With the 20-30% seat allocation... do wonder if it'll be lucky dip or whether season ticket holders get priority..



With the 20-30% seat allocation... do wonder if it'll be lucky dip or whether season ticket holders get priority..



https://fanbanter.co.uk/government-reveals-when-fans-can-return-to-stadiums/

So Boris is saying October we be back watching the ladsWith the 20-30% seat allocation... do wonder if it'll be lucky dip or whether season ticket holders get priority..

Football is dead.



They'll be hundreds of clubs bankrupt before the year is out.



Economically we're heading to a cliff edge, millions unemployed.



