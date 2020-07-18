Welcome,
July 18, 2020, 01:38:25 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE
Author
Topic: ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE (Read 190 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 10 366
ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE
«
on:
Today
at 10:53:38 AM
EVERY FUCKING WEEKEND NON STOP ARGUING ITS FUCKING SATURDAY BIG GAME TODAY AND SOME MONEY TO BE WON FUCKING GIVE OVER
El Capitan
Posts: 42 476
Re: ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:58:55 AM
I reckon City will give Arsenal a good shoeing today
Fancy a handicap bet with a couple of goals headstart for the gooners
monkeyman
Posts: 10 366
Re: ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:00:04 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:58:55 AM
I reckon City will give Arsenal a good shoeing today
Fancy a handicap bet with a couple of goals headstart for the gooners
YES I CAN SEE THERE BEING A FEW GOALS SCORED IN THIS GAME
El Capitan
Posts: 42 476
Re: ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:05:27 AM
Big Wembley pitch, and Arsenal wont just park the bus.
KDB to make hay
monkeyman
Posts: 10 366
Re: ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:07:32 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:05:27 AM
Big Wembley pitch, and Arsenal wont just park the bus.
KDB to make hay
I AM PUNTING ON THE CHAMPO TODAY SOME NICE PRICES AVAILABLE ON THE TEAMS I FANCY
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 374
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:10:18 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 11:07:32 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:05:27 AM
Big Wembley pitch, and Arsenal wont just park the bus.
KDB to make hay
I AM PUNTING ON THE CHAMPO TODAY SOME NICE PRICES AVAILABLE ON THE TEAMS I FANCY
YOU ARE BACKING CARDIFF AIN'T YA 👍😂😂😂👍💷💷💷
RedSteel
Posts: 9 536
UTB
Re: ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:11:08 AM
I've gone for a lunchtime bet.
Brentford to draw and wigan to win
Mickgaz
Posts: 17
Re: ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:12:57 AM
Goals galore in the championship today starting with the two early games I reckon.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 366
Re: ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:15:50 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 11:10:18 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 11:07:32 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:05:27 AM
Big Wembley pitch, and Arsenal wont just park the bus.
KDB to make hay
I AM PUNTING ON THE CHAMPO TODAY SOME NICE PRICES AVAILABLE ON THE TEAMS I FANCY
YOU ARE BACKING CARDIFF AIN'T YA 👍😂😂😂👍💷💷💷
El Capitan
Posts: 42 476
Re: ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:16:51 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 11:15:50 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 11:10:18 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 11:07:32 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:05:27 AM
Big Wembley pitch, and Arsenal wont just park the bus.
KDB to make hay
I AM PUNTING ON THE CHAMPO TODAY SOME NICE PRICES AVAILABLE ON THE TEAMS I FANCY
YOU ARE BACKING CARDIFF AIN'T YA 👍😂😂😂👍💷💷💷
monkeyman
Posts: 10 366
Re: ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:21:08 AM
BIG PUNT ON LUTON
HULL ARE SHOT TO BITS
RiversideRifle
Posts: 176
Re: ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:24:59 PM
Monkey I've seriously just put £150 on Luton to win to nil
half my profits from last night
monkeyman
Posts: 10 366
Re: ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:29:25 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 12:24:59 PM
Monkey I've seriously just put £150 on Luton to win to nil
half my profits from last night
GOOD LUCK ME OWLD FRUIT
RiversideRifle
Posts: 176
Re: ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:34:39 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 01:29:25 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 12:24:59 PM
Monkey I've seriously just put £150 on Luton to win to nil
half my profits from last night
GOOD LUCK ME OWLD FRUIT
Thanks monkey me owld fruit, proper muckeroo you m8
