July 18, 2020, 05:08:38 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: 1 down already  (Read 169 times)
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 263


« on: Today at 03:05:46 PM »
Useless buggers
BigNasty
Posts: 2 145

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:09:07 PM »
very poor that .
we'll score though
El Capitan
Posts: 42 494


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:09:57 PM »
Marvin ducked under it  lost lost
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 408

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:11:06 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:09:57 PM
Marvin ducked under it  lost lost


MAYBE HE WAS TOLD NOT TO JUMP  👍😂👍
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 263


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:11:25 PM »
Very poor defending for the corner
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 774


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:07:21 PM »
no real shock. Its only the 9th home game in-a-row were we've conceded first!  souey
BigNasty
Posts: 2 145

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:15:06 PM »
Again.schoolboy stuff.
we have some really poor players
BigNasty
Posts: 2 145

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:49:04 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 03:09:07 PM
very poor that .
we'll score though

Taps nose
Pile
Posts: 40 203



« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:59:55 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 04:07:21 PM
no real shock. Its only the 9th home game in-a-row were we've conceded first!  souey
It is not surprising looking at this bunch of players. I cant see Warnock fancying this next season, theres literally half a dozen Boro players worth keeping.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 388


« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:01:23 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 04:59:55 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 04:07:21 PM
no real shock. Its only the 9th home game in-a-row were we've conceded first!  souey
It is not surprising looking at this bunch of players. I cant see Warnock fancying this next season, theres literally half a dozen Boro players worth keeping.
REALLY THAT MANY
Pile
Posts: 40 203



« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:06:22 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:01:23 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 04:59:55 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 04:07:21 PM
no real shock. Its only the 9th home game in-a-row were we've conceded first!  souey
It is not surprising looking at this bunch of players. I cant see Warnock fancying this next season, theres literally half a dozen Boro players worth keeping.
REALLY THAT MANY
Most of the ones Id keep have more potential than quality.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 675



« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:07:57 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 05:06:22 PM
Most of the ones Id keep have more potential than quality.

Obviously WINGO is at the top of the list - who else?

 :pd:
