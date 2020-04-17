Welcome,
July 18, 2020, 11:46:26 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
MORE LEFTY BULL$HIT 👎
Author
Topic: MORE LEFTY BULL$HIT 👎
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 367
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
MORE LEFTY BULL$HIT 👎
Yesterday
at 04:04:06 PM »
TRYING TO RE WRITE HISTORY IS SO WRONG ON MANY LEVELS.... ONE OF MY GOOD MATES DOUGIE BRIMSON WHO WAS IN THE R. A. F. IS ABSOLUTELY DUMBFOUNDED 👎😠👎
https://thelincolnite.co.uk/2020/07/raf-scampton-replace-dogs-gravestone-due-to-offensive-name/
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 594
Re: MORE LEFTY BULL$HIT 👎
Yesterday
at 04:05:58 PM »
DOUGIES FUMING
NEIL AND LORRAINE ARE LIVID MAYYTE
BEER ME BUD
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 026
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: MORE LEFTY BULL$HIT 👎
Yesterday
at 04:07:23 PM »
Happening because the country is led by wankers with no back bones
Boris is as bad a May and the rest of em. Taking away all our history and rights , pandering to fucking slime .
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 081
Pack o cunts
Re: MORE LEFTY BULL$HIT 👎
Yesterday
at 04:07:35 PM »
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Block21
Posts: 56
Re: MORE LEFTY BULL$HIT 👎
Yesterday
at 04:11:48 PM »
Dougie Bronson admits to being in the RAF
Wet cunt
Skinz
Posts: 2 343
Re: MORE LEFTY BULL$HIT 👎
Yesterday
at 04:15:55 PM »
This terrorist cunt next please
Oh and this bald headed racist cunt
And what about this poedo shite outside the BBC
Don't seem to be much of a rush to tear these fuckers down, wonder why?
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 026
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: MORE LEFTY BULL$HIT 👎
Yesterday
at 04:17:37 PM »
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 367
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: MORE LEFTY BULL$HIT 👎
Yesterday
at 04:22:44 PM »
FUCKING ASHAMED TO BE BRITISH AT THIS MOMENT IN TIME 👎😠😠😠👎
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 220
Re: MORE LEFTY BULL$HIT 👎
Yesterday
at 04:25:35 PM »
ALREAD DONE A THREAD ABOUT THIS!!!!
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145549.0
Block21
Posts: 56
Re: MORE LEFTY BULL$HIT 👎
Yesterday
at 04:27:37 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 04:22:44 PM
FUCKING ASHAMED TO BE BRITISH AT THIS MOMENT IN TIME 👎😠😠😠👎
Well fook off then
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 367
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: MORE LEFTY BULL$HIT 👎
Yesterday
at 04:28:38 PM »
NEVER SEEN IT FELLA...
JUST SPOTTED IT ON DOUGIE BRIMSONS WALL 👍
FUCKING RIDICULOUS THE WHOLE FUCKING SCENARIO 👎😠😠😠👎
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
towz
Posts: 8 640
Re: MORE LEFTY BULL$HIT 👎
Today
at 11:32:02 AM »
History is constantly rewritten, after all it's only what someone has written about things that have occurred in the past. Our understanding and interpretation is framed by our present day culture and morality. For example, it was common for girls to get married as soon as they began puberty in the middle ages which we would find abhorrent today, does that mean all men in the middle ages were paedos?
