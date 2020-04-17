Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

The rifle has a TIP big winner inbound ITK
RiversideRifle
« on: Yesterday at 11:31:55 PM »
Lewis wing is to be sold to Blackburn rovers this window coming up  :like:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:45:46 PM by RiversideRifle » Logged
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:34:49 PM »
Think Ill stick a fake bet on that cheers  :like: :like:
Logged
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
RiversideRifle
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:40:02 PM »
That's up to you if you want to do some earning off it  :ponce:
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:41:13 PM »
HE IS BANG AVERAGE BUT IF ANYONE CAN MAKE HIM A GOOD PLAYER ITS MOGGA SELL HIM FOR 250K   :like:
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:44:06 PM »
Going down tomorrow to get odds on it, usually get around between 4-7/1 on these types of bets
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:13:42 AM »
WILL THAT BE BEFORE OR AFTER SHEFF WED  GET 12 POINTS DEDUCTED    :meltdown: :stairlift: :matty:
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RiversideRifle
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:15:03 AM »
Don't you read or watch anythin by sporting lidds? That's common knowledge now, just waiting on their appeal it is imminent
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:17:54 AM »
YOU HAVE AVOIDED THE QUESTION    :unlike:


WILL ASK YOU AGAIN.......BEFORE OR AFTER   ?
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RiversideRifle
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:21:16 AM »
this will be after the points deduction have a read of this me owld fruit and don't say the rifle doesn't keep you in the loop

https://www-yorkshirepost-co-uk.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/football/middlesbrough-fc/neil-warnock-wants-wigan-athletics-potential-points-deduction-be-resolved-meeting-sheffield-wednesday-next-week-2917685?amp_js_v=a3&amp_gsa=1&amp&usqp=mq331AQIKAGwASDYAQE%3D#aoh=15951431319033&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&ampshare=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yorkshirepost.co.uk%2Fsport%2Ffootball%2Fmiddlesbrough-fc%2Fneil-warnock-wants-wigan-athletics-potential-points-deduction-be-resolved-meeting-sheffield-wednesday-next-week-2917685



 :ponce:
Logged
