WAS A GAMBLING THREAD
More the uncalled paedo accusations and general shittery. Cheers man  :like:
I DID NOT SEE THAT IT MUST OF HAPPENED LATE LAST NIGHT FFS
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:27:07 AM »
Well done for deleting it
i could not believe some of the
shit on there last night,
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:27:21 AM »
The abuse fished out to crocket is nothing less than bullying and fucking embarrassing.


Maybe its time goldby got a grip on this site, as it seems hes lost control, again.
Pile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:27:38 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:22:32 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:20:28 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:13:45 AM
DONE IT FOR YER WHAT WAS WRONG IT WAS A GAMBLING THREAD
More the uncalled paedo accusations and general shittery. Cheers man  :like:
I DID NOT SEE THAT IT MUST OF HAPPENED LATE LAST NIGHT FFS
Maybe, I only seen it this morning.

The troll had the flush on display.  charles
Pile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:29:00 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:27:21 AM
The abuse fished out to crocket is nothing less than bullying and fucking embarrassing.
True, although I doubt Crocky gives a fuck anyway.  :like:
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:31:48 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:29:00 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:27:21 AM
The abuse fished out to crocket is nothing less than bullying and fucking embarrassing.
True, although I doubt Crocky gives a fuck anyway.  :like:

No he probably doesnt but its a pack mentality with them. Childish cunts.

And as for that riverside rifle, why the fuck have admin allowed him to remain on here so long, again.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:36:00 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:31:48 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:29:00 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:27:21 AM
The abuse fished out to crocket is nothing less than bullying and fucking embarrassing.
True, although I doubt Crocky gives a fuck anyway.  :like:

No he probably doesnt but its a pack mentality with them. Childish cunts.

And as for that riverside rifle, why the fuck have admin allowed him to remain on here so long, again.




Wasn't me dishing out paedophile accusations like Maggie and crocket were, fucking disgusting the pair want to be ashamed of themselves  :lenin:
Pile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:20:25 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:36:00 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:31:48 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:29:00 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:27:21 AM
The abuse fished out to crocket is nothing less than bullying and fucking embarrassing.
True, although I doubt Crocky gives a fuck anyway.  :like:

No he probably doesnt but its a pack mentality with them. Childish cunts.

And as for that riverside rifle, why the fuck have admin allowed him to remain on here so long, again.




Wasn't me dishing out paedophile accusations like Maggie and crocket were, fucking disgusting the pair want to be ashamed of themselves  :lenin:
It wasnt Crocket or Maggie.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:59:27 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 06:20:25 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:36:00 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:31:48 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:29:00 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:27:21 AM
The abuse fished out to crocket is nothing less than bullying and fucking embarrassing.
True, although I doubt Crocky gives a fuck anyway.  :like:

No he probably doesnt but its a pack mentality with them. Childish cunts.

And as for that riverside rifle, why the fuck have admin allowed him to remain on here so long, again.




Wasn't me dishing out paedophile accusations like Maggie and crocket were, fucking disgusting the pair want to be ashamed of themselves  :lenin:
It wasnt Crocket or Maggie.


Who was it then? Maggie was dishing it out like no tomorrow lad
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:01:18 PM »
Bit rich getting all offended on crocket's behalf. He is up there with the most abusive people ever to grace COB.
Pile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:13:02 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:01:18 PM
Bit rich getting all offended on crocket's behalf. He is up there with the most abusive people ever to grace COB.
I wasnt getting offended on his behalf, I just thought the paedo accusation should be removed from the board.
Pile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:14:25 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 06:59:27 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 06:20:25 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:36:00 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:31:48 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:29:00 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:27:21 AM
The abuse fished out to crocket is nothing less than bullying and fucking embarrassing.
True, although I doubt Crocky gives a fuck anyway.  :like:

No he probably doesnt but its a pack mentality with them. Childish cunts.

And as for that riverside rifle, why the fuck have admin allowed him to remain on here so long, again.




Wasn't me dishing out paedophile accusations like Maggie and crocket were, fucking disgusting the pair want to be ashamed of themselves  :lenin:
It wasnt Crocket or Maggie.


Who was it then? Maggie was dishing it out like no tomorrow lad
Maybe Coluka? Obviously not the FMTTM one but it was definitely a stolen FMTTM username I recognised.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:33:04 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:14:25 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 06:59:27 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 06:20:25 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:36:00 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:31:48 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:29:00 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:27:21 AM
The abuse fished out to crocket is nothing less than bullying and fucking embarrassing.
True, although I doubt Crocky gives a fuck anyway.  :like:

No he probably doesnt but its a pack mentality with them. Childish cunts.

And as for that riverside rifle, why the fuck have admin allowed him to remain on here so long, again.




Wasn't me dishing out paedophile accusations like Maggie and crocket were, fucking disgusting the pair want to be ashamed of themselves  :lenin:
It wasnt Crocket or Maggie.


Who was it then? Maggie was dishing it out like no tomorrow lad
Maybe Coluka? Obviously not the FMTTM one but it was definitely a stolen FMTTM username I recognised.
yeah that's crockets other user all the paedo accusations came from Maggie
Pile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:36:19 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 10:33:04 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:14:25 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 06:59:27 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 06:20:25 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:36:00 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:31:48 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:29:00 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:27:21 AM
The abuse fished out to crocket is nothing less than bullying and fucking embarrassing.
True, although I doubt Crocky gives a fuck anyway.  :like:

No he probably doesnt but its a pack mentality with them. Childish cunts.

And as for that riverside rifle, why the fuck have admin allowed him to remain on here so long, again.




Wasn't me dishing out paedophile accusations like Maggie and crocket were, fucking disgusting the pair want to be ashamed of themselves  :lenin:
It wasnt Crocket or Maggie.


Who was it then? Maggie was dishing it out like no tomorrow lad
Maybe Coluka? Obviously not the FMTTM one but it was definitely a stolen FMTTM username I recognised.
yeah that's crockets other user all the paedo accusations came from Maggie
Maggie didnt post any paedo insults, maybe he quoted it?
RiversideRifle
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:46:22 PM »
He definetly did lad, claimed he was friends with Adam Johnson eho told him I was a nonce 
Pile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:49:20 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 10:46:22 PM
He definetly did lad, claimed he was friends with Adam Johnson eho told him I was a nonce 
That was coluka.  :pd:
monkeyman
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:49:37 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 10:46:22 PM
He definetly did lad, claimed he was friends with Adam Johnson eho told him I was a nonce 
 
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:11:23 PM »
Just posted something on the other thread.  There was zero paedo accusations from me.   I honestly dont know where he got it from.  I did see a couple of messages from the Colima account.  But as I put on the other thread.  Rifle must have been pissed
towz
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:12:09 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 11:11:23 PM
Just posted something on the other thread.  There was zero paedo accusations from me.   I honestly dont know where he got it from.  I did see a couple of messages from the Colima account.  But as I put on the other thread.  Rifle must have been pissed

Clearly guilty as charged
