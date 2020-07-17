|
LEON TROTSKY
Youve got Zeneca shares ?
You should have said.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
ONLY 2,800 👍🤩🤩🤩👍👌💷💷💷💷💷💷
LEON TROTSKY
You have a CGT allowance of £12,300 in any year so be prepared to give a chunk to the fucking tax man.
WON'T BE YET.... NOT FLYING THE NEST TILL IM 60 👍
THE DIVIDENDS PAY NEARLY 5K A YEAR 👍😂👍 TAX FREE...... LIKE SOME CUNT POPPING MONEY IN YA POCKET FOR NOWT 😂😂😂👍
LEON TROTSKY
PAID YERSELF 38K TOO MUCH YA WAZZOCK 😂😂😂
IF YA GONNA SPOUT SHIT 👍 LEARN HOW TO ADD UP FIRST 👎
WAZZOCK 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I said just shy don't be jealous because you didn't fully take advantage ya clown
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
38K... JUST SHY 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
ANOTHER TROLL POPS UP WITH A BEEF WITH LIDS..... HOWS IT GOING ZOMBIE YOU CLOWN MUPPET 🤡🐸
LEON TROTSKY
If AZD1222 proves to be a genuine vaccine you lads with Zeneca shares will be laughing all the way to the bank.
I have a mate who has worked there for nearly 30 years and he has got a bundle of shares through their Sharesave Scheme, he's a very happy Macc lad just now! It makes up for their shit pension scheme and then some.
👍👍👍
THIS TIME LAST YEAR THEY WERE ABOUT 60 QUID..... ONWARDS AND UPWARDS 👍👍👍
