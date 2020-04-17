Welcome,
July 18, 2020, 03:26:15 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
WE ARE SAFE!
Author
Topic: WE ARE SAFE! (Read 143 times)
Holgateoldskool
WE ARE SAFE!
«
on:
Today
at 02:39:30 PM »
Sweating over! Todays results so far mean we are safe! Thank fuck for that!! UTB
sockets
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:44:17 PM »
Can still go down if Charlton win last game and either Hull or Luton win their last 2 games that takes them to 51 .. we stay on 50 if we get no more points
not forgetting brum taking some points
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:45:58 PM by sockets
»
Holgateoldskool
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:47:35 PM »
Surely the Gazette cant have got this wrong?!
Minge
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:48:32 PM »
So, were either a shite championship team or a proper shit league 1 team .
Mint eh
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:50:31 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 02:47:35 PM
Surely the Gazette cant have got this wrong?!
More or less safe, but if that happens above what I said the Boro are stuck on 50 points. the others go over 50 points along with Brum they have to do something too. not 100% safe yet.
monkeyman
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:51:33 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 02:48:32 PM
So, were either a shite championship team or a proper shit league 1 team .
Mint eh
YER CANT HAVE EVERYTHING
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:01:11 PM »
Can I have the August 86 team instead
Mickgaz
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:06:28 PM »
We have to be safe now with Wigan's 12 point penalty they can only get 49 points and there is no way they can win that appeal
They are in liquidation rules apply
Re: WE ARE SAFE!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:10:52 PM »
Yes I have not counted in the Wigan result today. providing they do get 12 points then Boro are safe
