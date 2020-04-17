sockets



« on: Yesterday at 11:38:52 PM »













Then he went to Norway , they shook his hand on the way in, showed him to his own en suite room with fridge , telly , window that opens then he was allowed to have a walk about the prison below ..





Re: Norway « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:44:19 PM » I WATCHED THIS ON NETFLIX ABOUT A MONTH AGO HE COMES ACROSS AS A DECENT BLOKE BUT HE IS DODGY AS FUCK

Re: Norway « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:48:15 PM » Yea I just watched it on Netflix .. eye's popped out my head watching the Norway one. You would look forward to doing time in that place

Re: Norway « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:22:19 AM »



Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham Logged

Re: Norway « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:26:05 AM »



Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham

Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham

Re: Norway « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:32:11 AM »



Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham

Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham





Re: Norway « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:58:15 AM » Norway is a total different animal to most countries in the world, with its high standard's. When i worked there, the lads told me that if they lost their job, they get 80% of their wage for up to a year, then 60% the year after. Great deal, though unemployment is very low there. Very clean country but expensive and boring.

Re: Norway « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:02:21 AM »



Its boring as fuck - spent quite a bit of time there. Norwegians are characteristically boring cunts, whereas swedes are great company. Its boring as fuck - spent quite a bit of time there. Norwegians are characteristically boring cunts, whereas swedes are great company. Logged

Re: Norway « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:11:39 AM »



Its boring as fuck - spent quite a bit of time there. Norwegians are characteristically boring cunts, whereas swedes are great company.

Its boring as fuck - spent quite a bit of time there. Norwegians are characteristically boring cunts, whereas swedes are great company.

I HAVE SLEPT WITH SOME HAWWWWT AND I MEAN HAWWWWWWT SWEDE FAMALES



Re: Norway « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:13:31 AM »



Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham

Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham

















In the second half of the last decade, there were alarming jumps in domestic violence in Norway: between 2005 to 2011, reported cases rose by nearly 500%.



The Norwegian Government outlines physical violence, psychological violence, sexual violence and economic violence as the main categories of violence in families. Additionally, things like forced marriage and exploitation of family members  or cohabitants





In 2018, the total number of recorded rapes in Norway was 2,450. It was the highest recorded figure in last ten years which increased from 2,246 the year before. It remains unclear why these figures are increasing.









From Acklam Middlesbrough as well daft cunt , lived in Billog ,Now Greatham

Re: Norway « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:40:47 AM » Norway is a lovely country - stunning to look at, and safe as houses



as mentioned above though, it is kind of boring - but you can make your own entertainment - hiring a boat and going bezzing up and down the fjords is simply breath taking



very few idiots who are just spoiling for a rumble, or out to spoil other peoples good time in Norway



just look at how the handled (and continue to handle) this Covid situation.....very sensible, put the UK to shame Logged

Re: Norway « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:46:08 AM » I agree.

Re: Norway « Reply #12 on: Today at 08:48:38 AM »



Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham

Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham

















In the second half of the last decade, there were alarming jumps in domestic violence in Norway: between 2005 to 2011, reported cases rose by nearly 500%.



The Norwegian Government outlines physical violence, psychological violence, sexual violence and economic violence as the main categories of violence in families. Additionally, things like forced marriage and exploitation of family members  or cohabitants





In 2018, the total number of recorded rapes in Norway was 2,450. It was the highest recorded figure in last ten years which increased from 2,246 the year before. It remains unclear why these figures are increasing.









From Acklam Middlesbrough as well daft cunt , lived in Billog ,Now Greatham



Corcky had a little Google search after you've had his pants down daft cunt

Re: Norway « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:50:49 AM »



Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham

Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham

















In the second half of the last decade, there were alarming jumps in domestic violence in Norway: between 2005 to 2011, reported cases rose by nearly 500%.



The Norwegian Government outlines physical violence, psychological violence, sexual violence and economic violence as the main categories of violence in families. Additionally, things like forced marriage and exploitation of family members  or cohabitants





In 2018, the total number of recorded rapes in Norway was 2,450. It was the highest recorded figure in last ten years which increased from 2,246 the year before. It remains unclear why these figures are increasing.









From Acklam Middlesbrough as well daft cunt , lived in Billog ,Now Greatham



In the second half of the last decade, there were alarming jumps in domestic violence in Norway: between 2005 to 2011, reported cases rose by nearly 500%.The Norwegian Government outlines physical violence, psychological violence, sexual violence and economic violence as the main categories of violence in families. Additionally, things like forced marriage and exploitation of family members  or cohabitantsIn 2018, the total number of recorded rapes in Norway was 2,450. It was the highest recorded figure in last ten years which increased from 2,246 the year before. It remains unclear why these figures are increasing.From Acklam Middlesbrough as well daft cunt , lived in Billog ,Now Greatham



Corcky had a little Google search after you've had his pants down daft cunt

Corcky had a little Google search after you've had his pants downdaft cunt





Re: Norway « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:51:29 AM »



just showed how it was going up





Re: Norway « Reply #15 on: Today at 08:56:57 AM »



just showed how it was going up





the post was about the luxury prison or prisons they have over there, be better than your house I suppose

Already knew their crime rate was going upwith the steady flood of immigrants daft cuntjust showed how it was going upthe post was about the luxury prison or prisons they have over there, be better than your house I suppose

