July 18, 2020, 09:53:59 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Norway
Topic: Norway
sockets
Welch
Norway
Yesterday
at 11:38:52 PM
Been watching a documentary this bloke spent time in some of the worlds worst prisons, He did a week in proper shit holes in Columbia and other south american prisons for this show living like this
Then he went to Norway , they shook his hand on the way in, showed him to his own en suite room with fridge , telly , window that opens then he was allowed to have a walk about the prison below ..
The guards
Own personal cell done out like a travel lodge hotel
Fully equipped Music Studio
Full size supermarket where nowt gets nicked
Full size car repair garage with all the best gear
Hundreds of millions spent on rapist slime , murderers living like this
Any wonder all the immigrants have flooded the place
monkeyman
Re: Norway
Yesterday
at 11:44:19 PM
I WATCHED THIS ON NETFLIX ABOUT A MONTH AGO HE COMES ACROSS AS A DECENT BLOKE BUT HE IS DODGY AS FUCK
sockets
Welch
Re: Norway
Yesterday
at 11:48:15 PM
Yea I just watched it on Netflix .. eye's popped out my head watching the Norway one. You would look forward to doing time in that place
calamity
Re: Norway
Today
at 07:22:19 AM
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.
Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Norway
Today
at 07:26:05 AM
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.
Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham
Is the FLOUNCE officially over? Or is this a one off?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Re: Norway
Today
at 07:32:11 AM
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 07:22:19 AM
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.
Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham
BEER ME BUD
RedSteel
Re: Norway
Today
at 07:58:15 AM
Norway is a total different animal to most countries in the world, with its high standard's. When i worked there, the lads told me that if they lost their job, they get 80% of their wage for up to a year, then 60% the year after. Great deal, though unemployment is very low there. Very clean country but expensive and boring.
Don pepe
Re: Norway
Today
at 08:02:21 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 07:58:15 AM
Norway is a total different animal to most countries in the world, with its high standard's. When i worked there, the lads told me that if they lost their job, they get 80% of their wage for up to a year, then 60% the year after. Great deal, though unemployment is very low there. Very clean country but expensive and boring.
Its boring as fuck - spent quite a bit of time there. Norwegians are characteristically boring cunts, whereas swedes are great company.
Re: Norway
Today
at 08:11:39 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 08:02:21 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 07:58:15 AM
Norway is a total different animal to most countries in the world, with its high standard's. When i worked there, the lads told me that if they lost their job, they get 80% of their wage for up to a year, then 60% the year after. Great deal, though unemployment is very low there. Very clean country but expensive and boring.
Its boring as fuck - spent quite a bit of time there. Norwegians are characteristically boring cunts, whereas swedes are great company.
I HAVE SLEPT WITH SOME HAWWWWT AND I MEAN HAWWWWWWT SWEDE FAMALES
BEER ME DON BUD
sockets
Welch
Re: Norway
Today
at 08:13:31 AM
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 07:22:19 AM
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.
Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham
In the second half of the last decade, there were alarming jumps in domestic violence in Norway: between 2005 to 2011, reported cases rose by nearly 500%.
The Norwegian Government outlines physical violence, psychological violence, sexual violence and economic violence as the main categories of violence in families. Additionally, things like forced marriage and exploitation of family members or cohabitants
In 2018, the total number of recorded rapes in Norway was 2,450. It was the highest recorded figure in last ten years which increased from 2,246 the year before. It remains unclear why these figures are increasing.
From Acklam Middlesbrough as well daft cunt , lived in Billog ,Now Greatham
tunstall
Re: Norway
Today
at 08:40:47 AM
Norway is a lovely country - stunning to look at, and safe as houses
as mentioned above though, it is kind of boring - but you can make your own entertainment - hiring a boat and going bezzing up and down the fjords is simply breath taking
very few idiots who are just spoiling for a rumble, or out to spoil other peoples good time in Norway
just look at how the handled (and continue to handle) this Covid situation.....very sensible, put the UK to shame
sockets
Welch
Re: Norway
Today
at 08:46:08 AM
I agree.
RiversideRifle
Re: Norway
Today
at 08:48:38 AM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 08:13:31 AM
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 07:22:19 AM
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.
Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham
In the second half of the last decade, there were alarming jumps in domestic violence in Norway: between 2005 to 2011, reported cases rose by nearly 500%.
The Norwegian Government outlines physical violence, psychological violence, sexual violence and economic violence as the main categories of violence in families. Additionally, things like forced marriage and exploitation of family members or cohabitants
In 2018, the total number of recorded rapes in Norway was 2,450. It was the highest recorded figure in last ten years which increased from 2,246 the year before. It remains unclear why these figures are increasing.
From Acklam Middlesbrough as well daft cunt , lived in Billog ,Now Greatham
Corcky had a little Google search after you've had his pants down
daft cunt
Re: Norway
Today
at 08:50:49 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 08:48:38 AM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 08:13:31 AM
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 07:22:19 AM
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.
Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham
In the second half of the last decade, there were alarming jumps in domestic violence in Norway: between 2005 to 2011, reported cases rose by nearly 500%.
The Norwegian Government outlines physical violence, psychological violence, sexual violence and economic violence as the main categories of violence in families. Additionally, things like forced marriage and exploitation of family members or cohabitants
In 2018, the total number of recorded rapes in Norway was 2,450. It was the highest recorded figure in last ten years which increased from 2,246 the year before. It remains unclear why these figures are increasing.
From Acklam Middlesbrough as well daft cunt , lived in Billog ,Now Greatham
Corcky had a little Google search after you've had his pants down
daft cunt
BEER ME RIFES
sockets
Welch
Re: Norway
Today
at 08:51:29 AM
Already knew their crime rate was going up with the steady flood of immigrants daft cunt
just showed how it was going up
the post was about the luxury prison or prisons they have over there, be better than your house I suppose
Re: Norway
Today
at 08:56:57 AM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 08:51:29 AM
Already knew their crime rate was going up
with the steady flood of immigrants daft cunt
just showed how it was going up
the post was about the luxury prison or prisons they have over there, be better than your house I suppose
BEER ME BOYZ
sockets
Welch
Re: Norway
Today
at 08:58:41 AM
OK Neil
RiversideRifle
Re: Norway
Today
at 09:01:58 AM
Neil cleasby
