July 18, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Topic: Norway
Yesterday at 11:38:52 PM
Been watching a documentary this bloke spent time in some of the worlds worst prisons, He did a week in proper shit holes in Columbia and  other south american prisons for this show living like this






Then he went to Norway , they shook his hand on the way in, showed him to his own en suite room with fridge , telly , window that opens then he was allowed to have a walk about the prison below ..


The guards  :wanker:

 



Own personal cell done out like a travel lodge hotel 





Fully equipped Music Studio  mick




Full size supermarket where nowt gets nicked 





Full size car repair garage with all the best gear  lost





Hundreds of millions spent on rapist slime , murderers living like this






Any wonder all the immigrants have flooded the place









Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:44:19 PM
 I WATCHED THIS ON NETFLIX ABOUT A MONTH AGO HE COMES ACROSS AS A DECENT BLOKE BUT HE IS DODGY AS FUCK  oleary
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:48:19 PM
Yea I just watched it on Netflix .. eye's popped out my head watching the Norway one. You would look forward to doing time in that place
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:22:19 AM
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.

Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham 
Reply #4 on: Today at 07:26:05 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 07:22:19 AM
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.

Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham 

Is the FLOUNCE officially over?  Or is this a one off?

 :pd:







 mcl
Reply #5 on: Today at 07:32:11 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 07:22:19 AM
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.

Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham 

 

BEER ME BUD  :beer:
Reply #6 on: Today at 07:58:15 AM
Norway is a total different animal to most countries in the world, with its high standard's. When i worked there, the lads told me that if they lost their job, they get 80% of their wage for up to a year, then 60% the year after. Great deal, though unemployment is very low there. Very clean country but expensive and boring.
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:02:21 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:58:15 AM
Norway is a total different animal to most countries in the world, with its high standard's. When i worked there, the lads told me that if they lost their job, they get 80% of their wage for up to a year, then 60% the year after. Great deal, though unemployment is very low there. Very clean country but expensive and boring.

Its boring as fuck - spent quite a bit of time there. Norwegians are characteristically boring cunts, whereas swedes are great company.
Reply #8 on: Today at 08:11:39 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 08:02:21 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:58:15 AM
Norway is a total different animal to most countries in the world, with its high standard's. When i worked there, the lads told me that if they lost their job, they get 80% of their wage for up to a year, then 60% the year after. Great deal, though unemployment is very low there. Very clean country but expensive and boring.

Its boring as fuck - spent quite a bit of time there. Norwegians are characteristically boring cunts, whereas swedes are great company.

I HAVE SLEPT WITH SOME HAWWWWT AND I MEAN HAWWWWWWT SWEDE FAMALES  :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME DON BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Reply #9 on: Today at 08:13:31 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 07:22:19 AM
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.

Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham 









In the second half of the last decade, there were alarming jumps in domestic violence in Norway: between 2005 to 2011, reported cases rose by nearly 500%.

The Norwegian Government outlines physical violence, psychological violence, sexual violence and economic violence as the main categories of violence in families. Additionally, things like forced marriage and exploitation of family members  or cohabitants


In 2018, the total number of recorded rapes in Norway was 2,450. It was the highest recorded figure in last ten years which increased from 2,246 the year before. It remains unclear why these figures are increasing.




From Acklam Middlesbrough as well daft cunt , lived in Billog ,Now Greatham  :like:
Reply #10 on: Today at 08:40:47 AM
Norway is a lovely country - stunning to look at, and safe as houses

as mentioned above though, it is kind of boring - but you can make your own entertainment - hiring a boat and going bezzing up and down the fjords is simply breath taking

very few idiots who are just spoiling for a rumble, or out to spoil other peoples good time in Norway

just look at how the handled (and continue to handle) this Covid situation.....very sensible, put the UK to shame
Reply #11 on: Today at 08:46:08 AM
I agree.  :like:
Reply #12 on: Today at 08:48:38 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:13:31 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 07:22:19 AM
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.

Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham 









In the second half of the last decade, there were alarming jumps in domestic violence in Norway: between 2005 to 2011, reported cases rose by nearly 500%.

The Norwegian Government outlines physical violence, psychological violence, sexual violence and economic violence as the main categories of violence in families. Additionally, things like forced marriage and exploitation of family members  or cohabitants


In 2018, the total number of recorded rapes in Norway was 2,450. It was the highest recorded figure in last ten years which increased from 2,246 the year before. It remains unclear why these figures are increasing.




From Acklam Middlesbrough as well daft cunt , lived in Billog ,Now Greatham  :like:



Corcky had a little Google search after you've had his pants down  daft cunt  :ponce:
Reply #13 on: Today at 08:50:49 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 08:48:38 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:13:31 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 07:22:19 AM
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.

Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham 









In the second half of the last decade, there were alarming jumps in domestic violence in Norway: between 2005 to 2011, reported cases rose by nearly 500%.

The Norwegian Government outlines physical violence, psychological violence, sexual violence and economic violence as the main categories of violence in families. Additionally, things like forced marriage and exploitation of family members  or cohabitants


In 2018, the total number of recorded rapes in Norway was 2,450. It was the highest recorded figure in last ten years which increased from 2,246 the year before. It remains unclear why these figures are increasing.




From Acklam Middlesbrough as well daft cunt , lived in Billog ,Now Greatham  :like:



Corcky had a little Google search after you've had his pants down  daft cunt  :ponce:

 :basil: :basil: :basil:

BEER ME RIFES  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Reply #14 on: Today at 08:51:29 AM
Already knew their crime rate was going up with the steady flood of immigrants daft cunt  :like:

just showed how it was going up  :like:


the post was about the luxury prison or prisons they have over there, be better than your house I suppose :alf:
Reply #15 on: Today at 08:56:57 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:51:29 AM
Already knew their crime rate was going up    with the steady flood of immigrants daft cunt  :like:

just showed how it was going up  :like:


the post was about the luxury prison or prisons they have over there, be better than your house I suppose :alf:

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Reply #16 on: Today at 08:58:41 AM
OK Neil  souey
Reply #17 on: Today at 09:01:58 AM
Neil cleasby 
