Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 20, 2020, 09:40:35 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Morning Steve  (Read 1038 times)
OzzyPorter
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 417


View Profile
« Reply #100 on: Today at 07:38:19 AM »
I don't know why I bother logging on during Monday morning to catch up. It's the same every Monday. Towz and capdave and riverside just trolling and being antagonistic. What sort of kicks do you lads get out of it? 👎 How about stop being such idiots on here and give us all a break?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:43:03 AM by OzzyPorter » Logged
RiversideRifle
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 228


View Profile
« Reply #101 on: Today at 08:10:33 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 11:07:07 PM
I had a dig at caps.  Because he comes across as a right cunt.   A dangerous one though.  Bringing peoples work place into It.  That needs stamping out straight away.    Suggesting shit like he was is the quick way to cause people to massively lose their fools.  Especially when the people he is threatening anonymously from the safety of his keyboard dont know who he is.   Its a cunts trick.  

I also slated el capitain.   Just because he is a sad cunt.  A lowlife thief, a scumbag and a conman.  But most already know that.  

And I had a dig back at rifle.  More just a warning shot.   Because I know who he is and he knows who I am.   And there is absolutely know way he would speak to me like that away from a message board.  Unless its another rifle maybe??.  He has a very short memory if not.  Which I find hilarious  :nige:


This should be good, who am I Maggie me owld fruit? You have my permission to tell everyone ..........  :ponce:
Logged
RiversideRifle
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 228


View Profile
« Reply #102 on: Today at 08:18:07 AM »
Maggie and crocket you know what you both did and said, just own it lads and stop being fucking cowardly about it, and I don't have a 3 year old, younger than that infact that's how I know youre chatting total shite kid  :ponce: Maggie don't you remember saying you were best muckeroos with Adam Johnson and he says I'm a nonce? Crocket has called caps Dave a nonce in this thread, wankers  :wanker: I'm a good boy now and me owld fruit Stevie knows it  :ponce:
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Online Online

Posts: 853



View Profile
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:38:59 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:50:58 PM
Nah he's a racist head the ball

Says COBs most odious antisemite but as you are happy going after peoples jobs shall we start with yours? Commissioning Manager with Schlumberger and working with a number of US O and G concerns.....

Im sure they will delight in getting rid of an odious racist white man so they can up their diversity quota....

Imagine you back in the UK begging for a job back at Hartlepool Powerstation, living in your parents basement while the CPS heavily garnishes your pay cheque and men who like dawgs search for you night and day.


Oof thats some spicy sauce

Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 