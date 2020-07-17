Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 17, 2020, 12:23:35 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Fans back in stadiums
Barron

« on: Today at 12:03:51 PM »
So Boris is saying October we be back watching the lads  :bc:

With the 20-30% seat allocation... do wonder if it'll be lucky dip or whether season ticket holders get priority..

https://fanbanter.co.uk/government-reveals-when-fans-can-return-to-stadiums/
LEON TROTSKY
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE....


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:12:43 PM »
BORIS KNOWS FUCK ALL 👎

COULDN'T FIND HIS FAT FUCKING ARSE WITH HIS OWN 2 HANDS  👎

BIG DISAPPOINTMENT 👍

I THINK PEOPLE WILL MAKE THEIR OWN MINDS UP IF IT'S SAFE OR NOT.... NOT LISTENING TO THE BUFFOON HE HAS BECOME  👎
T_Bone
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:22:39 PM »
Sunderland will get their usual attendances then  :alf:
