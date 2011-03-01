Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: This is tragic & sickening  (Read 528 times)
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 12:38:35 PM »
31 year old mother killed - and a cunt in a BMW from Ingleby arrested for being over the limit.

Hope he dies of arse cancer  :wanker:

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/she-inspiring-success-story-school-18613069
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:45:27 PM »
4x4s should be banned to anyone other than farmers. If one his you or if you hit one more times than not it results in fatalities.

X4s X5s Q7s Range Rovers etc all driven by utter cunts.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:00:21 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 12:45:27 PM
4x4s should be banned to anyone other than farmers. If one his you or if you hit one more times than not it results in fatalities.

X4s X5s Q7s Range Rovers etc all driven by utter cunts.



IT WAS AN M4 COUPE NOT A 4X4  👎

ALL PEOPLE WHO DRIVE BEEMERS ARE CUNTS  👍
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:58:15 PM »
All people who drive vehicles that I don't have are cunts.

 oleary
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:37:45 PM »
THIS IS EVEN WORSE  👎😠😠😠👎


https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/breaking-dad-who-killed-pregnant-22371910?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
Pile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:16:07 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:00:21 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 12:45:27 PM
4x4s should be banned to anyone other than farmers. If one his you or if you hit one more times than not it results in fatalities.

X4s X5s Q7s Range Rovers etc all driven by utter cunts.



IT WAS AN M4 COUPE NOT A 4X4  👎

ALL PEOPLE WHO DRIVE BEEMERS ARE CUNTS  👍
Steady on.  mcl
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:21:44 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:16:07 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:00:21 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 12:45:27 PM
4x4s should be banned to anyone other than farmers. If one his you or if you hit one more times than not it results in fatalities.

X4s X5s Q7s Range Rovers etc all driven by utter cunts.



IT WAS AN M4 COUPE NOT A 4X4  👎

ALL PEOPLE WHO DRIVE BEEMERS ARE CUNTS  👍
Steady on.  mcl

HAD YOU DOWN AS AN AUDI CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍
King of the North
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:39:00 PM »
Absolute tragedy this. I cant imagine the grief and emotions her family are going through right now.

I know who the bloke is that was was driving the bmw and not only has he shattered the lifes of her family he has also ripped apart his own family with his choices that day.

So sad.
Pile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:57:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:21:44 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:16:07 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:00:21 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 12:45:27 PM
4x4s should be banned to anyone other than farmers. If one his you or if you hit one more times than not it results in fatalities.

X4s X5s Q7s Range Rovers etc all driven by utter cunts.



IT WAS AN M4 COUPE NOT A 4X4  👎

ALL PEOPLE WHO DRIVE BEEMERS ARE CUNTS  👍
Steady on.  mcl

HAD YOU DOWN AS AN AUDI CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍
I flip between them. Audis look better, inside and out, but BMWs drive so much sharper. Thought you were a German car man?
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:01:21 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:57:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:21:44 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:16:07 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:00:21 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 12:45:27 PM
4x4s should be banned to anyone other than farmers. If one his you or if you hit one more times than not it results in fatalities.

X4s X5s Q7s Range Rovers etc all driven by utter cunts.



IT WAS AN M4 COUPE NOT A 4X4  👎

ALL PEOPLE WHO DRIVE BEEMERS ARE CUNTS  👍
Steady on.  mcl

HAD YOU DOWN AS AN AUDI CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍
I flip between them. Audis look better, inside and out, but BMWs drive so much sharper. Thought you were a German car man?


I WAS HAD A BRAND NEW BMW AND 4 BRAND NEW MERCS THEN I DISCOVERED THE XJ JAG WHICH PISSED OVER ALL OF THEM 👍
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:04:32 PM »
Were they brand new at all?

Ffs
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:11:53 PM »
I THINK THEY WERE BRAND NEW!! 
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:14:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:11:53 PM
I THINK THEY WERE BRAND NEW!! 


BIT LIKE YOU 👍

DAFT CUNT  👍

NEVER BEEN OUT THE BOX 👍😂😂😂👍
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:15:00 PM »
Were they?????!!!!!!!!  mick mick
monkeyman
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:18:16 PM »
CUNT RELEASED HE SHOULD BE SENT TO FUCKING JAIL TO AWAIT HIS COURT CASE UTTER SELFISH BASTARD  :wanker:
Pile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:45:42 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:01:21 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:57:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:21:44 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:16:07 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:00:21 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 12:45:27 PM
4x4s should be banned to anyone other than farmers. If one his you or if you hit one more times than not it results in fatalities.

X4s X5s Q7s Range Rovers etc all driven by utter cunts.



IT WAS AN M4 COUPE NOT A 4X4  👎

ALL PEOPLE WHO DRIVE BEEMERS ARE CUNTS  👍
Steady on.  mcl

HAD YOU DOWN AS AN AUDI CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍
I flip between them. Audis look better, inside and out, but BMWs drive so much sharper. Thought you were a German car man?


I WAS HAD A BRAND NEW BMW AND 4 BRAND NEW MERCS THEN I DISCOVERED THE XJ JAG WHICH PISSED OVER ALL OF THEM 👍
:like:

Jags are nice looking motors to be fair. A lad at work has an XF diesel, its only 2.0 so would barely pull your foreskin back but its a nice smooth drive and feels classy inside.

Ive had powerful diesels since the nineties but tempted to go electric next. Theyre fast as fuck and easy on the pocket. The styling isnt the best but I wont own it anyway.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:49:24 PM »
Jags are old men cars.

I have an RS5, class in a glass.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:52:41 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:49:24 PM
Jags are old men cars.

I have an RS5, class in a glass.

Wow, lovely motor but well out of my price range. Owning one would change my lifestyle.

Two lads at work have new RS3s, theyre beauty but not cheap.
kippers
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:24:19 PM »
Does anyone buy a car outright now?

  The old status symbol is just notice of how much you can afford each month...forever.

  The amount of scruffy cunts driving flash cars these days is testimony to that
