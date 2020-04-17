Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Morning Steve  (Read 11 times)
sockets
Welch
« on: Today at 08:27:58 AM »
Thought I'd give you a heads up before I go out in an hour or so, Got some money to pick up down town, off for a ride up Northumbria today  :like: ,


Anyway    Last Night !!


Been getting threats off the usual poster , Ominous ones too  :unlike:

The same poster who wanted pictures of my daughter not long back  klins


Has now threatened he's gonna find out where I work  lost

It can't be to meet me at the entrance with a morning paper can it  :unlike:


Getting a bit nasty now on here, Think it's best u either close my account or some of these vile insects who were out for blood last night on here .



CapsLock at it again this won't end well the way it's going . time to nip it in the bud  :like:

Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:33:59 PM
Well we will soon know which plant you work on  :like:


Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:34:54 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:33:59 PM
Well we will soon know which plant you work on  :like:





And what u gonna do then like ?





Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:36:26 PM
sshhh





I was happily posting me bets n stuff nothing bad at all, just some light hearted banter and this all went off.


It's just a message board I reckon u need to get a grip on these left wing extremists we all know how bitter they can get :unlike:


Anyway had to grass this off my chest before I went out   :like: just in case u missed it n all that what with all the reports u know who has been banging in to you.  :matty:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
RiversideRifle
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:31:43 AM »
Who's done that? 
