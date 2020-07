Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:25:04 PM Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 01:16:45 PM Mixed bag, Wigan just scored to retake the lead . Just another tension- filled day being a Boro fan!







We will win today so who gives a fuck

We will win today so who gives a fuck

ITS BEEN A LONG TIME SINCE WE WON AT HOME CARDIFF NEED A WIN FOR THE PLAY OFFSWE NEED A DRAW VERY HARD GAME TODAY