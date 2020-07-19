Welcome,
July 19, 2020, 01:11:57 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Administration for Sunderland ?
Author
Administration for Sunderland ? (Read 80 times)
Gingerpig
Posts: 652
Administration for Sunderland ?
Yesterday
at 10:49:05 PM
Chairman resigns ..looking ominous for em .....which is nice
...always someone worse off than yourself
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
monkeyman
Posts: 10 424
Re: Administration for Sunderland ?
Yesterday
at 10:53:11 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Yesterday
at 10:49:05 PM
Chairman resigns ..looking ominous for em .....which is nice
...always someone worse off than yourself
AS MUCH AS I HATE THEM I HOPE THEY SURVIVE BIG DERBY NEXT SEASON
Micksgrill
Posts: 957
Re: Administration for Sunderland ?
Today
at 12:41:49 AM
They will never be as bad as the geordies.
Ne er want to see a club go belly up, serves no purpose at all apart from doing over the creditors.?
P
