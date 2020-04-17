Welcome,
July 18, 2020, 08:25:45 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WE ARE SAFE!
Author
Topic: WE ARE SAFE! (Read 511 times)
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 263
WE ARE SAFE!
«
on:
Today
at 02:39:30 PM »
Sweating over! Todays results so far mean we are safe! Thank fuck for that!! UTB
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 042
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:44:17 PM »
Can still go down if Charlton win last game and either Hull or Luton win their last 2 games that takes them to 51 .. we stay on 50 if we get no more points
not forgetting brum taking some points
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:45:58 PM by sockets
»
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 263
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:47:35 PM »
Surely the Gazette cant have got this wrong?!
Minge
Posts: 9 489
Superstar
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:48:32 PM »
So, were either a shite championship team or a proper shit league 1 team .
Mint eh
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 042
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:50:31 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 02:47:35 PM
Surely the Gazette cant have got this wrong?!
More or less safe, but if that happens above what I said the Boro are stuck on 50 points. the others go over 50 points along with Brum they have to do something too. not 100% safe yet.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 414
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:51:33 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 02:48:32 PM
So, were either a shite championship team or a proper shit league 1 team .
Mint eh
YER CANT HAVE EVERYTHING
Minge
Posts: 9 489
Superstar
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:01:11 PM »
Can I have the August 86 team instead
Mickgaz
Posts: 18
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:06:28 PM »
We have to be safe now with Wigan's 12 point penalty they can only get 49 points and there is no way they can win that appeal
They are in liquidation rules apply
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 042
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:10:52 PM »
Yes I have not counted in the Wigan result today. providing they do get 12 points then Boro are safe
Pile
Posts: 40 213
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:33:55 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 03:10:52 PM
Yes I have not counted in the Wigan result today. providing they do get 12 points then Boro are safe
If ever Wigan needed an excuse to overturn their points deduction, just say itll fuck Boro over.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 683
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:37:49 PM »
So are we fucking safe or not?
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 042
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:39:33 PM »
Yes safe .
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 683
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:41:52 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 03:39:33 PM
Yes safe .
Is Wigan's points deduction guaranteed?
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 042
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:45:49 PM »
never know these days
monkeyman
Posts: 10 414
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:59:00 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:41:52 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 03:39:33 PM
Yes safe .
Is Wigan's points deduction guaranteed?
IF IT MEANS THE BORO TO GET RELEGATED THEN NO
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 227
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 04:24:08 PM »
Luton and Hull will draw so we're safe anyway
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 417
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 04:45:55 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:24:08 PM
Luton and Hull will draw so we're safe anyway
YOU JINXED IT YA CUNT 🙄
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 227
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 05:48:20 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:24:08 PM
Luton and Hull will draw so we're safe anyway
YOU JINXED IT YA CUNT 🙄
I did but it doesn't matter.
Wigan are on 46 points with 1 to play. Can't catch us.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
Posts: 10 414
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 05:55:48 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 05:48:20 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:45:55 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:24:08 PM
Luton and Hull will draw so we're safe anyway
YOU JINXED IT YA CUNT 🙄
I did but it doesn't matter.
Wigan are on 46 points with 1 to play. Can't catch us.
THIS IS NOT SET IN STONE DONT CELEBRATE YET
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 121
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 07:09:26 PM »
The FA relegated us with the 3 points fiasco & now it looks like they may be our saviours.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 441
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 07:31:34 PM »
Wigan have not had the 12 points deducted yet, and they may win their appeal. Its coming to something when we have to hope our Chamionship status depends upon a good team being punished. Given Gibsons feud with Derby County it wouldnt surprise me if they allowed Brum to win the final game just to spite us.What a complete dogs breakfast of a club Boro has become.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 121
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 07:40:21 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 07:31:34 PM
Wigan have not had the 12 points deducted yet, and they may win their appeal. Its coming to something when we have to hope our Chamionship status depends upon a good team being punished. Given Gibsons feud with Derby County it wouldnt surprise me if they allowed Brum to win the final game just to spite us.What a complete dogs breakfast of a club Boro has become.
You're right it's a fucking shambles' I just hope we stay up under our own steam and not at the expense of Wigan.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 779
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 08:04:26 PM »
Wigans 12 point deduction will not get overturned.
Pile
Posts: 40 213
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 08:16:30 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 07:31:34 PM
Wigan have not had the 12 points deducted yet, and they may win their appeal. Its coming to something when we have to hope our Chamionship status depends upon a good team being punished. Given Gibsons feud with Derby County it wouldnt surprise me if they allowed Brum to win the final game just to spite us.What a complete dogs breakfast of a club Boro has become.
They wont come off until the season ends.
Appealing is pointless.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
headset
Posts: 570
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 08:17:54 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 07:31:34 PM
Wigan have not had the 12 points deducted yet, and they may win their appeal. Its coming to something when we have to hope our Chamionship status depends upon a good team being punished. Given Gibsons feud with Derby County it wouldnt surprise me if they allowed Brum to win the final game just to spite us.What a complete dogs breakfast of a club Boro has become.
U need to find a new song sheet. Youre as predictable as Liddles betting slips.. ..
or not..
no offense meant by the way...
