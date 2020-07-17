Welcome,
July 17, 2020, 02:14:08 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Blackpool
Topic: Blackpool (Read 40 times)
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 236
Blackpool
Today
at 01:42:59 PM
Central pier on fire, 50 fire fighters
in attendance,
just like that
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 242
Re: Blackpool
Today
at 01:46:23 PM
Could do some town improvements- if the fire spreads !
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 339
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE....
Re: Blackpool
Today
at 02:13:49 PM
WHEN I WAS OFFSHORE ON THE DOUGLAS I USED TO SPEND THE NIGHT IN THE BIG BLUE HOTEL 👍 TOP HOTEL..... BUT THE REST OF THE TOWN.... FUCKING SHITEHOLE 👎
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
