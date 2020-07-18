monkeyman

Online



Posts: 10 366





Posts: 10 366

Re: ITS STARTING TO BECOME A REGULAR THING ON ERE « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:00:04 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:58:55 AM





Fancy a handicap bet with a couple of goals headstart for the gooners

I reckon City will give Arsenal a good shoeing todayFancy a handicap bet with a couple of goals headstart for the gooners YES I CAN SEE THERE BEING A FEW GOALS SCORED IN THIS GAME