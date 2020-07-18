Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 18, 2020, 01:38:25 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE  (Read 190 times)
monkeyman
« on: Today at 10:53:38 AM »
EVERY FUCKING WEEKEND NON STOP ARGUING ITS FUCKING SATURDAY BIG GAME TODAY AND SOME MONEY TO BE WON FUCKING GIVE OVER  :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:58:55 AM »
I reckon City will give Arsenal a good shoeing today


Fancy a handicap bet with a couple of goals headstart for the gooners 
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:00:04 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:58:55 AM
I reckon City will give Arsenal a good shoeing today


Fancy a handicap bet with a couple of goals headstart for the gooners 
YES I CAN SEE THERE BEING A FEW GOALS SCORED IN THIS GAME
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:05:27 AM »
Big Wembley pitch, and Arsenal wont just park the bus.



KDB to make hay  :beer:
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:07:32 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:05:27 AM
Big Wembley pitch, and Arsenal wont just park the bus.



KDB to make hay  :beer:
I AM PUNTING ON THE CHAMPO TODAY SOME NICE PRICES AVAILABLE ON THE TEAMS I FANCY  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:10:18 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:07:32 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:05:27 AM
Big Wembley pitch, and Arsenal wont just park the bus.



KDB to make hay  :beer:
I AM PUNTING ON THE CHAMPO TODAY SOME NICE PRICES AVAILABLE ON THE TEAMS I FANCY  :like:


YOU ARE BACKING CARDIFF AIN'T YA  👍😂😂😂👍💷💷💷
RedSteel
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:11:08 AM »
I've gone for a lunchtime bet.

Brentford to draw and wigan to win
Mickgaz

« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:12:57 AM »
Goals galore in the championship today starting with the two early games I reckon.  
monkeyman
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:15:50 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:10:18 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:07:32 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:05:27 AM
Big Wembley pitch, and Arsenal wont just park the bus.



KDB to make hay  :beer:
I AM PUNTING ON THE CHAMPO TODAY SOME NICE PRICES AVAILABLE ON THE TEAMS I FANCY  :like:


YOU ARE BACKING CARDIFF AIN'T YA  👍😂😂😂👍💷💷💷
  oleary lost
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:16:51 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:15:50 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:10:18 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:07:32 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:05:27 AM
Big Wembley pitch, and Arsenal wont just park the bus.



KDB to make hay  :beer:
I AM PUNTING ON THE CHAMPO TODAY SOME NICE PRICES AVAILABLE ON THE TEAMS I FANCY  :like:


YOU ARE BACKING CARDIFF AIN'T YA  👍😂😂😂👍💷💷💷
  oleary lost

 
monkeyman
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:21:08 AM »
BIG PUNT ON LUTON  :like: HULL ARE SHOT TO BITS 
RiversideRifle
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:24:59 PM »
Monkey I've seriously just put £150 on Luton to win to nil  klins half my profits from last night
monkeyman
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:29:25 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 12:24:59 PM
Monkey I've seriously just put £150 on Luton to win to nil  klins half my profits from last night
GOOD LUCK ME OWLD FRUIT  :ponce:
RiversideRifle
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:34:39 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:29:25 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 12:24:59 PM
Monkey I've seriously just put £150 on Luton to win to nil  klins half my profits from last night
GOOD LUCK ME OWLD FRUIT  :ponce:


Thanks monkey me owld fruit, proper muckeroo you m8  :ponce:
