WE ARE SAFE! « on: Today at 02:39:30 PM » Sweating over! Todays results so far mean we are safe! Thank fuck for that!! UTB

Re: WE ARE SAFE! « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:44:17 PM » Can still go down if Charlton win last game and either Hull or Luton win their last 2 games that takes them to 51 .. we stay on 50 if we get no more points

not forgetting brum taking some points





Re: WE ARE SAFE! « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:48:32 PM » So, were either a shite championship team or a proper shit league 1 team .

Mint eh



WelchPosts: 1 031THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: WE ARE SAFE! « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:50:31 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 02:47:35 PM Surely the Gazette cant have got this wrong?!



















Re: WE ARE SAFE! « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:01:11 PM » Can I have the August 86 team instead

Re: WE ARE SAFE! « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:06:28 PM » We have to be safe now with Wigan's 12 point penalty they can only get 49 points and there is no way they can win that appeal

They are in liquidation rules apply

They are in liquidation rules apply Logged