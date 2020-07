BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



MONTY GOES TO THE MOVIES



THE BREAK-UP



STARRING JENNIFER ANISTON, VINCE VAUGHN, JON FAVEREU, JASON BATMAN



THE EYE CANDY- CLEARLY ANISTON, SHE LOOKS AS GOOD AS SHE EVER HAS IN TIGHT FITTING DRESSES AND WE EVEN GET A CHEEKY BUTT SHOT



THE GAGMAN: FAVEREU PLAYS A BLINDER AS THE LOYAL FRIEND WHO DISHES OUT ADVICE LIKE IT'S GOING OUT OF FASHION, HIS QUICK WIT AND OVER THE TOP THREATS LEAVES THE AUDIENCE IN PURE SWITCHES AND SHOWS THIS GUY IS REALLY AT HOME DELIVERING BIG LAUGHS AND BIGGER SMILES.



ANY GOOD?: ON THE MONTYMETER THIS SCORES A 626/666



BEER ME BOYZ



