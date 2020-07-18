Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 18, 2020, 06:50:07 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍 (Read 124 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 413
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍
«
on:
Today
at 06:14:05 PM »
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/neil-warnock-calls-wigan-athletic-18621903
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 411
Re: EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:16:17 PM »
HA HA HA GIBBO AS PROBABLY BEEN ON THE BLOWER SHITTING HIS NEST
Logged
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 41
Re: EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:19:23 PM »
You never know, and my balls aren't crystal their hairy, but I think we will get a draw at least at Sheff Wed...i don't think we need to rely on Wigan.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 413
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:21:34 PM »
GIBBO SHOULD CONCENTRATE ON HIS OWN SHOWER OF SHITE HE HAS AMMASSED INSTEAD OF RUNNING TO THE FA ALL THE TIME CLAIMING FAIR PLAY RULES AND TRYING TO GET OTHER TEAMS POINTS DEDUCTED.... THE LITTLE SHITHOUSE HOBBIT 👎😠👎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 188
Re: EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:23:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:21:34 PM
GIBBO SHOULD CONCENTRATE ON HIS OWN SHOWER OF SHITE HE HAS AMMASSED INSTEAD OF RUNNING TO THE FA ALL THE TIME CLAIMING FAIR PLAY RULES AND TRYING TO GET OTHER TEAMS POINTS DEDUCTED.... THE LITTLE SHITHOUSE HOBBIT 👎😠👎
Fuck off armchair
Logged
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 41
Re: EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:25:57 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:21:34 PM
GIBBO SHOULD CONCENTRATE ON HIS OWN SHOWER OF SHITE HE HAS AMMASSED INSTEAD OF RUNNING TO THE FA ALL THE TIME CLAIMING FAIR PLAY RULES AND TRYING TO GET OTHER TEAMS POINTS DEDUCTED.... THE LITTLE SHITHOUSE HOBBIT 👎😠👎
You dont think he was onto something over the Gary Monk affair. I think it stunk. As I also know the ground buying of Derby et al stunk to high heaven. Middlesbrough FC reflects us all, i don't rip anyone off, neither would I guess do you, we play the game fair. I think Gibson has been spot on, and knew he wouldn't win but wanted to show the world the underhand shenanigans of UK football, and I would guess, there is more we dont know. Fair play to him for it.
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 411
Re: EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:31:46 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on
Today
at 06:25:57 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:21:34 PM
GIBBO SHOULD CONCENTRATE ON HIS OWN SHOWER OF SHITE HE HAS AMMASSED INSTEAD OF RUNNING TO THE FA ALL THE TIME CLAIMING FAIR PLAY RULES AND TRYING TO GET OTHER TEAMS POINTS DEDUCTED.... THE LITTLE SHITHOUSE HOBBIT 👎😠👎
You dont think he was onto something over the Gary Monk affair. I think it stunk. As I also know the ground buying of Derby et al stunk to high heaven. Middlesbrough FC reflects us all, i don't rip anyone off, neither would I guess do you, we play the game fair. I think Gibson has been spot on, and knew he wouldn't win but wanted to show the world the underhand shenanigans of UK football, and I would guess, there is more we dont know. Fair play to him for it.
YER AND WHAT THE FUCK AS HAPPENED
JACK SHIT
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 210
Re: EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:34:13 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on
Today
at 06:25:57 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:21:34 PM
GIBBO SHOULD CONCENTRATE ON HIS OWN SHOWER OF SHITE HE HAS AMMASSED INSTEAD OF RUNNING TO THE FA ALL THE TIME CLAIMING FAIR PLAY RULES AND TRYING TO GET OTHER TEAMS POINTS DEDUCTED.... THE LITTLE SHITHOUSE HOBBIT 👎😠👎
You dont think he was onto something over the Gary Monk affair. I think it stunk. As I also know the ground buying of Derby et al stunk to high heaven. Middlesbrough FC reflects us all, i don't rip anyone off, neither would I guess do you, we play the game fair. I think Gibson has been spot on, and knew he wouldn't win but wanted to show the world the underhand shenanigans of UK football, and I would guess, there is more we dont know. Fair play to him for it.
Dont blame Monk, people at the club sanctioned the shit he bought. Gibbo should have a good look at himself with the buys MFC have made over the past few years.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 41
Re: EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:34:39 PM »
What being born in Middlesbrough, do we expect anything else?? Its happened for two hundred years, they hate us, they hate Boro. The Boro v Chelsea FA cup final, my lasting memory was seeing the FA and their cronies hugging Chelsea players. We have to live with that, but it doesnt mean it's right. We keep on going x
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 413
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:39:53 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 06:23:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:21:34 PM
GIBBO SHOULD CONCENTRATE ON HIS OWN SHOWER OF SHITE HE HAS AMMASSED INSTEAD OF RUNNING TO THE FA ALL THE TIME CLAIMING FAIR PLAY RULES AND TRYING TO GET OTHER TEAMS POINTS DEDUCTED.... THE LITTLE SHITHOUSE HOBBIT 👎😠👎
Fuck off armchair
BE A FUCKING WHEELCHAIR YOU NEED IF I COLLAR YA 👍😠👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 411
Re: EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:40:18 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on
Today
at 06:34:39 PM
What being born in Middlesbrough, do we expect anything else?? Its happened for two hundred years, they hate us, they hate Boro. The Boro v Chelsea FA cup final, my lasting memory was seeing the FA and their cronies hugging Chelsea players. We have to live with that, but it doesnt mean it's right. We keep on going x
WHATEVER STEVE SORT IT OUT
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 188
Re: EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:41:30 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:39:53 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 06:23:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:21:34 PM
GIBBO SHOULD CONCENTRATE ON HIS OWN SHOWER OF SHITE HE HAS AMMASSED INSTEAD OF RUNNING TO THE FA ALL THE TIME CLAIMING FAIR PLAY RULES AND TRYING TO GET OTHER TEAMS POINTS DEDUCTED.... THE LITTLE SHITHOUSE HOBBIT 👎😠👎
Fuck off armchair
BE A FUCKING WHEELCHAIR YOU NEED IF I COLLAR YA 👍😠👍
Stop whining on about the Boro you know fuck all
and as for wheelchair how's about I turn you Into a NUB you daft cunt
Logged
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 41
Re: EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:45:26 PM »
What I am trying to say, and I don't know the bloke is, I have never met him and have no wish too. It fucking hurt me to see that, how must it have felt to Steve Gibson. He may have his faults, he isn't a Saint, and he may be human and make some bad decisions, but the man has tried to do the best for the town and the club.
He tried to give the town something to feel proud of, without the sniggers and the berating from Southern Press, Steve Gibson understood that the old industry was lost, but the club was still going, and if he could salvage some pride for the town and even dare i say make us into something special, then that isnt such a bad hit. Whatever anyone says about the man, I think he's the best thing to happen to Teesside in my lifetime. Like Morrissey...you'll miss him when he's gone. x
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 411
Re: EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:47:33 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on
Today
at 06:45:26 PM
What I am trying to say, and I don't know the bloke is, I have never met him and have no wish too. It fucking hurt me to see that, how must it have felt to Steve Gibson. He may have his faults, he isn't a Saint, and he may be human and make some bad decisions, but the man has tried to do the best for the town and the club.
He tried to give the town something to feel proud of, without the sniggers and the berating from Southern Press, Steve Gibson understood that the old industry was lost, but the club was still going, and if he could salvage some pride for the town and even dare i say make us into something special, then that isnt such a bad hit. Whatever anyone says about the man, I think he's the best thing to happen to Teesside in my lifetime. Like Morrissey...you'll miss him when he's gone. x
JESUS WEPT
Logged
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 41
Re: EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:48:40 PM »
Well i am on my 7th Guinness, but the feeling was there
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 413
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: EVEN COLINS GOT A SWEAT ON 👍
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 06:49:09 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on
Today
at 06:45:26 PM
What I am trying to say, and I don't know the bloke is, I have never met him and have no wish too. It fucking hurt me to see that, how must it have felt to Steve Gibson. He may have his faults, he isn't a Saint, and he may be human and make some bad decisions, but the man has tried to do the best for the town and the club.
He tried to give the town something to feel proud of, without the sniggers and the berating from Southern Press, Steve Gibson understood that the old industry was lost, but the club was still going, and if he could salvage some pride for the town and even dare i say make us into something special, then that isnt such a bad hit. Whatever anyone says about the man, I think he's the best thing to happen to Teesside in my lifetime. Like Morrissey...you'll miss him when he's gone. x
YOU ARE BERNIE FUCKING SLAVEN 👍
AND I CLAIM MY FREE PINT YOU LONG HAIRED JOCK CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...