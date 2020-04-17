BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 584





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 584 MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « on: Today at 06:18:49 AM »



MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES



THE BREAK-UP



STARRING JENNIFER ANISTON, VINCE VAUGHN, JON FAVEREU, JASON BATMAN



THE EYE CANDY- CLEARLY ANISTON, SHE LOOKS AS GOOD AS SHE EVER HAS IN TIGHT FITTING DRESSES AND WE EVEN GET A CHEEKY BUTT SHOT



THE GAGMAN: FAVEREU PLAYS A BLINDER AS THE LOYAL FRIEND WHO DISHES OUT ADVICE LIKE IT'S GOING OUT OF FASHION, HIS QUICK WIT AND OVER THE TOP THREATS LEAVES THE AUDIENCE IN PURE STITCHES AND SHOWS THIS GUY IS REALLY AT HOME DELIVERING BIG LAUGHS AND BIGGER SMILES.



ANY GOOD?: ON THE MONTYMETER THIS SCORES A 626/666



BEER ME BOYZ



OK LETS HAVE THE 1ST OF A NEW MONSTER FEATURE, AS YOU KNOW I AM A HUGE FILUM BUFF AND AM ALWAYS CORRECTING PEOPLE ON ERE ABOUT THAT SHOCKING KNOWLEDGE OF THE CUH-LASSICS SO THE 1ST SEASON OF MY NEW FEATURE IS HERE:JENNIFER ANISTON, VINCE VAUGHN, JON FAVEREU, JASON BATMANCLEARLY ANISTON, SHE LOOKS AS GOOD AS SHE EVER HAS IN TIGHT FITTING DRESSES AND WE EVEN GET A CHEEKY BUTT SHOTFAVEREU PLAYS A BLINDER AS THE LOYAL FRIEND WHO DISHES OUT ADVICE LIKE IT'S GOING OUT OF FASHION, HIS QUICK WIT AND OVER THE TOP THREATS LEAVES THE AUDIENCE IN PURE STITCHES AND SHOWS THIS GUY IS REALLY AT HOME DELIVERING BIG LAUGHS AND BIGGER SMILES.: ON THE MONTYMETER THIS SCORES A 626/666BEER ME BOYZ « Last Edit: Today at 08:09:03 AM by BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE » Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 584





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 584 Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:56:07 AM »



WHAT DO YOU OFFER THIS BOARD YOU SHRIVELED UP OL' PRUNE?



I AM A MAN OF CULTURE AS MY PROFILE SIGNATURES SUGGEST BUT I ALSO LOVE A ROM-COM STARRING TIMELESS HOTTIE JEN ANO'



BEER ME OL' FOOL WHAT COS I REVIEW TOP COMEDYS?WHAT DO YOU OFFER THIS BOARD YOU SHRIVELED UP OL' PRUNE?I AM A MAN OF CULTURE AS MY PROFILE SIGNATURES SUGGEST BUT I ALSO LOVE A ROM-COM STARRING TIMELESS HOTTIE JEN ANO'BEER ME OL' FOOL Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 255





Posts: 1 255 Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:00:39 AM » Leave the audience in pure switches. What the fuck does that mean? A semi literate gadge as a film reviewer- now that is funny Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 584





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 584 Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:10:25 AM »



CAPTAIN TOM RAISES MILLIONS FOR THE NHS



YOUR THE SAME AGE AND YOU RAISE EYEBROWS WITH YOUR QPR AWAY LIES



BEER ME OL' YE OLDE' TIMER WHAT YOU ON ABOUT YA OLD PLEB?CAPTAIN TOM RAISES MILLIONS FOR THE NHSYOUR THE SAME AGE AND YOU RAISE EYEBROWS WITH YOUR QPR AWAY LIESBEER ME OL' YE OLDE' TIMER Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 255





Posts: 1 255 Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:14:53 AM » And this demonstrates the depth of your debating skills. The only person you show up with your immature responses is yourself.



Speaking in the third person ( know what that means?) demonstrates a desire for recognition. Bit sad a supposed mature man feels the need to take this action.



Never mind, continue with your pathetic attempts to attract attention. Logged

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 255





Posts: 1 255 Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:18:20 AM » See I have corrected your opening post - now changed to stitches. Happy to educate those who are intellectually challenged!!!!! « Last Edit: Today at 08:22:30 AM by Holgateoldskool » Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 584





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 584 Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:18:37 AM »



THE MONSTER WILL NOT BACK DOWN WHEN IT COMES TO DEBATING FIL-UM



BEER ME WORZEL GUMMIDGE OK BUH-BYE PROFESSOR DRONGOTHE MONSTER WILL NOT BACK DOWN WHEN IT COMES TO DEBATING FIL-UMBEER ME WORZEL GUMMIDGE Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 255





Posts: 1 255 Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:21:03 AM » Youve debated fuck all you drongo! A film review consisting of the leading lady showing her arse and an actor telling some gags is a film review in your mind? Dream on sucker Logged

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 013





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 1 013WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:21:53 AM »



100% Cleasby .



Rat snake welcher is just in on it all / they were always up each other's shit pipes on here before small time caved in. The Monty character is not Rat Snake . It's his best pal Small Time Cleasby out for revenge on the board for getting destroyed on here . Has the same sort of cringe worthy way of writing over on Bore me . He's addicted to message boards and is on a mission to sicken decent posters away from here.100% Cleasby .Rat snake welcheris just in on it all / they were always up each other's shit pipes on here before small time caved in. Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 584





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 584 Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:22:49 AM »



ITS A FUCKIN CUH-LASSIC AND I DUMBED IT DOWN FOR THE LIKES OF YOU WHO WOULDN'T GET ITS LAYERED MEANINGS AND WHAT IT REPRESENTS AT IT'S VERY CORE



BEER ME BOYZ HAVE YOU EVER SAT DOWN AND WATCHED IT?ITS A FUCKIN CUH-LASSIC AND I DUMBED IT DOWN FOR THE LIKES OF YOU WHO WOULDN'T GET ITS LAYERED MEANINGS AND WHAT IT REPRESENTS AT IT'S VERY COREBEER ME BOYZ Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 584





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 584 Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #12 on: Today at 08:25:26 AM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:21:53 AM



100% Cleasby .



Rat snake welcher is just in on it all / they were always up each other's shit pipes on here before small time caved in.

The Monty character is not Rat Snake . It's his best pal Small Time Cleasby out for revenge on the board for getting destroyed on here . Has the same sort of cringe worthy way of writing over on Bore me . He's addicted to message boards and is on a mission to sicken decent posters away from here.100% Cleasby .Rat snake welcheris just in on it all / they were always up each other's shit pipes on here before small time caved in.

HAHAHAHHAAHHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHA SMALLTOWN NOW



YOU WILL FIND OUT IF THIS IS TRUE WHEN STEVE GIVES YOU THE ADMIN JOB... OH....ERM... NO DIDN'T GET THAT DID YOU



JUST LIKE YOU DONT HAVE A REAL JOB



SO I WAS TORTURED MIND FORTNIGHT AGO



MATTY YESTERDAY



AND SMALLTOWN TODAY



ANOTHER ONE THE MONT MAN HAS ON THE RUN



BEER ME BOYZ HAHAHAHHAAHHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHA SMALLTOWN NOWYOU WILL FIND OUT IF THIS IS TRUE WHEN STEVE GIVES YOU THE ADMIN JOB... OH....ERM... NODIDN'T GET THAT DID YOUJUST LIKE YOU DONT HAVE A REAL JOBSO I WAS TORTURED MIND FORTNIGHT AGOMATTY YESTERDAYAND SMALLTOWN TODAYANOTHER ONE THE MONT MAN HAS ON THE RUNBEER ME BOYZ Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 013





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 1 013WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #15 on: Today at 08:30:39 AM »



Tapped in the fucking head .





Hows the electric car gis a review on it today Only a pig ugly sex starved leftist moron could be so cringe worthy Neil . All stems from Lids making you leave the board . that's when u popped up with this shit annoying username .Tapped in the fucking head .Hows the electric car gis a review on it today Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 255





Posts: 1 255 Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #16 on: Today at 08:32:14 AM » Ah right. So your film review- that basically says fuck all- is an educational tool by one of inferior intelligence to that held by the majority of the board- is a teaser to get them interested?



You are one weird fucker. Logged

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 013





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 1 013WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #18 on: Today at 08:35:57 AM »





Snitchen will be on any moment with some pathetic post too they have been in on it together .





Since Lids humiliated the Ginger tool and he had to flea , came back all bitter n twisted in the form of Queerson. It's CleasbySnitchen will be on any moment with some pathetic post too they have been in on it together .Since Lids humiliated the Ginger tool and he had to flea , came back all bitter n twisted in the form of Queerson. Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 584





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 584 Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #19 on: Today at 08:40:35 AM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:30:39 AM



Tapped in the fucking head .





Hows the electric car gis a review on it today

Only a pig ugly sex starved leftist moron could be so cringe worthy Neil . All stems from Lids making you leave the board . that's when u popped up with this shit annoying username .Tapped in the fucking head .Hows the electric car gis a review on it today

PIG UGLY-- I HAVE SEEN YOUR HOOVED THUMB AND HAMHOCK LEG



SEX STARVED- YOUR BANGING A GOBLIN AND YOU HAVE TO PAY FOR IT



MORON- MATTY HAS TIED YOU UP IN KNOTS



THERES MY REVIEW OF YOU LIFE, ELECTRIC CAR? I DRIVE A BIG FUCK OFF JAG



BEER ME SHITCAKE PIG UGLY-- I HAVE SEEN YOUR HOOVED THUMB AND HAMHOCK LEGSEX STARVED- YOUR BANGING A GOBLIN AND YOU HAVE TO PAY FOR ITMORON- MATTY HAS TIED YOU UP IN KNOTSTHERES MY REVIEW OF YOU LIFE, ELECTRIC CAR? I DRIVE A BIG FUCK OFF JAGBEER ME SHITCAKE Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 013





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 1 013WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #20 on: Today at 08:47:15 AM » OK Neil Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 255





Posts: 1 255 Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #22 on: Today at 08:53:26 AM » Monty - being serious - you havent exactly sold it to me that well! So I will give it a swerve.



Have a great Saturday. Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 584





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 584 Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #23 on: Today at 08:54:58 AM »



THANKS FOR THE INTELLECTUAL DUEL



A REAL BACK AND FORTH AFFAIR



BEER ME BUD YOU TOO MAYYTETHANKS FOR THE INTELLECTUAL DUELA REAL BACK AND FORTH AFFAIRBEER ME BUD Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 013





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 1 013WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES « Reply #24 on: Today at 09:00:05 AM » OK Neil Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..