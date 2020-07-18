Welcome,
July 18, 2020, 05:08:43 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Nmecha
Topic: Nmecha
BigNasty
Nmecha
How is he a pro footballer?Fucking garbage
Pile
Re: Nmecha
Hes absolute turd, fits in well with our squad.
monkeyman
Re: Nmecha
YEP A FUCKING FRAUD
BigNasty
Re: Nmecha
Just makes you wonder how do these players get contracts.ive watched him play this season and cannot see anything in him that would make me think that hes a player.
Bobupanddown
Re: Nmecha
Said it the first time I saw him play, couldn't trap or control the ball. Mindless running.
Our recruitment team are a joke.
BigNasty
Re: Nmecha
crazy to judge a player on one game but you deffo got that one right.
monkeyman
Re: Nmecha
Just makes you wonder how do these players get contracts.ive watched him play this season and cannot see anything in him that would make me think that hes a player.
WOODGATE DID
