July 21, 2020, 12:40:59 AM
Morning Steve
RiversideRifle
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 08:10:33 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on July 19, 2020, 11:07:07 PM
I had a dig at caps.  Because he comes across as a right cunt.   A dangerous one though.  Bringing peoples work place into It.  That needs stamping out straight away.    Suggesting shit like he was is the quick way to cause people to massively lose their fools.  Especially when the people he is threatening anonymously from the safety of his keyboard dont know who he is.   Its a cunts trick.  

I also slated el capitain.   Just because he is a sad cunt.  A lowlife thief, a scumbag and a conman.  But most already know that.  

And I had a dig back at rifle.  More just a warning shot.   Because I know who he is and he knows who I am.   And there is absolutely know way he would speak to me like that away from a message board.  Unless its another rifle maybe??.  He has a very short memory if not.  Which I find hilarious  :nige:


This should be good, who am I Maggie me owld fruit? You have my permission to tell everyone ..........  :ponce:
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 08:18:07 AM »
Maggie and crocket you know what you both did and said, just own it lads and stop being fucking cowardly about it, and I don't have a 3 year old, younger than that infact that's how I know youre chatting total shite kid  :ponce: Maggie don't you remember saying you were best muckeroos with Adam Johnson and he says I'm a nonce? Crocket has called caps Dave a nonce in this thread, wankers  :wanker: I'm a good boy now and me owld fruit Stevie knows it  :ponce:
Logged
Oldfield
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 09:38:59 AM »
Quote from: towz on July 19, 2020, 11:50:58 PM
Nah he's a racist head the ball

Says COBs most odious antisemite but as you are happy going after peoples jobs shall we start with yours? Commissioning Manager with Schlumberger and working with a number of US O and G concerns.....

Im sure they will delight in getting rid of an odious racist white man so they can up their diversity quota....

Imagine you back in the UK begging for a job back at Hartlepool Powerstation, living in your parents basement while the CPS heavily garnishes your pay cheque and men who like dawgs search for you night and day.


Oof thats some spicy sauce

Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:01:34 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 09:38:59 AM
Quote from: towz on July 19, 2020, 11:50:58 PM
Nah he's a racist head the ball

Says COBs most odious antisemite but as you are happy going after peoples jobs shall we start with yours? Commissioning Manager with Schlumberger and working with a number of US O and G concerns.....

Im sure they will delight in getting rid of an odious racist white man so they can up their diversity quota....

Imagine you back in the UK begging for a job back at Hartlepool Powerstation, living in your parents basement while the CPS heavily garnishes your pay cheque and men who like dawgs search for you night and day.


Oof thats some spicy sauce




Ooooooofffff mick mick
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gingerpig
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:10:37 AM »
Bloody hell !!!  mick mick
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 10:24:19 AM »
ouch, mick
Logged
just like that
El Capitan
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:40:50 AM »
See ya then, Crocket  :beer:




Hope you managed to get your van back when the tide went out  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 11:47:10 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 09:38:59 AM
Quote from: towz on July 19, 2020, 11:50:58 PM
Nah he's a racist head the ball

Says COBs most odious antisemite but as you are happy going after peoples jobs shall we start with yours? Commissioning Manager with Schlumberger and working with a number of US O and G concerns.....

Im sure they will delight in getting rid of an odious racist white man so they can up their diversity quota....

Imagine you back in the UK begging for a job back at Hartlepool Powerstation, living in your parents basement while the CPS heavily garnishes your pay cheque and men who like dawgs search for you night and day.


Oof thats some spicy sauce



Body shot  :mido:
Logged
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 12:03:19 PM »
Celebrating somebody doxxing a work place because you disagree with them on a football messageboard. Sad cunts.
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 12:05:35 PM »
Fuck off dick head - its exactly what capsdave threatened to do to sockets, find out where he worked to cause chew. Thats the problem with cunts like you, alright dishing it out. Wind your fucking neck in.
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 12:16:52 PM »
I didnt threaten anything 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
towz
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 01:09:07 PM »
Please call Schlumberger and tell them that Towz is an anti-Semite  Oldfield, tell them about my CPS dodging and the gypos who are after me, then come back on here and let us know how you got on? charles
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 01:52:53 PM »
Sounds like you have a good job Towz, and are probably fucking minted 



I suspect that is where most of the bitterness on here comes from  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 01:54:09 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:52:53 PM
Sounds like you have a good job Towz, and are probably fucking minted 



I suspect that is where most of the bitterness on here comes from  :like:
agree, a lot of jealousy on here, probably because crocket is a labourer on £9 an hour fucking mega bucks   :ponce:
Logged
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 02:17:49 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 12:05:35 PM
Fuck off dick head - its exactly what capsdave threatened to do to sockets, find out where he worked to cause chew. Thats the problem with cunts like you, alright dishing it out. Wind your fucking neck in.

Read your mental post again and then tell me who the problem is? If anybody did that. They're a cunt. All you dickheads should grow the fuck up. I have only seen one do it and nobheads like you cheer lead it because it is somebody you argue. So you'd like to see somebody sacked to win an argument on here? Daft cunt.
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 02:45:46 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 02:17:49 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 12:05:35 PM
Fuck off dick head - its exactly what capsdave threatened to do to sockets, find out where he worked to cause chew. Thats the problem with cunts like you, alright dishing it out. Wind your fucking neck in.

Read your mental post again and then tell me who the problem is? If anybody did that. They're a cunt. All you dickheads should grow the fuck up. I have only seen one do it and nobheads like you cheer lead it because it is somebody you argue. So you'd like to see somebody sacked to win an argument on here? Daft cunt.


Well said   :like:
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 03:08:16 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 02:17:49 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 12:05:35 PM
Fuck off dick head - its exactly what capsdave threatened to do to sockets, find out where he worked to cause chew. Thats the problem with cunts like you, alright dishing it out. Wind your fucking neck in.

Read your mental post again and then tell me who the problem is? If anybody did that. They're a cunt. All you dickheads should grow the fuck up. I have only seen one do it and nobheads like you cheer lead it because it is somebody you argue. So you'd like to see somebody sacked to win an argument on here? Daft cunt.

Where have I said Id like to see him sacked? Wouldnt do him any harm tbh, sort of prick who thinks his job and income makes him better than other posters (calling sockets a pallet donkey - pathetic). Someone else did do it (capsdave) and yes that does make him a cunt. My body shot comment was in reference to the post in full Not just the bit you cherry picked - clearly beyond your comprehension. Youre just another fucking message board gobshite son. Oldfield got it spot on again - calling out towz for a taste of what he endorsed capsdave doing. Youre commenting on something you clearly havent read in full.
Logged
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #117 on: Yesterday at 03:13:16 PM »
Mental bastard. There's no issue with my reading comprehension.
Logged
towz
« Reply #118 on: Yesterday at 04:27:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:52:53 PM
Sounds like you have a good job Towz, and are probably fucking minted 



I suspect that is where most of the bitterness on here comes from  :like:

Yeah, I don't work for Schlumberger though  :alf:
Logged
towz
« Reply #119 on: Yesterday at 04:29:03 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 03:08:16 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 02:17:49 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 12:05:35 PM
Fuck off dick head - its exactly what capsdave threatened to do to sockets, find out where he worked to cause chew. Thats the problem with cunts like you, alright dishing it out. Wind your fucking neck in.

Read your mental post again and then tell me who the problem is? If anybody did that. They're a cunt. All you dickheads should grow the fuck up. I have only seen one do it and nobheads like you cheer lead it because it is somebody you argue. So you'd like to see somebody sacked to win an argument on here? Daft cunt.

Where have I said Id like to see him sacked? Wouldnt do him any harm tbh, sort of prick who thinks his job and income makes him better than other posters (calling sockets a pallet donkey - pathetic). Someone else did do it (capsdave) and yes that does make him a cunt. My body shot comment was in reference to the post in full Not just the bit you cherry picked - clearly beyond your comprehension. Youre just another fucking message board gobshite son. Oldfield got it spot on again - calling out towz for a taste of what he endorsed capsdave doing. Youre commenting on something you clearly havent read in full.

Don pepe, I get dogs abuse on here, especially off pallet donkey cunt crocket, so I have no sympathy whatsoever for the cunt. I give as good as I get
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 04:32:20 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:27:17 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:52:53 PM
Sounds like you have a good job Towz, and are probably fucking minted 



I suspect that is where most of the bitterness on here comes from  :like:

Yeah, I don't work for Schlumberger though  :alf:


YOU WORK FOR BP  👍

YOU CAMEL BOTHERING CUNT  👎😂😂😂👎🙄
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
El Capitan
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 04:36:18 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:27:17 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:52:53 PM
Sounds like you have a good job Towz, and are probably fucking minted 



I suspect that is where most of the bitterness on here comes from  :like:

Yeah, I don't work for Schlumberger though  :alf:




You fucking do!! Oddfield said!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Oldfield
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 04:56:05 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:29:03 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 03:08:16 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 02:17:49 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 12:05:35 PM
Fuck off dick head - its exactly what capsdave threatened to do to sockets, find out where he worked to cause chew. Thats the problem with cunts like you, alright dishing it out. Wind your fucking neck in.

Read your mental post again and then tell me who the problem is? If anybody did that. They're a cunt. All you dickheads should grow the fuck up. I have only seen one do it and nobheads like you cheer lead it because it is somebody you argue. So you'd like to see somebody sacked to win an argument on here? Daft cunt.

Where have I said Id like to see him sacked? Wouldnt do him any harm tbh, sort of prick who thinks his job and income makes him better than other posters (calling sockets a pallet donkey - pathetic). Someone else did do it (capsdave) and yes that does make him a cunt. My body shot comment was in reference to the post in full Not just the bit you cherry picked - clearly beyond your comprehension. Youre just another fucking message board gobshite son. Oldfield got it spot on again - calling out towz for a taste of what he endorsed capsdave doing. Youre commenting on something you clearly havent read in full.

Don pepe, I get dogs abuse on here, especially off pallet donkey cunt crocket, so I have no sympathy whatsoever for the cunt. I give as good as I get

You get slapped around here like an over the border bag of smack tart Towz ..........

I see the Linthorpe Shaman is hanging out of your arse again...... watch yourself ... the messages in your little Whatsapp group have been fun reading .....


#panic #denydenydeny

 monkey :basil:

 
Logged
towz
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 05:10:26 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:32:20 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:27:17 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:52:53 PM
Sounds like you have a good job Towz, and are probably fucking minted 



I suspect that is where most of the bitterness on here comes from  :like:

Yeah, I don't work for Schlumberger though  :alf:


YOU WORK FOR BP  👍

YOU CAMEL BOTHERING CUNT  👎😂😂😂👎🙄

Nah
Logged
towz
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 05:10:59 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 04:56:05 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:29:03 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 03:08:16 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 02:17:49 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 12:05:35 PM
Fuck off dick head - its exactly what capsdave threatened to do to sockets, find out where he worked to cause chew. Thats the problem with cunts like you, alright dishing it out. Wind your fucking neck in.

Read your mental post again and then tell me who the problem is? If anybody did that. They're a cunt. All you dickheads should grow the fuck up. I have only seen one do it and nobheads like you cheer lead it because it is somebody you argue. So you'd like to see somebody sacked to win an argument on here? Daft cunt.

Where have I said Id like to see him sacked? Wouldnt do him any harm tbh, sort of prick who thinks his job and income makes him better than other posters (calling sockets a pallet donkey - pathetic). Someone else did do it (capsdave) and yes that does make him a cunt. My body shot comment was in reference to the post in full Not just the bit you cherry picked - clearly beyond your comprehension. Youre just another fucking message board gobshite son. Oldfield got it spot on again - calling out towz for a taste of what he endorsed capsdave doing. Youre commenting on something you clearly havent read in full.

Don pepe, I get dogs abuse on here, especially off pallet donkey cunt crocket, so I have no sympathy whatsoever for the cunt. I give as good as I get

You get slapped around here like an over the border bag of smack tart Towz ..........

I see the Linthorpe Shaman is hanging out of your arse again...... watch yourself ... the messages in your little Whatsapp group have been fun reading .....


#panic #denydenydeny

 monkey :basil:

 


Which WhatsApp group is this mate?  charles
Logged
Oldfield
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 05:57:14 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:10:59 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 04:56:05 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:29:03 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 03:08:16 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 02:17:49 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 12:05:35 PM
Fuck off dick head - its exactly what capsdave threatened to do to sockets, find out where he worked to cause chew. Thats the problem with cunts like you, alright dishing it out. Wind your fucking neck in.

Read your mental post again and then tell me who the problem is? If anybody did that. They're a cunt. All you dickheads should grow the fuck up. I have only seen one do it and nobheads like you cheer lead it because it is somebody you argue. So you'd like to see somebody sacked to win an argument on here? Daft cunt.

Where have I said Id like to see him sacked? Wouldnt do him any harm tbh, sort of prick who thinks his job and income makes him better than other posters (calling sockets a pallet donkey - pathetic). Someone else did do it (capsdave) and yes that does make him a cunt. My body shot comment was in reference to the post in full Not just the bit you cherry picked - clearly beyond your comprehension. Youre just another fucking message board gobshite son. Oldfield got it spot on again - calling out towz for a taste of what he endorsed capsdave doing. Youre commenting on something you clearly havent read in full.

Don pepe, I get dogs abuse on here, especially off pallet donkey cunt crocket, so I have no sympathy whatsoever for the cunt. I give as good as I get

You get slapped around here like an over the border bag of smack tart Towz ..........

I see the Linthorpe Shaman is hanging out of your arse again...... watch yourself ... the messages in your little Whatsapp group have been fun reading .....


#panic #denydenydeny

 monkey :basil:

 


Which WhatsApp group is this mate?  charles

#panicstations #denydenydeny

 :basil: monkey
Logged
towz
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at
#panicstationsmakeshitup charles
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 06:11:25 PM »
Fucks sake boys - call a fucking truce!

 jc
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Archie Stevens
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 06:22:14 PM »
1) hash tags don't work on forums.
2) is croquet fucking off or what? Big cry baby snowflake slime that he is.  cry
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 07:04:27 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:03:28 PM
#panicstationsmakeshitup charles


OddCunt getting more mental by the week  monkey monkey monkey







PS Did you get my WhatsApp mate?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 07:15:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:40:50 AM
See ya then, Crocket  :beer:




Hope you managed to get your van back when the tide went out  :like:
  mick
Logged
towz
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 07:45:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:04:27 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:03:28 PM
#panicstationsmakeshitup charles


OddCunt getting more mental by the week  monkey monkey monkey







PS Did you get my WhatsApp mate?

Of course mate  :beer: charles
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 08:02:30 PM »
I didnt threaten to do anything about anyones place of work 

Crocket has lost the plot, applied for an admin job last week  lost and was clearly on the ropes for a few days.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pile
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 08:04:04 PM »
What was the reason for enquiring about where he works?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 08:05:25 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:04:04 PM
What was the reason for enquiring about where he works?

Kick his head in maybe 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 08:14:40 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:04:04 PM
What was the reason for enquiring about where he works?

To keep a wide fucking berth if they are trusting that thick cunt with process duties.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pile
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 08:22:11 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:14:40 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:04:04 PM
What was the reason for enquiring about where he works?

To keep a wide fucking berth if they are trusting that thick cunt with process duties.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CapsDave
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 08:40:50 PM »
 mick
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 09:29:15 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:40:50 PM
mick


Are we all in agreement crocket was in the wrong here? 
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 09:39:01 PM »
$1200 a day equal time is $600 a day (checks math) so about £500 and change. Spend half your life fucking camels and eating sheeps arseholes and the other half In Thailand. Fucking hell id want at least double to contemplate that. Be better off being a pallet donkey/slum landlord in little ole England.
Logged
towz
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 09:42:46 PM »
As repeatedly stated, I only ever mentioned my day rate to wind crocket up. it worked a fucking treat 
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 09:43:37 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 09:29:15 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:40:50 PM
mick


Are we all in agreement crocket was in the wrong here? 

Yes  :like:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 09:53:07 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:39:01 PM
$1200 a day equal time is $600 a day (checks math) so about £500 and change. Spend half your life fucking camels and eating sheeps arseholes and the other half In Thailand. Fucking hell id want at least double to contemplate that. Be better off being a pallet donkey/slum landlord in little ole England.

 charles
Logged
towz
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 11:23:35 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:39:01 PM
$1200 a day equal time is $600 a day (checks math) so about £500 and change. Spend half your life fucking camels and eating sheeps arseholes and the other half In Thailand. Fucking hell id want at least double to contemplate that. Be better off being a pallet donkey/slum landlord in little ole England.

By the way if you know anywhere offering better rates drop me PM mate  :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 11:31:58 PM »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:34:57 PM by CLEM FANDANGO » Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:39:01 PM
$1200 a day equal time is $600 a day (checks math) so about £500 and change. Spend half your life fucking camels and eating sheeps arseholes and the other half In Thailand. Fucking hell id want at least double to contemplate that. Be better off being a pallet donkey/slum landlord in little ole England.



The jealousy is dripping off you don lad  lost lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
