July 18, 2020, 07:48:25 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Norway
Author
Topic: Norway (Read 99 times)
sockets
Welch
Posts: 998
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Norway
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:38:52 PM »
Been watching a documentary this bloke spent time in some of the worlds worst prisons, He did a week in proper shit holes in Columbia and other south american prisons for this show living like this
Then he went to Norway , they shook his hand on the way in, showed him to his own en suite room with fridge , telly , window that opens then he was allowed to have a walk about the prison below ..
The guards
Own personal cell done out like a travel lodge hotel
Fully equipped Music Studio
Full size supermarket where nowt gets nicked
Full size car repair garage with all the best gear
Hundreds of millions spent on rapist slime , murderers living like this
Any wonder all the immigrants have flooded the place
monkeyman
Posts: 10 349
Re: Norway
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:44:19 PM »
I WATCHED THIS ON NETFLIX ABOUT A MONTH AGO HE COMES ACROSS AS A DECENT BLOKE BUT HE IS DODGY AS FUCK
sockets
Welch
Posts: 998
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Norway
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:48:15 PM »
Yea I just watched it on Netflix .. eye's popped out my head watching the Norway one. You would look forward to doing time in that place
calamity
Posts: 8 304
Re: Norway
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:22:19 AM »
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.
Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 670
Re: Norway
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:26:05 AM »
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 07:22:19 AM
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.
Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham
Is the FLOUNCE officially over? Or is this a one off?
Posts: 1 566
Re: Norway
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:32:11 AM »
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 07:22:19 AM
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.
Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham
BEER ME BUD
