Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 20, 2020, 11:54:14 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ONLY SHARE ON THE MARKET AT THE MOMENT DOING WELL 👍  (Read 464 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 452

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« on: July 17, 2020, 10:57:43 AM »
AND I'VE GOT EM COMING OUT ME EARS  👍😂😂😂🤩🤩🤩😂😂😂👍💷💷💷


https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2020/07/16/vaccine-success-set-put-astrazeneca-pole-position/



IT'S WHY THE WINNET BERNIE HATES ME  😂😂😂👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 366


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: July 17, 2020, 10:59:01 AM »
Youve got Zeneca shares ? 

You should have said. 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 452

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: July 17, 2020, 11:03:06 AM »
Quote from: BoroPE on July 17, 2020, 10:59:01 AM
Youve got Zeneca shares ? 

You should have said. 


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂


ONLY 2,800  👍🤩🤩🤩👍👌💷💷💷💷💷💷
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 366


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: July 17, 2020, 11:03:45 AM »
Sold mine for beer money straight after the ICI split.  rava
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 452

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: July 17, 2020, 11:10:04 AM »
Quote from: BoroPE on July 17, 2020, 11:03:45 AM
Sold mine for beer money straight after the ICI split.  rava


WHEN DUPONT TOOK OVER THEY GAVE YOU 2 FOR 1.....DOUBLED EVERY SHARE YOU HAD...... AND THEY BOOMED WHEN ASTRA ZENECA  BOUGHT THEM 👍

AT 90 QUID A SHARE I WOULD MAKE 250K  IF I CASHED EM NOW..... BUT I WON'T NEED THE MONEY TILL I'M 60 SO I'M GONNA LET EM KEEP RIDING  👍💷💷💷👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 483


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: July 17, 2020, 11:41:38 AM »
You have a CGT allowance of £12,300 in any year so be prepared to give a chunk to the fucking tax man.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 607


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: July 17, 2020, 11:49:49 AM »
YEAH THE ACTUAL TAXMAN NOT ONE OF THESE HOOLIES YOU WANNA SHAG  :nige: :alf: klins

BEER ME LIDDS BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 580


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: July 17, 2020, 11:52:45 AM »
Nice!

I lobbed a few £ into a couple of pharma companies at the start of all this shite, doing nicely too, shame about the others I've got
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 452

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: July 17, 2020, 11:55:46 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on July 17, 2020, 11:41:38 AM
You have a CGT allowance of £12,300 in any year so be prepared to give a chunk to the fucking tax man.


WON'T BE YET.... NOT FLYING THE NEST TILL IM 60  👍

THE DIVIDENDS  PAY NEARLY 5K A YEAR 👍😂👍 TAX FREE...... LIKE SOME CUNT POPPING MONEY IN YA POCKET FOR NOWT  😂😂😂👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 452

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: July 17, 2020, 04:56:23 PM »
UP TO 92 POUND CLOSE OF PLAY..... 👍💷💷💷💷👍😂😂😂🤩🤩🤩
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Block21
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: July 17, 2020, 05:16:59 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 17, 2020, 04:56:23 PM
UP TO 92 POUND CLOSE OF PLAY..... 👍💷💷💷💷👍😂😂😂🤩🤩🤩


Astra zeneca loving life, I'm laughing all the way to the bank 7,200 shares 👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
Logged
Block21
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: July 17, 2020, 05:19:57 PM »
Just shy of £700,000 if I cash out  :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 452

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: July 17, 2020, 05:45:32 PM »
PAID YERSELF 38K TOO MUCH YA WAZZOCK 😂😂😂

IF YA GONNA SPOUT SHIT 👍 LEARN HOW TO ADD UP FIRST  👎

WAZZOCK  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Block21
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: July 17, 2020, 05:47:47 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 17, 2020, 05:45:32 PM
PAID YERSELF 38K TOO MUCH YA WAZZOCK 😂😂😂

IF YA GONNA SPOUT SHIT 👍 LEARN HOW TO ADD UP FIRST  👎

WAZZOCK  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I said just shy don't be jealous because you didn't fully take advantage ya clown
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 452

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: July 17, 2020, 05:55:05 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on July 17, 2020, 05:47:47 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 17, 2020, 05:45:32 PM
PAID YERSELF 38K TOO MUCH YA WAZZOCK 😂😂😂

IF YA GONNA SPOUT SHIT 👍 LEARN HOW TO ADD UP FIRST  👎

WAZZOCK  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I said just shy don't be jealous because you didn't fully take advantage ya clown



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

38K... JUST SHY  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

ANOTHER TROLL POPS UP WITH A BEEF WITH LIDS..... HOWS IT GOING ZOMBIE YOU CLOWN MUPPET  🤡🐸
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Block21
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: July 17, 2020, 06:20:43 PM »
Ha ha ya dope 
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 660


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: July 17, 2020, 06:22:55 PM »
I just let my fund managers do the leg work 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 452

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: July 17, 2020, 06:30:45 PM »
Quote from: towz on July 17, 2020, 06:22:55 PM
I just let my fund managers do the leg work 


DO THEY LICK THE CAMELS ARSE TOO  👍👍👍

BEFORE YOU SLIDE IN  👍😂😂😂😂😂👍🙄🐪🐫🐪
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 452

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:09:32 AM »
https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/think-astrazeneca-share-price-could-091429802.html


👍💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 452

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:24:42 AM »
FUCKING FLYING UP  👍💷💷💷💷💷💷👍 THE DIVVIES BE EVEN BETTER  👍

COULD BE 150 A SHARE IN 2 YEARS  👍😎👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 483


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:36:58 AM »
If AZD1222 proves to be a genuine vaccine you lads with Zeneca shares will be laughing all the way to the bank.

I have a mate who has worked there for nearly 30 years and he has got a bundle of shares through their Sharesave Scheme, he's a very happy Macc lad just now! It makes up for their shit pension scheme and then some.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 452

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:45:20 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:36:58 AM
If AZD1222 proves to be a genuine vaccine you lads with Zeneca shares will be laughing all the way to the bank.

I have a mate who has worked there for nearly 30 years and he has got a bundle of shares through their Sharesave Scheme, he's a very happy Macc lad just now! It makes up for their shit pension scheme and then some.


👍👍👍

THIS TIME LAST YEAR THEY WERE ABOUT 60 QUID..... ONWARDS AND UPWARDS  👍👍👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 252


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:27:07 AM »
What goes up must come down - get out at the right time.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 