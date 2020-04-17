sockets



Online



Posts: 1 067





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 067THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #50 on: Today at 11:23:59 PM » Quote from: coluka on Today at 11:22:11 PM





Rifle, Got to say what a total fuckwit you are me owld fruit, I genuinely thought cunts were useful till you showed up to prove me wrong. As Dell boy would say, what a plonker.























Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 10 421





Posts: 10 421 Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #52 on: Today at 11:26:21 PM » POOR HEADSET CHANGING HIS NAMES ON ERE WHAT A SAD CUNT FROM BOREME Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 42 499





Posts: 42 499 Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #53 on: Today at 11:27:01 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:50:02 PM





Hope Steve takes some action and bans the dangerous freak this time

Same problem here about Stalkers , CapsCock reckons he's gonna find out where I workHope Steve takes some action and bans the dangerous freak this time







Fucking hell. Crocket begging for bannings for about the 20th time











Man up or fuck off you fat mess Fucking hell. Crocket begging for bannings for about the 20th timeMan up or fuck off you fat mess Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

coluka

Online



Posts: 5





Posts: 5 Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #55 on: Today at 11:28:48 PM » Nah rifle,kids are more your scene from what i heard from Adam Johnson Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 42 499





Posts: 42 499 Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #56 on: Today at 11:30:16 PM »







I would be ashamed to share a soapy shower with him now Hes an embarrassment to the forklift industryI would be ashamed to share a soapy shower with him now Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 198





Posts: 198 Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #57 on: Today at 11:30:55 PM » Quote from: coluka on Today at 11:28:48 PM

Nah rifle,kids are more your scene from what i heard from Adam Johnson



Don't mind kids, I have my own little nipper she's a wee beaut but that isn't what you meant is it you fucking wrongun Don't mind kids, I have my own little nipper she's a wee beautbut that isn't what you meant is it you fucking wrongun Logged