monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 416





Posts: 10 416 HEY RIFLE « on: Today at 05:03:05 PM » Logged

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 047





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 047THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:22:22 PM »





Mine lost





But it was real





Rifle is a fucking insect he never had a penny on nowt .. zero ziltch .. Give over manMine lostBut it was realRifle is a fucking insect he never had a penny on nowt .. zero ziltch .. Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 611





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 611 Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:29:39 PM »



BEER ME RIFES 🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍 TOP PUNTINGBEER ME RIFES 🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍 Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 416





Posts: 10 416 Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:30:35 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:22:22 PM





Mine lost





But it was real





Rifle is a fucking insect he never had a penny on nowt .. zero ziltch ..

Give over manMine lostBut it was realRifle is a fucking insect he never had a penny on nowt .. zero ziltch ..

ANYWAY HARD LUCK I KNEW HULL WOULD GET BEAT THE CLUB IS IN FREEFALL A BIT LIKE BORO ITS A FOOTBALL FORUM CROCKET MATE DONT TAKE EVERYTHING SERIOUS ITS BAD FOR YER TICKERANYWAY HARD LUCK I KNEW HULL WOULD GET BEAT THE CLUB IS IN FREEFALL A BIT LIKE BORO Logged

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 189





Posts: 189 Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:32:34 PM »



Crockpot has been slow cooking all day, he's ready to explode £750 for the rifle monkey me owld fruitCrockpot has been slow cooking all day, he's ready to explode Logged

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 047





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 047THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:33:19 PM »







Dunno why u encourage these bell ends all the same. nowt funny about em, weirdo's if u ask me like, dangerous types to be avoided .. Win some lose some fella, Only from last weeks winnings no sweat to meDunno why u encourage these bell ends all the same. nowt funny about em, weirdo's if u ask me like, dangerous types to be avoided .. Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 047





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 047THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:34:16 PM » Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:32:34 PM



Crockpot has been slow cooking all day, he's ready to explode

£750 for the rifle monkey me owld fruitCrockpot has been slow cooking all day, he's ready to explode













And no screen shot to prove it .. dangerous crank And no screen shot to prove it .. dangerous crank Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 416





Posts: 10 416 Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #9 on: Today at 05:36:14 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:33:19 PM







Dunno why u encourage these bell ends all the same. nowt funny about em, weirdo's if u ask me like, dangerous types to be avoided ..

Win some lose some fella, Only from last weeks winnings no sweat to meDunno why u encourage these bell ends all the same. nowt funny about em, weirdo's if u ask me like, dangerous types to be avoided .. WHY AM I ENCOURAGING THEM I DONT GET IN ANY ARGUMENTS WITH THEM THEY DONT BOTHER ME ONLY CAPIO AND SMALLTOWN Logged

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 047





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 047THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #10 on: Today at 05:37:42 PM » As I said then dangerous cranks they don't get any more deranged than them 2 .. well maybe Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 047





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 047THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #11 on: Today at 05:39:00 PM » post the bet rifle in 5 mins and ill apologise otherwise fuck right off Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 047





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 047THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #14 on: Today at 05:46:11 PM » Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:44:15 PM Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:39:00 PM post the bet rifle in 5 mins and ill apologise otherwise fuck right off





Go fuck yourself you jealous fat cunt

Go fuck yourself you jealous fat cunt













Ain't no bet to post like I said you're a dangerous fucking whop stain





Don't feed this troll cunt Ain't no bet to post like I said you're a dangerous fucking whop stainDon't feed this troll cunt Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 047





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 047THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #18 on: Today at 09:09:13 PM »



Guess who's Irish lotto numbers came out tonight



40 - 42 -46



Just £305 .00 to take off em in morning all for a tiny 50 pence a line







HEY RIFLE ME OWLD FRUITGuess who's Irish lotto numbers came out tonight40 - 42 -46Just £305 .00 to take off em in morning all for a tiny 50 pence a line Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 047





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 047THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #19 on: Today at 09:21:01 PM » Where's yer 700 n odd quid bet Trifle Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

headset

Online



Posts: 574





Posts: 574 Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #20 on: Today at 09:33:52 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:09:13 PM



Guess who's Irish lotto numbers came out tonight



40 - 42 -46



Just £305 .00 to take off em in morning all for a tiny 50 pence a line









HEY RIFLE ME OWLD FRUITGuess who's Irish lotto numbers came out tonight40 - 42 -46Just £305 .00 to take off em in morning all for a tiny 50 pence a line

Hes a nutcase this one but hes a genuine nutcase. Who needs finger prints when youve a thumb like that.



Nicen win u barmyn bastard



Shame the rest of the boards regualr big winners can put the winning slips up..



Even proof ov a losing slip carries more weight than an I've won this and that without backing it up with proof of delivery.



Beer me Dutch..

Hes a nutcase this one but hes a genuine nutcase. Who needs finger prints when youve a thumb like that.Nicen win u barmyn bastardShame the rest of the boards regualr big winners can put the winning slips up..Even proof ov a losing slip carries more weight than an I've won this and that without backing it up with proof of delivery.Beer me Dutch.. Logged

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 047





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 047THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: HEY RIFLE « Reply #21 on: Today at 09:39:33 PM »



Don't mind putting my bets up win or lose it is what it is .



Lost 100 on Hull today, 30 on a double at Haydock came back to a nice Irish win







That's the thumb of a grafter a working mans hand , put a few people to sleep that left paw as well.Don't mind putting my bets up win or lose it is what it is .Lost 100 on Hull today, 30 on a double at Haydock came back to a nice Irish win Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..