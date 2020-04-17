sockets



Offline



Posts: 998





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 998WELCHER RAT SNAKE Norway « on: Yesterday at 11:38:52 PM »













Then he went to Norway , they shook his hand on the way in, showed him to his own en suite room with fridge , telly , window that opens then he was allowed to have a walk about the prison below ..





The guards











Own personal cell done out like a travel lodge hotel











Fully equipped Music Studio









Full size supermarket where nowt gets nicked











Full size car repair garage with all the best gear











Hundreds of millions spent on rapist slime , murderers living like this













Any wonder all the immigrants have flooded the place



















Been watching a documentary this bloke spent time in some of the worlds worst prisons, He did a week in proper shit holes in Columbia and other south american prisons for this show living like thisThen he went to Norway , they shook his hand on the way in, showed him to his own en suite room with fridge , telly , window that opens then he was allowed to have a walk about the prison below ..The guardsOwn personal cell done out like a travel lodge hotelFully equipped Music StudioFull size supermarket where nowt gets nickedFull size car repair garage with all the best gearHundreds of millions spent on rapist slime , murderers living like thisAny wonder all the immigrants have flooded the place Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 349





Posts: 10 349 Re: Norway « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:44:19 PM » I WATCHED THIS ON NETFLIX ABOUT A MONTH AGO HE COMES ACROSS AS A DECENT BLOKE BUT HE IS DODGY AS FUCK Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 998





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 998WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Norway « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:48:15 PM » Yea I just watched it on Netflix .. eye's popped out my head watching the Norway one. You would look forward to doing time in that place Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 304





Posts: 8 304 Re: Norway « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:22:19 AM »



Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 670







Posts: 14 670 Re: Norway « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:26:05 AM » Quote from: calamity on Today at 07:22:19 AM



Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham

Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham

Is the FLOUNCE officially over? Or is this a one off?



















Is the FLOUNCE officially over? Or is this a one off? Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion