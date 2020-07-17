Welcome,
July 17, 2020, 12:23:35 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Fans back in stadiums
Author
Topic: Fans back in stadiums (Read 41 times)
Barron
Online
Posts: 1
Fans back in stadiums
«
on:
Today
at 12:03:51 PM »
So Boris is saying October we be back watching the lads
With the 20-30% seat allocation... do wonder if it'll be lucky dip or whether season ticket holders get priority..
https://fanbanter.co.uk/government-reveals-when-fans-can-return-to-stadiums/
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 337
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE....
Re: Fans back in stadiums
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:12:43 PM »
BORIS KNOWS FUCK ALL 👎
COULDN'T FIND HIS FAT FUCKING ARSE WITH HIS OWN 2 HANDS 👎
BIG DISAPPOINTMENT 👍
I THINK PEOPLE WILL MAKE THEIR OWN MINDS UP IF IT'S SAFE OR NOT.... NOT LISTENING TO THE BUFFOON HE HAS BECOME 👎
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 1 992
Re: Fans back in stadiums
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:22:39 PM »
Sunderland will get their usual attendances then
