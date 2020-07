Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 248





Posts: 1 248

Leeds wankfest in full flow « on: Today at 07:38:03 AM » Gushing about them. BBC completely filling their pants. When crowds get back to normal, and the Premier League have a first hand example of the club with some of the biggest scum amongst their fan base, their vile chants, see how long the love in lasts.



And their fans loved a trip to Teesside over the years...