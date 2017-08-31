RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 227





Posts: 227 Re: Morning Steve « Reply #100 on: Today at 08:10:33 AM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 11:07:07 PM



I also slated el capitain. Just because he is a sad cunt. A lowlife thief, a scumbag and a conman. But most already know that.



And I had a dig back at rifle. More just a warning shot. Because I know who he is and he knows who I am. And there is absolutely know way he would speak to me like that away from a message board. Unless its another rifle maybe??. He has a very short memory if not. Which I find hilarious

I had a dig at caps. Because he comes across as a right cunt. A dangerous one though. Bringing peoples work place into It. That needs stamping out straight away. Suggesting shit like he was is the quick way to cause people to massively lose their fools. Especially when the people he is threatening anonymously from the safety of his keyboard dont know who he is. Its a cunts trick.I also slated el capitain. Just because he is a sad cunt. A lowlife thief, a scumbag and a conman. But most already know that.And I had a dig back at rifle. More just a warning shot. Because I know who he is and he knows who I am. And there is absolutely know way he would speak to me like that away from a message board. Unless its another rifle maybe??. He has a very short memory if not. Which I find hilarious



This should be good, who am I Maggie me owld fruit? You have my permission to tell everyone .......... This should be good, who am I Maggie me owld fruit? You have my permission to tell everyone .......... Logged

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 227





Posts: 227 Re: Morning Steve « Reply #101 on: Today at 08:18:07 AM » Maggie don't you remember saying you were best muckeroos with Adam Johnson and he says I'm a nonce? Crocket has called caps Dave a nonce in this thread, wankers I'm a good boy now and me owld fruit Stevie knows it Maggie and crocket you know what you both did and said, just own it lads and stop being fucking cowardly about it, and I don't have a 3 year old, younger than that infact that's how I know youre chatting total shite kidMaggie don't you remember saying you were best muckeroos with Adam Johnson and he says I'm a nonce? Crocket has called caps Dave a nonce in this thread, wankersI'm a good boy now and me owld fruit Stevie knows it Logged

Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 853







Posts: 853 Re: Morning Steve « Reply #102 on: Today at 09:38:59 AM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:50:58 PM Nah he's a racist head the ball



Says COBs most odious antisemite but as you are happy going after peoples jobs shall we start with yours? Commissioning Manager with Schlumberger and working with a number of US O and G concerns.....



Im sure they will delight in getting rid of an odious racist white man so they can up their diversity quota....



Imagine you back in the UK begging for a job back at Hartlepool Powerstation, living in your parents basement while the CPS heavily garnishes your pay cheque and men who like dawgs search for you night and day.





Oof thats some spicy sauce



Says COBs most odious antisemite but as you are happy going after peoples jobs shall we start with yours? Commissioning Manager with Schlumberger and working with a number of US O and G concerns.....Im sure they will delight in getting rid of an odious racist white man so they can up their diversity quota....Imagine you back in the UK begging for a job back at Hartlepool Powerstation, living in your parents basement while the CPS heavily garnishes your pay cheque and men who like dawgs search for you night and day.Oof thats some spicy sauce Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 252





Posts: 3 252 Re: Morning Steve « Reply #103 on: Today at 10:01:34 AM » Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 09:38:59 AM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:50:58 PM Nah he's a racist head the ball



Says COBs most odious antisemite but as you are happy going after peoples jobs shall we start with yours? Commissioning Manager with Schlumberger and working with a number of US O and G concerns.....



Im sure they will delight in getting rid of an odious racist white man so they can up their diversity quota....



Imagine you back in the UK begging for a job back at Hartlepool Powerstation, living in your parents basement while the CPS heavily garnishes your pay cheque and men who like dawgs search for you night and day.





Oof thats some spicy sauce





Says COBs most odious antisemite but as you are happy going after peoples jobs shall we start with yours? Commissioning Manager with Schlumberger and working with a number of US O and G concerns.....Im sure they will delight in getting rid of an odious racist white man so they can up their diversity quota....Imagine you back in the UK begging for a job back at Hartlepool Powerstation, living in your parents basement while the CPS heavily garnishes your pay cheque and men who like dawgs search for you night and day.Oof thats some spicy sauce



Ooooooofffff Ooooooofffff Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 653





Posts: 653 Re: Morning Steve « Reply #104 on: Today at 10:10:37 AM » Bloody hell !!! Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 42 501





Posts: 42 501 Re: Morning Steve « Reply #106 on: Today at 10:40:50 AM »









Hope you managed to get your van back when the tide went out See ya then, CrocketHope you managed to get your van back when the tide went out Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.