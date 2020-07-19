Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 19, 2020, 09:15:25 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Morning Steve  (Read 675 times)
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 964


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:03:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:01:12 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:26:55 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:22:04 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:07:14 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 07:45:11 PM
Ok Daggett mate, makes sense  :like:

You are one weird fucker.

 

Just lay off crockets daughter and leave his work out of it. Like I said, you're not hard to find so you don't want trouble turning up at your door.  

 :like:

Come and knock on my door you fat fuck.

Touchy touchy. This has nothing to do with me I'm simply giving you some advice about your threatening behaviour towards crocket. I wouldn't have anyone harassing or slating my daughter and threatening to contact my employers. Just wind your neck in s bit. This is an Internet forum, not worth getting your teeth knocked out over.

 jc

You have me at a disadvantage you see. I have the bollocks to speak my mind without a cloak of anonymity. I could find your name out within a day but how sad would I have to be to waste my time on a clown like you! If you had the same set of bollocks as me you could always PM me your name. It won't go any further and there's no ill feeling from me to you. Let's see shall we.

  :like:

 












 mcl

At least you have the nuts on you to act like a nobhead on here every day without the safety of being anonymous.

  mcl
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 507


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:04:39 PM »
Thankyou  :pope2:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 964


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:06:18 PM »
Thats the closest you'll ever get to a compliment from me on here so make the most of it. One for your wank bank.

 jc
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 051


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:10:52 PM »
Im not anonymous, you can find my name out within a day remember  :beer:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 457

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:13:50 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 09:03:56 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:01:12 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:26:55 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:22:04 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:07:14 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 07:45:11 PM
Ok Daggett mate, makes sense  :like:

You are one weird fucker.

 

Just lay off crockets daughter and leave his work out of it. Like I said, you're not hard to find so you don't want trouble turning up at your door.  

 :like:

Come and knock on my door you fat fuck.

Touchy touchy. This has nothing to do with me I'm simply giving you some advice about your threatening behaviour towards crocket. I wouldn't have anyone harassing or slating my daughter and threatening to contact my employers. Just wind your neck in s bit. This is an Internet forum, not worth getting your teeth knocked out over.

 jc

You have me at a disadvantage you see. I have the bollocks to speak my mind without a cloak of anonymity. I could find your name out within a day but how sad would I have to be to waste my time on a clown like you! If you had the same set of bollocks as me you could always PM me your name. It won't go any further and there's no ill feeling from me to you. Let's see shall we.

  :like:

 












 mcl

At least you have the nuts on you to act like a nobhead on here every day without the safety of being anonymous.

  mcl




HE DOES DISGUISE HIMSELF THOUGH VERY WELL WHEN HE NOW GOES OUT ON A NIGHT  👍

AND HE ALWAYS KNOWS WHERE THE NEAREST EXIT IS  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 261


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:14:04 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:10:52 PM
Im not anonymous, you can find my name out within a day remember  :beer:

Is your name Chesney Hawkes?
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 