maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 381





WLM





Posts: 381WLM Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #100 on: Today at 12:32:27 AM » Rifes has lost the plot. Gonna be some big regrets in the morning.



Im seriously thinking he has been hacked. Logged WLM

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 215





Posts: 215 Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #101 on: Today at 12:33:18 AM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:32:05 AM







mass meltdowns from the shit rinses







Classic Ton Thread on the way monkeymanmass meltdowns from the shit rinses



The only thing that should be melting is some of your waistline you fat bitch



The only thing that should be melting is some of your waistline you fat bitch Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 080





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 080THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #103 on: Today at 12:33:58 AM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 12:29:14 AM Crocket man. Seriously ignore the conman piece of shit .









If I had a block button I would zap the weirdos forever If I had a block button I would zap the weirdos forever Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 215





Posts: 215 Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #104 on: Today at 12:34:11 AM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 12:32:27 AM Rifes has lost the plot. Gonna be some big regrets in the morning.



Im seriously thinking he has been hacked.





Having a meltdown because I am not a fan of racism of paedophilia I would hate to see one of your meltdowns me owld fruit Having a meltdown because I am not a fan of racism of paedophiliaI would hate to see one of your meltdowns me owld fruit Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 42 510





Posts: 42 510 Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #106 on: Today at 12:36:41 AM »





Im off to kip. Keep fighting the fight for me against that brain dead racist spaff sock. Cheers rifle me owld fruit Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 080





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 080THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #107 on: Today at 12:37:23 AM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 12:32:27 AM Rifes has lost the plot. Gonna be some big regrets in the morning.



Im seriously thinking he has been hacked.















No that will just be the mask slipping from his pathetic face





Seen enough for tonight , kip time . Later's Patriots No that will just be the mask slipping from his pathetic faceSeen enough for tonight , kip time . Later's Patriots Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 381





WLM





Posts: 381WLM Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #108 on: Today at 12:41:59 AM » Crocket lad. Capitan is a nobody. No one values anything he says. Baring being a paedo. Its as low as it gets. Majority see that. If u ignore he will disappear. Rifle is different. I get on with him. Im hoping he is just pissed and we get an apology tomorrow. Feel free to pm me rifes. Logged WLM