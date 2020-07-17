Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Blackpool  (Read 40 times)
Tommy Cooper
« on: Today at 01:42:59 PM »
Central pier on fire, 50 fire fighters
in attendance,
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:46:23 PM »
Could do some town improvements- if the fire spreads !
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:13:49 PM »
WHEN I WAS OFFSHORE ON THE DOUGLAS I USED TO SPEND THE NIGHT IN THE BIG BLUE HOTEL 👍 TOP HOTEL..... BUT THE REST OF THE TOWN.... FUCKING SHITEHOLE 👎
