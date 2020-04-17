Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 18, 2020, 10:04:24 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: HEY RIFLE  (Read 187 times)
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 416


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:03:05 PM »
 :mido:
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 047


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:22:22 PM »
Give over man  charles charles


Mine lost  :unlike:


But it was real


Rifle is a fucking insect he never had a penny on nowt .. zero ziltch ..  :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 611


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:29:39 PM »
TOP PUNTING

BEER ME RIFES 🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 416


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:30:35 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:22:22 PM
Give over man  charles charles


Mine lost  :unlike:


But it was real


Rifle is a fucking insect he never had a penny on nowt .. zero ziltch ..  :unlike: :unlike:
ITS A FOOTBALL FORUM CROCKET MATE DONT TAKE EVERYTHING SERIOUS ITS BAD FOR YER TICKER  :like:
ANYWAY HARD LUCK I KNEW HULL WOULD GET BEAT THE CLUB IS IN FREEFALL A BIT LIKE BORO  mick
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 416


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:31:35 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 05:29:39 PM
TOP PUNTING

BEER ME RIFES 🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍
IT WAS MY TIP  :ponce:
Logged
RiversideRifle
***
Online Online

Posts: 189


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:32:34 PM »
£750 for the rifle monkey me owld fruit  :like: :like: :like:

Crockpot has been slow cooking all day, he's ready to explode  :ponce:
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 047


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:33:19 PM »
Win some lose some fella, Only from last weeks winnings no sweat to me  :nige:



Dunno why u encourage these bell ends all the same. nowt funny about em, weirdo's if u ask me like, dangerous types to be avoided ..
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 416


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:33:40 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:32:34 PM
£750 for the rifle monkey me owld fruit  :like: :like: :like:

Crockpot has been slow cooking all day, he's ready to explode  :ponce:
WELL DONE  :like:
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 047


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:34:16 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:32:34 PM
£750 for the rifle monkey me owld fruit  :like: :like: :like:

Crockpot has been slow cooking all day, he's ready to explode  :ponce:







And no screen shot to prove it .. dangerous crank  :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 416


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:36:14 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:33:19 PM
Win some lose some fella, Only from last weeks winnings no sweat to me  :nige:



Dunno why u encourage these bell ends all the same. nowt funny about em, weirdo's if u ask me like, dangerous types to be avoided ..
WHY AM I ENCOURAGING THEM I DONT GET IN ANY ARGUMENTS WITH THEM THEY DONT BOTHER ME ONLY CAPIO AND SMALLTOWN
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 047


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:37:42 PM »
As I said then dangerous cranks they don't get any more deranged than them 2 .. well maybe  :matty:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 047


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:39:00 PM »
post the bet rifle in 5 mins and ill apologise otherwise fuck right off
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 416


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:42:32 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:37:42 PM
As I said then dangerous cranks they don't get any more deranged than them 2 .. well maybe  :matty:
 
Logged
RiversideRifle
***
Online Online

Posts: 189


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:44:15 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:39:00 PM
post the bet rifle in 5 mins and ill apologise otherwise fuck right off


Go fuck yourself you jealous fat cunt   :ponce:
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 047


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:46:11 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:44:15 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:39:00 PM
post the bet rifle in 5 mins and ill apologise otherwise fuck right off


Go fuck yourself you jealous fat cunt   :ponce:







Ain't no bet to post like I said you're a dangerous fucking whop stain 


Don't feed this troll cunt
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
RiversideRifle
***
Online Online

Posts: 189


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:11:55 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:46:11 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:44:15 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:39:00 PM
post the bet rifle in 5 mins and ill apologise otherwise fuck right off


Go fuck yourself you jealous fat cunt   :ponce:







Ain't no bet to post like I said you're a dangerous fucking whop stain 


Don't feed this troll cunt
I don't answer to any cunt on here especially wee woofters like yourself Crockpot, you've already been seen by Monty and one more outburst from you and I'll be starting  :ponce:

Just withdrawn 857.34 from my skybet account ta me owld fruit 
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 574


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:16:01 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:34:16 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:32:34 PM
£750 for the rifle monkey me owld fruit  :like: :like: :like:

Crockpot has been slow cooking all day, he's ready to explode  :ponce:







And no screen shot to prove it .. dangerous crank  :unlike: :unlike:

Dont mention screen shots or you will fuck this place right up..

 
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 213



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:32:06 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:46:11 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:44:15 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:39:00 PM
post the bet rifle in 5 mins and ill apologise otherwise fuck right off


Go fuck yourself you jealous fat cunt   :ponce:







Ain't no bet to post like I said you're a dangerous fucking whop stain 


Don't feed this troll cunt
:dftt:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 047


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:09:13 PM »
HEY RIFLE ME OWLD FRUIT  jc jc

Guess who's Irish lotto numbers came out tonight  :alastair:

40 - 42 -46  :mido:

Just £305 .00 to take off em in morning all for a tiny 50 pence a line 



Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 047


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:21:01 PM »
Where's yer 700 n odd quid bet Trifle  :jackanory: :dftt:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 574


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:33:52 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:09:13 PM
HEY RIFLE ME OWLD FRUIT  jc jc

Guess who's Irish lotto numbers came out tonight  :alastair:

40 - 42 -46  :mido:

Just £305 .00 to take off em in morning all for a tiny 50 pence a line 





Hes a nutcase this one  but hes a genuine nutcase. Who needs finger prints when youve a thumb like that.

Nicen win u barmyn bastard  :like:

Shame the rest of the boards regualr big winners can put the winning slips up.. :like:

Even proof ov a losing slip carries more weight than an I've won this and that without backing it up with proof of delivery.  :homer:

Beer me Dutch.. souey :beer: :beer:
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 047


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:39:33 PM »
That's the thumb of a grafter a working mans hand , put a few people to sleep that left paw as well.  :like:

Don't mind putting my bets up win or lose it is what it is .  :like:

Lost 100 on Hull today,  30 on a double at Haydock came back to a nice Irish win 



Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 042


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:02:22 PM »
 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 