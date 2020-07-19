Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 19, 2020, 01:11:57 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Administration for Sunderland ?  (Read 80 times)
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 652


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:49:05 PM »
Chairman resigns ..looking ominous for em .....which is nice  jc...always someone worse off than yourself  :nige:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 424


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:53:11 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 10:49:05 PM
Chairman resigns ..looking ominous for em .....which is nice  jc...always someone worse off than yourself  :nige:
AS MUCH AS I HATE THEM I HOPE THEY SURVIVE BIG DERBY NEXT SEASON  :pope2:
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 957


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:41:49 AM »
They will never be as bad as the geordies. 

Ne er want to see a club go belly up, serves no purpose at all apart from doing over the creditors.?

P
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 