Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 18, 2020, 11:46:26 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: MORE LEFTY BULL$HIT 👎  (Read 215 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 367

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:04:06 PM »
TRYING TO RE WRITE HISTORY IS SO WRONG ON MANY LEVELS.... ONE OF MY GOOD MATES DOUGIE BRIMSON WHO WAS IN THE R. A. F.  IS ABSOLUTELY DUMBFOUNDED  👎😠👎

https://thelincolnite.co.uk/2020/07/raf-scampton-replace-dogs-gravestone-due-to-offensive-name/
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 594


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:05:58 PM »
DOUGIES FUMING :unlike:

NEIL AND LORRAINE ARE LIVID MAYYTE :unlike:

BEER ME BUD :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 026


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:07:23 PM »
Happening because the country is led by wankers with no back bones


Boris is as bad a May and the rest of em. Taking away all our history and rights , pandering to fucking slime .
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 081


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:07:35 PM »
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Block21
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:11:48 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:04:06 PM
TRYING TO RE WRITE HISTORY IS SO WRONG ON MANY LEVELS.... ONE OF MY GOOD MATES DOUGIE BRIMSON WHO WAS IN THE R. A. F.  IS ABSOLUTELY DUMBFOUNDED  👎😠👎

https://thelincolnite.co.uk/2020/07/raf-scampton-replace-dogs-gravestone-due-to-offensive-name/


Dougie Bronson admits to being in the RAF  :alf: :nige: :alf: :nige:

Wet cunt  :alf:
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 343


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:15:55 PM »
This terrorist cunt next please



Oh and this bald headed racist cunt



And what about this poedo shite outside the BBC



Don't seem to be much of a rush to tear these fuckers down, wonder why?
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 026


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:17:37 PM »
 :like: :like:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 367

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:22:44 PM »
FUCKING ASHAMED TO BE BRITISH AT THIS MOMENT IN TIME  👎😠😠😠👎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 220


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:25:35 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:04:06 PM
TRYING TO RE WRITE HISTORY IS SO WRONG ON MANY LEVELS.... ONE OF MY GOOD MATES DOUGIE BRIMSON WHO WAS IN THE R. A. F.  IS ABSOLUTELY DUMBFOUNDED  👎😠👎

https://thelincolnite.co.uk/2020/07/raf-scampton-replace-dogs-gravestone-due-to-offensive-name/

ALREAD DONE A THREAD ABOUT THIS!!!!

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145549.0
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Block21
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:27:37 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:22:44 PM
FUCKING ASHAMED TO BE BRITISH AT THIS MOMENT IN TIME  👎😠😠😠👎


Well fook off then 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 367

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:28:38 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:25:35 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:04:06 PM
TRYING TO RE WRITE HISTORY IS SO WRONG ON MANY LEVELS.... ONE OF MY GOOD MATES DOUGIE BRIMSON WHO WAS IN THE R. A. F.  IS ABSOLUTELY DUMBFOUNDED  👎😠👎

https://thelincolnite.co.uk/2020/07/raf-scampton-replace-dogs-gravestone-due-to-offensive-name/

ALREAD DONE A THREAD ABOUT THIS!!!!

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145549.0




NEVER SEEN IT FELLA...

JUST SPOTTED IT ON DOUGIE BRIMSONS WALL 👍

FUCKING RIDICULOUS THE WHOLE FUCKING SCENARIO  👎😠😠😠👎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 640


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:32:02 AM »
History is constantly rewritten, after all it's only what someone has written about things that have occurred in the past. Our understanding and interpretation is framed by our present day culture and morality. For example, it was common for girls to get married as soon as they began puberty in the middle ages which we would find abhorrent today, does that mean all men in the middle ages were paedos?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 