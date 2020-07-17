Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 17, 2020, 12:23:40 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: This says it all for me  (Read 24 times)
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 992


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:14:11 PM »
Understand the difference you utter plebs   :like:
Logged
#alllivesmatter
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 444


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:14:55 PM »
Shared  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 992


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:18:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:14:55 PM
Shared  :like:

Who asked you to share it like ye fucking crank 
Logged
#alllivesmatter
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 