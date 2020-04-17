Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

WE ARE SAFE!
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 262


« on: Today at 02:39:30 PM »
Sweating over! Todays results so far mean we are safe! Thank fuck for that!! UTB
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 031


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:44:17 PM »
Can still go down if Charlton win last game and either Hull or Luton win their last 2 games that takes them to 51 .. we stay on 50 if we get no more points


not forgetting brum taking some points
« Last Edit: Today at 02:45:58 PM by sockets » Logged
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 262


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:47:35 PM »
Surely the Gazette cant have got this wrong?!
Minge
Posts: 9 489

Superstar


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:48:32 PM »
So, were either a shite championship team or a proper shit league 1 team .

Mint eh
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 031


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:50:31 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 02:47:35 PM
Surely the Gazette cant have got this wrong?!









More or less safe, but if that happens above what I said the Boro are stuck on 50 points. the others go over 50 points along with Brum they have to do something too. not 100% safe yet.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 375


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:51:33 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 02:48:32 PM
So, were either a shite championship team or a proper shit league 1 team .

Mint eh
YER CANT HAVE EVERYTHING  mcl
Minge
Posts: 9 489

Superstar


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:01:11 PM »
Can I have the August 86 team instead
Mickgaz

Posts: 18


« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:06:28 PM »
We have to be safe now with Wigan's 12 point penalty they can only get 49 points and there is no way they can win that appeal
They are in liquidation rules apply
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 031


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:10:52 PM »
Yes I have not counted in the Wigan result today. providing they do get 12 points then Boro are safe  :like:
