Nah he's a racist head the ball
Says COBs most odious antisemite but as you are happy going after peoples jobs shall we start with yours? Commissioning Manager with Schlumberger and working with a number of US O and G concerns.....
Im sure they will delight in getting rid of an odious racist white man so they can up their diversity quota....
Imagine you back in the UK begging for a job back at Hartlepool Powerstation, living in your parents basement while the CPS heavily garnishes your pay cheque and men who like dawgs search for you night and day.
Oof thats some spicy sauce