July 18, 2020, 06:49:46 PM
Author Topic: Team full of faggots  (Read 161 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Today at 04:59:19 PM »
Lost every 50/50 challenge.  Been pushed around and beaten in every department. Fuckin shithouses all over the pitch. You need a strong spine and ours is weak as piss. Can't wait to get rid of the majority of them.

I dislike this set of players the most out of any other set that I've seen in my lifetime if that wasn't already clear.

 
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:00:34 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 04:59:19 PM
Lost every 50/50 challenge.  Been pushed around and beaten in every department. Fuckin shithouses all over the pitch. You need a strong spine and ours is weak as piss. Can't wait to get rid of the majority of them.

I dislike this set of players the most out of any other set that I've seen in my lifetime of that wasn't already clear.

 
I AM WITH YER ON THAT FUCK EM OFF AND MAKE SURE FRIEND IS ON THAT LIST
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:01:01 PM »
Overpaid bunch of narcissists.
Pile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:01:50 PM »
Spineless performance from three quarters of them.

Warnock can take some of the blame for today, wheres the passion?
BigNasty
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:04:12 PM »
Stupid thread title.
Our players are so mentally weak it is untrue.Not a tough player amongst them.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:05:51 PM »
Team full of wet fannies.

 :steptoe:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:16:46 PM »
Its a fucking terrible squad - thanks Woodgate and Gibson
Gingerpig
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:26:22 PM »
Warnock must seriously look & think , where do i start here  :meltdown:
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:01:42 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 05:26:22 PM
Warnock must seriously look & think , where do i start here  :meltdown:

I think since his first game he's been looking with a thought for the future. His rotation of squad was there for all to see, he's played everybody apart from loanees I think. I hope he would be already asking and enquiring, wouldn't surprise me if we were looking and seeing who we can get, Warnock wont mess about when it comes to that and we need a lot of players, too many if i'm honest for a pre season, so the quicker in the door the better.
Jethro Tull
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:41:37 PM »
More of the same shit next season' a few second rate loans is about our limit nowadays.
