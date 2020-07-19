Welcome,
July 19, 2020, 11:14:23 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Morning Steve
Author
Topic: Morning Steve (Read 783 times)
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 964
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 09:03:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:01:12 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 08:26:55 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 08:22:04 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 08:07:14 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 07:45:11 PM
Ok Daggett mate, makes sense
You are one weird fucker.
Just lay off crockets daughter and leave his work out of it. Like I said, you're not hard to find so you don't want trouble turning up at your door.
Come and knock on my door you fat fuck.
Touchy touchy. This has nothing to do with me I'm simply giving you some advice about your threatening behaviour towards crocket. I wouldn't have anyone harassing or slating my daughter and threatening to contact my employers. Just wind your neck in s bit. This is an Internet forum, not worth getting your teeth knocked out over.
You have me at a disadvantage you see. I have the bollocks to speak my mind without a cloak of anonymity. I could find your name out within a day but how sad would I have to be to waste my time on a clown like you! If you had the same set of bollocks as me you could always PM me your name. It won't go any further and there's no ill feeling from me to you. Let's see shall we.
At least you have the nuts on you to act like a nobhead on here every day without the safety of being anonymous.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 507
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 09:04:39 PM »
Thankyou
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 964
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 09:06:18 PM »
Thats the closest you'll ever get to a compliment from me on here so make the most of it. One for your wank bank.
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 054
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 09:10:52 PM »
Im not anonymous, you can find my name out within a day remember
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 457
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 09:13:50 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 09:03:56 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:01:12 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 08:26:55 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 08:22:04 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 08:07:14 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 07:45:11 PM
Ok Daggett mate, makes sense
You are one weird fucker.
Just lay off crockets daughter and leave his work out of it. Like I said, you're not hard to find so you don't want trouble turning up at your door.
Come and knock on my door you fat fuck.
Touchy touchy. This has nothing to do with me I'm simply giving you some advice about your threatening behaviour towards crocket. I wouldn't have anyone harassing or slating my daughter and threatening to contact my employers. Just wind your neck in s bit. This is an Internet forum, not worth getting your teeth knocked out over.
You have me at a disadvantage you see. I have the bollocks to speak my mind without a cloak of anonymity. I could find your name out within a day but how sad would I have to be to waste my time on a clown like you! If you had the same set of bollocks as me you could always PM me your name. It won't go any further and there's no ill feeling from me to you. Let's see shall we.
At least you have the nuts on you to act like a nobhead on here every day without the safety of being anonymous.
HE DOES DISGUISE HIMSELF THOUGH VERY WELL WHEN HE NOW GOES OUT ON A NIGHT 👍
AND HE ALWAYS KNOWS WHERE THE NEAREST EXIT IS 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 263
Bugger.
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 09:14:04 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 09:10:52 PM
Im not anonymous, you can find my name out within a day remember
Is your name Chesney Hawkes?
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 054
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 09:16:45 PM »
Ask Kev.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 263
Bugger.
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 09:21:56 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 09:16:45 PM
Ask Kev.
I love you, Chesney. If I give you 20p will you touch me for a while please?
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 225
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 09:22:43 PM »
Embarrassing this thread, leave it out
lidds you just jump on anything you but in actual fact you're a cowardly cunt
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 263
Bugger.
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 09:24:53 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 09:22:43 PM
Embarrassing this thread, leave it out
lidds you just jump on anything you but in actual fact you're a cowardly cunt
Daddy, is that you?
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 225
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 09:26:12 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 09:24:53 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 09:22:43 PM
Embarrassing this thread, leave it out
lidds you just jump on anything you but in actual fact you're a cowardly cunt
Daddy, is that you?
Could be me owld fruit
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 376
WLM
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 10:58:20 PM »
Rifes. Hope you arent directing any of that paedo shit towards me. There was zero paedo accusations at all. I thought that was what you were getting at last night. But you must have been pissed. Because you totally misread it if its the post I think you are talking about
Logged
WLM
towz
Online
Posts: 8 653
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #62 on:
Today
at 11:06:05 PM »
I hope no cunt on here is going to threaten crocket's promising career as a thick fucking pallet donkey because that would be well out of order
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 376
WLM
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #63 on:
Today
at 11:07:07 PM »
I had a dig at caps. Because he comes across as a right cunt. A dangerous one though. Bringing peoples work place into It. That needs stamping out straight away. Suggesting shit like he was is the quick way to cause people to massively lose their fools. Especially when the people he is threatening anonymously from the safety of his keyboard dont know who he is. Its a cunts trick.
I also slated el capitain. Just because he is a sad cunt. A lowlife thief, a scumbag and a conman. But most already know that.
And I had a dig back at rifle. More just a warning shot. Because I know who he is and he knows who I am. And there is absolutely know way he would speak to me like that away from a message board. Unless its another rifle maybe??. He has a very short memory if not. Which I find hilarious
Logged
WLM
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 376
WLM
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #64 on:
Today
at 11:08:04 PM »
What a cunt reply that is Towz?? Any need at all??
Logged
WLM
towz
Online
Posts: 8 653
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #65 on:
Today
at 11:09:13 PM »
Maggie, you win the award for most long winded tedious driveller on COB fucking hands down mate, well done you
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 054
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #66 on:
Today
at 11:10:24 PM »
I didnt suggest anything.
As for you Maggiethatcherrulesok, no room for paedo accusations on here, its a big no no
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 376
WLM
Re: Morning Steve
«
Reply #67 on:
Today
at 11:13:32 PM »
Capsdave. I never made a paedo accusation. Not one, and I never have. Read the other thread. Everyone surprisingly backing me up. Looks like both you and rifle were drunk last night
Logged
WLM
