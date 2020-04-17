Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: WE ARE SAFE!  (Read 511 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 02:39:30 PM »
Sweating over! Todays results so far mean we are safe! Thank fuck for that!! UTB
sockets
Welch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:44:17 PM »
Can still go down if Charlton win last game and either Hull or Luton win their last 2 games that takes them to 51 .. we stay on 50 if we get no more points


not forgetting brum taking some points
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:47:35 PM »
Surely the Gazette cant have got this wrong?!
Minge
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:48:32 PM »
So, were either a shite championship team or a proper shit league 1 team .

Mint eh
sockets
Welch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:50:31 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 02:47:35 PM
Surely the Gazette cant have got this wrong?!









More or less safe, but if that happens above what I said the Boro are stuck on 50 points. the others go over 50 points along with Brum they have to do something too. not 100% safe yet.
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:51:33 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 02:48:32 PM
So, were either a shite championship team or a proper shit league 1 team .

Mint eh
YER CANT HAVE EVERYTHING  mcl
Minge
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:01:11 PM »
Can I have the August 86 team instead
Mickgaz

« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:06:28 PM »
We have to be safe now with Wigan's 12 point penalty they can only get 49 points and there is no way they can win that appeal
They are in liquidation rules apply
sockets
Welch
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:10:52 PM »
Yes I have not counted in the Wigan result today. providing they do get 12 points then Boro are safe  :like:
Pile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:33:55 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:10:52 PM
Yes I have not counted in the Wigan result today. providing they do get 12 points then Boro are safe  :like:
If ever Wigan needed an excuse to overturn their points deduction, just say itll fuck Boro over.  charles
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:37:49 PM »
So are we fucking safe or not?

 :meltdown:










 :pope2:
sockets
Welch
*****
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:39:33 PM »
Yes safe .
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:41:52 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:39:33 PM
Yes safe .
Yes safe .

Is Wigan's points deduction guaranteed?

 :pd:
sockets
Welch
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:45:49 PM »
  never know these days  monkey   
monkeyman
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:59:00 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:41:52 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:39:33 PM
Yes safe .

Is Wigan's points deduction guaranteed?

 :pd:
IF IT MEANS THE BORO TO GET RELEGATED THEN NO
Bobupanddown
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:24:08 PM »
Luton and Hull will draw so we're safe anyway
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:45:55 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:24:08 PM
Luton and Hull will draw so we're safe anyway


YOU JINXED IT YA CUNT  🙄
Bobupanddown
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:48:20 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:24:08 PM
Luton and Hull will draw so we're safe anyway


YOU JINXED IT YA CUNT  🙄

I did but it doesn't matter.

Wigan are on 46 points with 1 to play. Can't catch us.
monkeyman
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:55:48 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:48:20 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:24:08 PM
Luton and Hull will draw so we're safe anyway


YOU JINXED IT YA CUNT  🙄

I did but it doesn't matter.

Wigan are on 46 points with 1 to play. Can't catch us.

THIS IS NOT SET IN STONE DONT CELEBRATE YET 
Jethro Tull
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:09:26 PM »
The FA relegated us with the 3 points fiasco & now it looks like they may be our saviours. :pope2: klins
Bill Buxton
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:31:34 PM »
Wigan have not had the 12 points deducted yet, and they may win their appeal. Its coming to something when we have to hope our Chamionship status depends upon a good team being punished. Given Gibsons feud with Derby County it wouldnt surprise me if they allowed Brum to win the final game just to spite us.What a complete dogs breakfast of a club Boro has become.
Jethro Tull
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:40:21 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:31:34 PM
Wigan have not had the 12 points deducted yet, and they may win their appeal. Its coming to something when we have to hope our Chamionship status depends upon a good team being punished. Given Gibsons feud with Derby County it wouldnt surprise me if they allowed Brum to win the final game just to spite us.What a complete dogs breakfast of a club Boro has become.
You're right it's a fucking shambles' I just hope we stay up under our own steam and not at the expense of Wigan.
Bud Wiser
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:04:26 PM »
Wigans 12 point deduction will not get overturned.
Pile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:16:30 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:31:34 PM
Wigan have not had the 12 points deducted yet, and they may win their appeal. Its coming to something when we have to hope our Chamionship status depends upon a good team being punished. Given Gibsons feud with Derby County it wouldnt surprise me if they allowed Brum to win the final game just to spite us.What a complete dogs breakfast of a club Boro has become.
They wont come off until the season ends.

Appealing is pointless.
headset
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:17:54 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:31:34 PM
Wigan have not had the 12 points deducted yet, and they may win their appeal. Its coming to something when we have to hope our Chamionship status depends upon a good team being punished. Given Gibsons feud with Derby County it wouldnt surprise me if they allowed Brum to win the final game just to spite us.What a complete dogs breakfast of a club Boro has become.

U need to find a new song sheet. Youre as predictable as Liddles betting slips.. .. lost or not.. monkey

no offense meant by the way...   mcl
