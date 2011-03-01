Bernie

This is tragic & sickening « on: Yesterday at 12:38:35 PM »



Hope he dies of arse cancer



31 year old mother killed - and a cunt in a BMW from Ingleby arrested for being over the limit.Hope he dies of arse cancer

LEON TROTSKY

Re: This is tragic & sickening « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:00:21 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 12:45:27 PM 4x4s should be banned to anyone other than farmers. If one his you or if you hit one more times than not it results in fatalities.

X4s X5s Q7s Range Rovers etc all driven by utter cunts.



X4s X5s Q7s Range Rovers etc all driven by utter cunts.







IT WAS AN M4 COUPE NOT A 4X4 👎



IT WAS AN M4 COUPE NOT A 4X4 👎

ALL PEOPLE WHO DRIVE BEEMERS ARE CUNTS 👍

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: This is tragic & sickening « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:58:15 PM »



Posts: 1 425Duckyfuzz Re: This is tragic & sickening « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:39:00 PM » Absolute tragedy this. I cant imagine the grief and emotions her family are going through right now.



I know who the bloke is that was was driving the bmw and not only has he shattered the lifes of her family he has also ripped apart his own family with his choices that day.



So sad.



monkeyman

Re: This is tragic & sickening « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:18:16 PM » CUNT RELEASED HE SHOULD BE SENT TO FUCKING JAIL TO AWAIT HIS COURT CASE UTTER SELFISH BASTARD

Pile

Posts: 40 213 Re: This is tragic & sickening « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:52:41 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:49:24 PM Jags are old men cars.



I have an RS5, class in a glass.



Wow, lovely motor but well out of my price range. Owning one would change my lifestyle.



Two lads at work have new RS3s, theyre beauty but not cheap. Wow, lovely motor but well out of my price range. Owning one would change my lifestyle.Two lads at work have new RS3s, theyre beauty but not cheap. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.