July 18, 2020, 10:04:24 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
HEY RIFLE
Author
Topic: HEY RIFLE (Read 187 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 416
HEY RIFLE
«
on:
Today
at 05:03:05 PM »
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 047
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:22:22 PM »
Give over man
Mine lost
But it was real
Rifle is a fucking insect he never had a penny on nowt .. zero ziltch ..
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 611
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:29:39 PM »
TOP PUNTING
BEER ME RIFES 🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 416
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:30:35 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 05:22:22 PM
Give over man
Mine lost
But it was real
Rifle is a fucking insect he never had a penny on nowt .. zero ziltch ..
ITS A FOOTBALL FORUM CROCKET MATE DONT TAKE EVERYTHING SERIOUS ITS BAD FOR YER TICKER
ANYWAY HARD LUCK I KNEW HULL WOULD GET BEAT THE CLUB IS IN FREEFALL A BIT LIKE BORO
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 416
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:31:35 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 05:29:39 PM
TOP PUNTING
BEER ME RIFES 🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍
IT WAS MY TIP
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 189
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:32:34 PM »
£750 for the rifle monkey me owld fruit
Crockpot has been slow cooking all day, he's ready to explode
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 047
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:33:19 PM »
Win some lose some fella, Only from last weeks winnings no sweat to me
Dunno why u encourage these bell ends all the same. nowt funny about em, weirdo's if u ask me like, dangerous types to be avoided ..
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 416
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:33:40 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 05:32:34 PM
£750 for the rifle monkey me owld fruit
Crockpot has been slow cooking all day, he's ready to explode
WELL DONE
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 047
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:34:16 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 05:32:34 PM
£750 for the rifle monkey me owld fruit
Crockpot has been slow cooking all day, he's ready to explode
And no screen shot to prove it .. dangerous crank
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 416
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:36:14 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 05:33:19 PM
Win some lose some fella, Only from last weeks winnings no sweat to me
Dunno why u encourage these bell ends all the same. nowt funny about em, weirdo's if u ask me like, dangerous types to be avoided ..
WHY AM I ENCOURAGING THEM I DONT GET IN ANY ARGUMENTS WITH THEM THEY DONT BOTHER ME ONLY CAPIO AND SMALLTOWN
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 047
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:37:42 PM »
As I said then dangerous cranks they don't get any more deranged than them 2 .. well maybe
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 047
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:39:00 PM »
post the bet rifle in 5 mins and ill apologise otherwise fuck right off
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 416
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:42:32 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 05:37:42 PM
As I said then dangerous cranks they don't get any more deranged than them 2 .. well maybe
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 189
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 05:44:15 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 05:39:00 PM
post the bet rifle in 5 mins and ill apologise otherwise fuck right off
Go fuck yourself you jealous fat cunt
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 047
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 05:46:11 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 05:44:15 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 05:39:00 PM
post the bet rifle in 5 mins and ill apologise otherwise fuck right off
Go fuck yourself you jealous fat cunt
Ain't no bet to post like I said you're a dangerous fucking whop stain
Don't feed this troll cunt
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 189
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 06:11:55 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 05:46:11 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 05:44:15 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 05:39:00 PM
post the bet rifle in 5 mins and ill apologise otherwise fuck right off
Go fuck yourself you jealous fat cunt
Ain't no bet to post like I said you're a dangerous fucking whop stain
Don't feed this troll cunt
I don't answer to any cunt on here especially wee woofters like yourself Crockpot, you've already been seen by Monty and one more outburst from you and I'll be starting
Just withdrawn 857.34 from my skybet account ta me owld fruit
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 574
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 06:16:01 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 05:34:16 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 05:32:34 PM
£750 for the rifle monkey me owld fruit
Crockpot has been slow cooking all day, he's ready to explode
And no screen shot to prove it .. dangerous crank
Dont mention screen shots or you will fuck this place right up..
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 213
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:32:06 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 05:46:11 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 05:44:15 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 05:39:00 PM
post the bet rifle in 5 mins and ill apologise otherwise fuck right off
Go fuck yourself you jealous fat cunt
Ain't no bet to post like I said you're a dangerous fucking whop stain
Don't feed this troll cunt
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 047
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 09:09:13 PM »
HEY RIFLE ME OWLD FRUIT
Guess who's Irish lotto numbers came out tonight
40 - 42 -46
Just £305 .00 to take off em in morning all for a tiny 50 pence a line
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 047
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 09:21:01 PM »
Where's yer 700 n odd quid bet Trifle
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 574
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 09:33:52 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 09:09:13 PM
HEY RIFLE ME OWLD FRUIT
Guess who's Irish lotto numbers came out tonight
40 - 42 -46
Just £305 .00 to take off em in morning all for a tiny 50 pence a line
Hes a nutcase this one but hes a genuine nutcase. Who needs finger prints when youve a thumb like that.
Nicen win u barmyn bastard
Shame the rest of the boards regualr big winners can put the winning slips up..
Even proof ov a losing slip carries more weight than an I've won this and that without backing it up with proof of delivery.
Beer me Dutch..
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 047
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 09:39:33 PM »
That's the thumb of a grafter a working mans hand , put a few people to sleep that left paw as well.
Don't mind putting my bets up win or lose it is what it is .
Lost 100 on Hull today, 30 on a double at Haydock came back to a nice Irish win
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 042
Re: HEY RIFLE
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 10:02:22 PM »
Logged
Loading...