livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 924





Posts: 924 Team full of faggots « on: Today at 04:59:19 PM »



I dislike this set of players the most out of any other set that I've seen in my lifetime if that wasn't already clear.



Lost every 50/50 challenge. Been pushed around and beaten in every department. Fuckin shithouses all over the pitch. You need a strong spine and ours is weak as piss. Can't wait to get rid of the majority of them.I dislike this set of players the most out of any other set that I've seen in my lifetime if that wasn't already clear. Logged

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 10 411





Posts: 10 411 Re: Team full of faggots « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:00:34 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 04:59:19 PM



I dislike this set of players the most out of any other set that I've seen in my lifetime of that wasn't already clear.





Lost every 50/50 challenge. Been pushed around and beaten in every department. Fuckin shithouses all over the pitch. You need a strong spine and ours is weak as piss. Can't wait to get rid of the majority of them.I dislike this set of players the most out of any other set that I've seen in my lifetime of that wasn't already clear. I AM WITH YER ON THAT FUCK EM OFF AND MAKE SURE FRIEND IS ON THAT LIST Logged

Pile

Online



Posts: 40 210







Posts: 40 210 Re: Team full of faggots « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:01:50 PM » Spineless performance from three quarters of them.



Warnock can take some of the blame for today, wheres the passion? Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

BigNasty

Offline



Posts: 2 149



Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.





Posts: 2 149Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits. Re: Team full of faggots « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:04:12 PM » Stupid thread title.

Our players are so mentally weak it is untrue.Not a tough player amongst them. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 683







Posts: 14 683 Re: Team full of faggots « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:05:51 PM »



Team full of wet fannies. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Gingerpig

Online



Posts: 651





Posts: 651 Re: Team full of faggots « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:26:22 PM » Warnock must seriously look & think , where do i start here Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

MrPorkandbean

Online



Posts: 41





Posts: 41 Re: Team full of faggots « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:01:42 PM » Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 05:26:22 PM

Warnock must seriously look & think , where do i start here

I think since his first game he's been looking with a thought for the future. His rotation of squad was there for all to see, he's played everybody apart from loanees I think. I hope he would be already asking and enquiring, wouldn't surprise me if we were looking and seeing who we can get, Warnock wont mess about when it comes to that and we need a lot of players, too many if i'm honest for a pre season, so the quicker in the door the better. I think since his first game he's been looking with a thought for the future. His rotation of squad was there for all to see, he's played everybody apart from loanees I think. I hope he would be already asking and enquiring, wouldn't surprise me if we were looking and seeing who we can get, Warnock wont mess about when it comes to that and we need a lot of players, too many if i'm honest for a pre season, so the quicker in the door the better. Logged