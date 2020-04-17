Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 18, 2020, 11:37:55 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HEY RIFLE
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: HEY RIFLE (Read 325 times)
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 067
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 11:23:59 PM »
Quote from: coluka on
Today
at 11:22:11 PM
Rifle, Got to say what a total fuckwit you are me owld fruit, I genuinely thought cunts were useful till you showed up to prove me wrong. As Dell boy would say, what a plonker.
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 198
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 11:25:19 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 11:23:59 PM
Quote from: coluka on
Today
at 11:22:11 PM
Rifle, Got to say what a total fuckwit you are me owld fruit, I genuinely thought cunts were useful till you showed up to prove me wrong. As Dell boy would say, what a plonker.
Quick login and log out, why don't you front me like a man you fat twat
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 421
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 11:26:21 PM »
POOR HEADSET CHANGING HIS NAMES ON ERE WHAT A SAD CUNT FROM BOREME
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 499
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 11:27:01 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 10:50:02 PM
Same problem here about Stalkers , CapsCock reckons he's gonna find out where I work
Hope Steve takes some action and bans the dangerous freak this time
Fucking hell. Crocket begging for bannings for about the 20th time
Man up or fuck off you fat mess
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 198
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 11:28:01 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:27:01 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 10:50:02 PM
Same problem here about Stalkers , CapsCock reckons he's gonna find out where I work
Hope Steve takes some action and bans the dangerous freak this time
Fucking hell. Crocket begging for bannings for about the 20th time
Man up or fuck off you fat mess
He's a big fat bitch isn't he
Logged
coluka
Online
Posts: 5
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 11:28:48 PM »
Nah rifle,kids are more your scene from what i heard from Adam Johnson
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 499
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 11:30:16 PM »
Hes an embarrassment to the forklift industry
I would be ashamed to share a soapy shower with him now
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 198
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 11:30:55 PM »
Quote from: coluka on
Today
at 11:28:48 PM
Nah rifle,kids are more your scene from what i heard from Adam Johnson
Don't mind kids, I have my own little nipper she's a wee beaut
but that isn't what you meant is it you fucking wrongun
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 067
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 11:31:39 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:27:01 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 10:50:02 PM
Same problem here about Stalkers , CapsCock reckons he's gonna find out where I work
Hope Steve takes some action and bans the dangerous freak this time
Fucking hell. Crocket begging for bannings for about the 20th time
Man up or fuck off you fat mess
Pot and Kettle
You report a thread a day u just done Kev
How did you win that sperm race against all the others that fateful day or night ,
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 499
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 11:37:00 PM »
Quote from: coluka on
Today
at 11:28:48 PM
Nah rifle,kids are more your scene from what i heard from Adam Johnson
No no no
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...