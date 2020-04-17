Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 18, 2020, 09:54:10 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES  (Read 132 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 584


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:18:49 AM »
OK LETS HAVE THE 1ST OF A NEW MONSTER FEATURE, AS YOU KNOW I AM A HUGE FILUM BUFF AND AM ALWAYS CORRECTING PEOPLE ON ERE ABOUT THAT SHOCKING KNOWLEDGE OF THE CUH-LASSICS SO THE 1ST SEASON OF MY NEW FEATURE IS HERE:

MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES

THE BREAK-UP

STARRING JENNIFER ANISTON, VINCE VAUGHN, JON FAVEREU, JASON BATMAN

THE EYE CANDY- CLEARLY ANISTON, SHE LOOKS AS GOOD AS SHE EVER HAS IN TIGHT FITTING DRESSES AND WE EVEN GET A CHEEKY BUTT SHOT  

THE GAGMAN: FAVEREU PLAYS A BLINDER AS THE LOYAL FRIEND WHO DISHES OUT ADVICE LIKE IT'S GOING OUT OF FASHION, HIS QUICK WIT AND OVER THE TOP THREATS LEAVES THE AUDIENCE IN PURE STITCHES AND SHOWS THIS GUY IS REALLY AT HOME DELIVERING BIG LAUGHS AND BIGGER SMILES.

ANY GOOD?: ON THE MONTYMETER THIS SCORES A 626/666  :like: :like: :like: :like:

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
« Last Edit: Today at 08:09:03 AM by BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE » Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 255


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:39:45 AM »
You are fucking boring...
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 584


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:56:07 AM »
WHAT COS I REVIEW TOP COMEDYS? 

WHAT DO YOU OFFER THIS BOARD YOU SHRIVELED UP OL' PRUNE?  sshhh sshhh sshhh

I AM A MAN OF CULTURE AS MY PROFILE SIGNATURES SUGGEST BUT I ALSO LOVE A ROM-COM STARRING TIMELESS HOTTIE JEN ANO'  jc

BEER ME OL' FOOL  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: 
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 255


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:00:39 AM »
Leave the audience in pure switches. What the fuck does that mean? A semi literate gadge as a film reviewer- now that is funny
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 584


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:10:25 AM »
WHAT YOU ON ABOUT YA OLD PLEB?  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:

CAPTAIN TOM RAISES MILLIONS FOR THE NHS   :like:

YOUR THE SAME AGE AND YOU RAISE EYEBROWS WITH YOUR QPR AWAY LIES  :wanker:

BEER ME OL' YE OLDE' TIMER  :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 255


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:14:53 AM »
And this demonstrates the depth of your debating skills. The only person you show up with your immature responses is yourself.

Speaking in the third person ( know what that means?) demonstrates a desire for recognition. Bit sad a supposed mature man feels the need to take this action.

Never mind, continue with your pathetic attempts to attract attention.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 255


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:18:20 AM »
See I have corrected your opening post - now changed to stitches. Happy to educate those who are intellectually challenged!!!!!
« Last Edit: Today at 08:22:30 AM by Holgateoldskool » Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 584


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:18:37 AM »
OK BUH-BYE PROFESSOR DRONGO  

THE MONSTER WILL NOT BACK DOWN WHEN IT COMES TO DEBATING FIL-UM  :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME WORZEL GUMMIDGE  mcl mcl mcl mcl :like: :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 584


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:19:38 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 08:18:20 AM
See I have corrected your opening post - now changed to stitches. Happy to educate those who bare intellectually challenged!!!!!

I'VE CHANGED NOWT DORKUS MAXIMUS  :like: :like: :like:

NEVER EDITED OR DELETED A THREAD ABOUT NEIL AND LORRAINE IN MY LIFE  :homer:

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 255


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:21:03 AM »
Youve debated fuck all you drongo! A film review consisting of the leading lady showing her arse and an actor telling some gags is a film review in your mind? Dream on sucker
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 013


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:21:53 AM »
The Monty character is not Rat Snake . It's his best pal Small Time Cleasby out for revenge on the board for getting destroyed on here .  Has the same sort of cringe worthy way of writing over on Bore me . He's addicted to message boards and is on a mission to sicken decent posters away from here.

100% Cleasby .

Rat snake welcher  :matty: is just in on it all / they were always up each other's shit pipes on here before small time caved in.
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 584


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:22:49 AM »
HAVE YOU EVER SAT DOWN AND WATCHED IT?  :wanker:

ITS A FUCKIN CUH-LASSIC AND I DUMBED IT DOWN FOR THE LIKES OF YOU WHO WOULDN'T GET ITS LAYERED MEANINGS AND WHAT IT REPRESENTS AT IT'S VERY CORE  :lenin:

BEER ME BOYZ :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 584


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:25:26 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:21:53 AM
The Monty character is not Rat Snake . It's his best pal Small Time Cleasby out for revenge on the board for getting destroyed on here .  Has the same sort of cringe worthy way of writing over on Bore me . He's addicted to message boards and is on a mission to sicken decent posters away from here.

100% Cleasby .

Rat snake welcher  :matty: is just in on it all / they were always up each other's shit pipes on here before small time caved in.

HAHAHAHHAAHHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHA SMALLTOWN NOW  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

YOU WILL FIND OUT IF THIS IS TRUE WHEN STEVE GIVES YOU THE ADMIN JOB... OH....ERM... NO  klins DIDN'T GET THAT DID YOU  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

JUST LIKE YOU DONT HAVE A REAL JOB 

SO I WAS TORTURED MIND FORTNIGHT AGO

MATTY YESTERDAY

AND SMALLTOWN TODAY  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

ANOTHER ONE THE MONT MAN HAS ON THE RUN  :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME BOYZ :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 255


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:26:23 AM »
So the review was for me personally? Keep on digging...
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 584


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:27:39 AM »
NO, THE LIKES OF YOU  mcl

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 013


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:30:39 AM »
Only a pig ugly sex starved leftist moron could be so cringe worthy Neil . All stems from Lids making you leave the board . that's when u popped up with this shit annoying username .

Tapped in the fucking head .  charles


Hows the electric car gis a review on it today  :alf: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 255


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:32:14 AM »
Ah right. So your film review- that basically says fuck all- is an educational tool by one of inferior intelligence to that held by the majority of the board- is a teaser to get them interested?

You are one weird fucker.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 078


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:33:41 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 08:27:39 AM
NO, THE LIKES OF YOU  mcl

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 013


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:35:57 AM »
It's Cleasby  :like:


Snitchen will be on any moment with some pathetic post too they have been in on it together .


Since Lids humiliated the Ginger tool and he had to flea , came back all bitter n twisted in the form of Queerson.
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 584


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:40:35 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:30:39 AM
Only a pig ugly sex starved leftist moron could be so cringe worthy Neil . All stems from Lids making you leave the board . that's when u popped up with this shit annoying username .

Tapped in the fucking head .  charles


Hows the electric car gis a review on it today  :alf: :wanker: :wanker:

PIG UGLY-- I HAVE SEEN YOUR HOOVED THUMB AND HAMHOCK LEG  klins

SEX STARVED- YOUR BANGING A GOBLIN AND YOU HAVE TO PAY FOR IT 

MORON- MATTY HAS TIED YOU UP IN KNOTS  :alf:

THERES MY REVIEW OF YOU LIFE, ELECTRIC CAR? I DRIVE A BIG FUCK OFF JAG  :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME SHITCAKE  :homer: :homer: :homer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 013


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:47:15 AM »
OK Neil   souey
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 584


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:49:18 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 08:32:14 AM
Ah right. So your film review- that basically says fuck all- is an educational tool by one of inferior intelligence to that held by the majority of the board- is a teaser to get them interested?

You are one weird fucker.

ARE YOU GONNA WATCH IT OLDSKOOL? 

GIVE IT A GO MY MAYYTE  :pope2:

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 255


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:53:26 AM »
Monty - being serious - you havent exactly sold it to me that well! So I will give it a swerve.

Have a great Saturday.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 584


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:54:58 AM »
YOU TOO MAYYTE  :like:

THANKS FOR THE INTELLECTUAL DUEL  :like:

A REAL BACK AND FORTH AFFAIR  :like:

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 013


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:00:05 AM »
OK Neil  souey
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 078


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:03:30 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 08:54:58 AM
YOU TOO MAYYTE  :like:

THANKS FOR THE INTELLECTUAL DUEL  :like:

A REAL BACK AND FORTH AFFAIR  :like:

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:

Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 013


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:04:01 AM »
 charles charles charles
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 