Warnock must seriously look & think , where do i start here
I think since his first game he's been looking with a thought for the future. His rotation of squad was there for all to see, he's played everybody apart from loanees I think. I hope he would be already asking and enquiring, wouldn't surprise me if we were looking and seeing who we can get, Warnock wont mess about when it comes to that and we need a lot of players, too many if i'm honest for a pre season, so the quicker in the door the better.