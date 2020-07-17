LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 452



MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...





Posts: 75 452MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE... Re: ONLY SHARE ON THE MARKET AT THE MOMENT DOING WELL 👍 « Reply #4 on: July 17, 2020, 11:10:04 AM » Quote from: BoroPE on July 17, 2020, 11:03:45 AM

Sold mine for beer money straight after the ICI split.



WHEN DUPONT TOOK OVER THEY GAVE YOU 2 FOR 1.....DOUBLED EVERY SHARE YOU HAD...... AND THEY BOOMED WHEN ASTRA ZENECA BOUGHT THEM 👍



AT 90 QUID A SHARE I WOULD MAKE 250K IF I CASHED EM NOW..... BUT I WON'T NEED THE MONEY TILL I'M 60 SO I'M GONNA LET EM KEEP RIDING 👍💷💷💷👍 WHEN DUPONT TOOK OVER THEY GAVE YOU 2 FOR 1.....DOUBLED EVERY SHARE YOU HAD...... AND THEY BOOMED WHEN ASTRA ZENECA BOUGHT THEM 👍AT 90 QUID A SHARE I WOULD MAKE 250K IF I CASHED EM NOW..... BUT I WON'T NEED THE MONEY TILL I'M 60 SO I'M GONNA LET EM KEEP RIDING 👍💷💷💷👍 Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 483





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 483Pull your socks up Tel. Re: ONLY SHARE ON THE MARKET AT THE MOMENT DOING WELL 👍 « Reply #20 on: Today at 10:36:58 AM » If AZD1222 proves to be a genuine vaccine you lads with Zeneca shares will be laughing all the way to the bank.



I have a mate who has worked there for nearly 30 years and he has got a bundle of shares through their Sharesave Scheme, he's a very happy Macc lad just now! It makes up for their shit pension scheme and then some. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures