July 18, 2020, 05:08:38 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
1 down already
Author
Topic: 1 down already (Read 169 times)
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 263
1 down already
«
on:
Today
at 03:05:46 PM »
Useless buggers
BigNasty
Online
Posts: 2 145
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: 1 down already
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:09:07 PM »
very poor that .
we'll score though
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 494
Re: 1 down already
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:09:57 PM »
Marvin ducked under it
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 408
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: 1 down already
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:11:06 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:09:57 PM
Marvin ducked under it
MAYBE HE WAS TOLD NOT TO JUMP 👍😂👍
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 263
Re: 1 down already
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:11:25 PM »
Very poor defending for the corner
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 774
Re: 1 down already
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:07:21 PM »
no real shock. Its
only
the 9th home game in-a-row were we've conceded first!
BigNasty
Online
Posts: 2 145
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: 1 down already
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:15:06 PM »
Again.schoolboy stuff.
we have some really poor players
BigNasty
Online
Posts: 2 145
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: 1 down already
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:49:04 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on
Today
at 03:09:07 PM
very poor that .
we'll score though
Taps nose
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 203
Re: 1 down already
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:59:55 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 04:07:21 PM
no real shock. Its
only
the 9th home game in-a-row were we've conceded first!
It is not surprising looking at this bunch of players. I cant see Warnock fancying this next season, theres literally half a dozen Boro players worth keeping.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 388
Re: 1 down already
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:01:23 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 04:59:55 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 04:07:21 PM
no real shock. Its
only
the 9th home game in-a-row were we've conceded first!
It is not surprising looking at this bunch of players. I cant see Warnock fancying this next season, theres literally half a dozen Boro players worth keeping.
REALLY THAT MANY
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 203
Re: 1 down already
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:06:22 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 05:01:23 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 04:59:55 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 04:07:21 PM
no real shock. Its
only
the 9th home game in-a-row were we've conceded first!
It is not surprising looking at this bunch of players. I cant see Warnock fancying this next season, theres literally half a dozen Boro players worth keeping.
REALLY THAT MANY
Most of the ones Id keep have more potential than quality.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 675
Re: 1 down already
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:07:57 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 05:06:22 PM
Most of the ones Id keep have more potential than quality.
Obviously WINGO is at the top of the list - who else?
