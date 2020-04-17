Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Fans back in stadiums
Barron

Posts: 1


Yesterday at 12:03:51 PM
So Boris is saying October we be back watching the lads  :bc:

With the 20-30% seat allocation... do wonder if it'll be lucky dip or whether season ticket holders get priority..

https://fanbanter.co.uk/government-reveals-when-fans-can-return-to-stadiums/
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Posts: 75 358

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:12:43 PM
BORIS KNOWS FUCK ALL 👎

COULDN'T FIND HIS FAT FUCKING ARSE WITH HIS OWN 2 HANDS  👎

BIG DISAPPOINTMENT 👍

I THINK PEOPLE WILL MAKE THEIR OWN MINDS UP IF IT'S SAFE OR NOT.... NOT LISTENING TO THE BUFFOON HE HAS BECOME  👎
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
T_Bone
*****
Posts: 1 993


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:22:39 PM
Sunderland will get their usual attendances then  :alf:
#alllivesmatter
Bobupanddown
*****
Posts: 3 221


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:35:34 PM
Football is dead.

They'll be hundreds of clubs bankrupt before the year is out.

Economically we're heading to a cliff edge, millions unemployed.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BoroPE
*****
Posts: 2 360


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:38:29 PM
Football is dead.

They'll be hundreds of clubs bankrupt before the year is out.

Economically we're heading to a cliff edge, millions unemployed.



Fucking hell your a bundle of laughs.  klins
Bobupanddown
*****
Posts: 3 221


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:41:07 PM
Football is dead.

They'll be hundreds of clubs bankrupt before the year is out.

Economically we're heading to a cliff edge, millions unemployed.



Fucking hell your a bundle of laughs.  klins

Buy bitcoin.
Buy gold (real gold, not paper shares).

Money will be worthless soon.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BoroPE
*****
Posts: 2 360


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:45:25 PM
Football is dead.

They'll be hundreds of clubs bankrupt before the year is out.

Economically we're heading to a cliff edge, millions unemployed.



Fucking hell your a bundle of laughs.  klins

Buy bitcoin.
Buy gold (real gold, not paper shares).

Money will be worthless soon.


Do you work with me ? Lad at work swears hes going to make millions off XRP. 
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Posts: 371


WLM


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:39:28 PM
By paying to watch football you are essentially sponsoring  BLM.

Fuck that.

Anyone who pays to watch these cunts is a spineless hypocrite.   Unless of course you actually want to support BLM then you are just a dick.

I thought about going and booing them doing it and seeing how long I last.  Maybe fire a lawsuit at the club if Im asked to leave.   But I just dont want to be part of football any more
WLM
Gingerpig
*****
Posts: 648


Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:47:35 PM
I thought about going and booing them doing it and seeing how long I last.  Maybe fire a lawsuit at the club if Im asked to leave.   But I just dont want to be part of football any more


I think it would be only done once in a ground with fans in ... the reaction would end it pretty quickly ..i know there would be loads of get the fuck up"  around the country
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Posts: 371


WLM


Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:54:06 PM
To be honest Im not even bothered that they stopped/stopping.   Damage is done now.

Only time you will see me at a match now is to fight the good cause.  If it ever comes to it.   Hopefully one day the right will fight back with football being the perfect place to do it.

My 63 different league ground total is all but finished.   
WLM
sockets
Welch
*****
Posts: 998


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


Reply #10 on: Today at 12:05:37 AM
Fred West will probably take the knee behind the goal or outside the burger bar on concourse first game back
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
RiversideRifle
***
Posts: 169


Reply #11 on: Today at 12:28:46 AM
With his fist in the air  mcl
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Posts: 14 669



Reply #12 on: Today at 01:36:25 AM
With his fist in his scabby arsehole  mcl

 klins
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
