WE ARE SAFE! « on: Today at 02:39:30 PM » Sweating over! Todays results so far mean we are safe! Thank fuck for that!! UTB

Re: WE ARE SAFE! « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:44:17 PM » Can still go down if Charlton win last game and either Hull or Luton win their last 2 games that takes them to 51 .. we stay on 50 if we get no more points





Re: WE ARE SAFE! « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:48:32 PM » So, were either a shite championship team or a proper shit league 1 team .



Mint eh

Re: WE ARE SAFE! « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:50:31 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 02:47:35 PM Surely the Gazette cant have got this wrong?!



















Re: WE ARE SAFE! « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:01:11 PM » Can I have the August 86 team instead

Re: WE ARE SAFE! « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:06:28 PM » We have to be safe now with Wigan's 12 point penalty they can only get 49 points and there is no way they can win that appeal

They are in liquidation rules apply

Re: WE ARE SAFE! « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:09:26 PM » The FA relegated us with the 3 points fiasco & now it looks like they may be our saviours.

Re: WE ARE SAFE! « Reply #20 on: Today at 07:31:34 PM » Wigan have not had the 12 points deducted yet, and they may win their appeal. Its coming to something when we have to hope our Chamionship status depends upon a good team being punished. Given Gibsons feud with Derby County it wouldnt surprise me if they allowed Brum to win the final game just to spite us.What a complete dogs breakfast of a club Boro has become.

You're right it's a fucking shambles' I just hope we stay up under our own steam and not at the expense of Wigan. You're right it's a fucking shambles' I just hope we stay up under our own steam and not at the expense of Wigan. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

They wont come off until the season ends.



Appealing is pointless. They wont come off until the season ends.Appealing is pointless. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.