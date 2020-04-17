Welcome,
July 19, 2020, 08:32:08 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The rifle has a TIP big winner inbound ITK
Author
Topic: The rifle has a TIP big winner inbound ITK (Read 84 times)
RiversideRifle
Posts: 218
The rifle has a TIP big winner inbound ITK
Yesterday
at 11:31:55 PM »
Lewis wing is to be sold to Blackburn rovers this window coming up
Yesterday
at 11:45:46 PM by RiversideRifle
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 081
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: The rifle has a TIP big winner inbound
Yesterday
at 11:34:49 PM »
Think Ill stick a fake bet on that cheers
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
RiversideRifle
Posts: 218
Re: The rifle has a TIP big winner inbound
Yesterday
at 11:40:02 PM »
That's up to you if you want to do some earning off it
monkeyman
Posts: 10 424
Re: The rifle has a TIP big winner inbound
Yesterday
at 11:41:13 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 11:31:55 PM
Lewis wing is to be sold to Blackburn rovers this window coming up
HE IS BANG AVERAGE BUT IF ANYONE CAN MAKE HIM A GOOD PLAYER ITS MOGGA SELL HIM FOR 250K
RiversideRifle
Posts: 218
Re: The rifle has a TIP big winner inbound
Yesterday
at 11:44:06 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 11:41:13 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 11:31:55 PM
Lewis wing is to be sold to Blackburn rovers this window coming up
HE IS BANG AVERAGE BUT IF ANYONE CAN MAKE HIM A GOOD PLAYER ITS MOGGA SELL HIM FOR 250K
Going down tomorrow to get odds on it, usually get around between 4-7/1 on these types of bets
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 421
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: The rifle has a TIP big winner inbound ITK
Today
at 08:13:42 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 11:31:55 PM
Lewis wing is to be sold to Blackburn rovers this window coming up
WILL THAT BE BEFORE OR AFTER SHEFF WED GET 12 POINTS DEDUCTED
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RiversideRifle
Posts: 218
Re: The rifle has a TIP big winner inbound ITK
Today
at 08:15:03 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:13:42 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 11:31:55 PM
Lewis wing is to be sold to Blackburn rovers this window coming up
WILL THAT BE BEFORE OR AFTER SHEFF WED GET 12 POINTS DEDUCTED
Don't you read or watch anythin by sporting lidds? That's common knowledge now, just waiting on their appeal it is imminent
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 421
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: The rifle has a TIP big winner inbound ITK
Today
at 08:17:54 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 08:15:03 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:13:42 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 11:31:55 PM
Lewis wing is to be sold to Blackburn rovers this window coming up
WILL THAT BE BEFORE OR AFTER SHEFF WED GET 12 POINTS DEDUCTED
Don't you read or watch anythin by sporting lidds? That's common knowledge now, just waiting on their appeal it is imminent
YOU HAVE AVOIDED THE QUESTION
WILL ASK YOU AGAIN.......BEFORE OR AFTER ?
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RiversideRifle
Posts: 218
Re: The rifle has a TIP big winner inbound ITK
Today
at 08:21:16 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:17:54 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 08:15:03 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:13:42 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 11:31:55 PM
Lewis wing is to be sold to Blackburn rovers this window coming up
WILL THAT BE BEFORE OR AFTER SHEFF WED GET 12 POINTS DEDUCTED
Don't you read or watch anythin by sporting lidds? That's common knowledge now, just waiting on their appeal it is imminent
YOU HAVE AVOIDED THE QUESTION
WILL ASK YOU AGAIN.......BEFORE OR AFTER ?
this will be after the points deduction have a read of this me owld fruit and don't say the rifle doesn't keep you in the loop
https://www-yorkshirepost-co-uk.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/football/middlesbrough-fc/neil-warnock-wants-wigan-athletics-potential-points-deduction-be-resolved-meeting-sheffield-wednesday-next-week-2917685?amp_js_v=a3&_gsa=1&&usqp=mq331AQIKAGwASDYAQE%3D#aoh=15951431319033&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yorkshirepost.co.uk%2Fsport%2Ffootball%2Fmiddlesbrough-fc%2Fneil-warnock-wants-wigan-athletics-potential-points-deduction-be-resolved-meeting-sheffield-wednesday-next-week-2917685
