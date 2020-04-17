Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 18, 2020, 07:48:19 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Norway  (Read 98 times)
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 998


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 11:38:52 PM »
Been watching a documentary this bloke spent time in some of the worlds worst prisons, He did a week in proper shit holes in Columbia and  other south american prisons for this show living like this






Then he went to Norway , they shook his hand on the way in, showed him to his own en suite room with fridge , telly , window that opens then he was allowed to have a walk about the prison below ..


The guards  :wanker:

 



Own personal cell done out like a travel lodge hotel 





Fully equipped Music Studio  mick




Full size supermarket where nowt gets nicked 





Full size car repair garage with all the best gear  lost





Hundreds of millions spent on rapist slime , murderers living like this






Any wonder all the immigrants have flooded the place









Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 349


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:44:19 PM »
 I WATCHED THIS ON NETFLIX ABOUT A MONTH AGO HE COMES ACROSS AS A DECENT BLOKE BUT HE IS DODGY AS FUCK  oleary
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 998


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:48:15 PM »
Yea I just watched it on Netflix .. eye's popped out my head watching the Norway one. You would look forward to doing time in that place
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 304


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:22:19 AM »
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.

Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 670



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:26:05 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 07:22:19 AM
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.

Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham 

Is the FLOUNCE officially over?  Or is this a one off?

 :pd:







 mcl
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 566


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:32:11 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 07:22:19 AM
Good to see Crumpet is still an utter moron who mouths off about everything, despite having zero actual knowledge on most of the subjects he talks about.

Norway is acknowledged as having the best correctional System in the world and one of the lowest reoffending rates. So they must be doing something right, maybe they have experts in criminality, who are a little better at that than some semi-literate gobshite from Billingham 

 

BEER ME BUD  :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 