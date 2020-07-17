Welcome,
July 17, 2020, 02:13:58 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Fans back in stadiums
Author
Topic: Fans back in stadiums (Read 142 times)
Barron
Fans back in stadiums
So Boris is saying October we be back watching the lads
With the 20-30% seat allocation... do wonder if it'll be lucky dip or whether season ticket holders get priority..
https://fanbanter.co.uk/government-reveals-when-fans-can-return-to-stadiums/
LEON TROTSKY
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE....
Re: Fans back in stadiums
BORIS KNOWS FUCK ALL 👎
COULDN'T FIND HIS FAT FUCKING ARSE WITH HIS OWN 2 HANDS 👎
BIG DISAPPOINTMENT 👍
I THINK PEOPLE WILL MAKE THEIR OWN MINDS UP IF IT'S SAFE OR NOT.... NOT LISTENING TO THE BUFFOON HE HAS BECOME 👎
T_Bone
Re: Fans back in stadiums
Sunderland will get their usual attendances then
Bobupanddown
Re: Fans back in stadiums
Football is dead.
They'll be hundreds of clubs bankrupt before the year is out.
Economically we're heading to a cliff edge, millions unemployed.
BoroPE
Re: Fans back in stadiums
Fucking hell your a bundle of laughs.
Bobupanddown
Re: Fans back in stadiums
Fucking hell your a bundle of laughs.
Buy bitcoin.
Buy gold (real gold, not paper shares).
Money will be worthless soon.
BoroPE
Re: Fans back in stadiums
Do you work with me ? Lad at work swears hes going to make millions off XRP.
