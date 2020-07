« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:55:46 AM »

You have a CGT allowance of 12,300 in any year so be prepared to give a chunk to the fucking tax man.





WON'T BE YET.... NOT FLYING THE NEST TILL IM 60 👍THE DIVIDENDS PAY NEARLY 5K A YEAR 👍😂👍 TAX FREE...... LIKE SOME CUNT POPPING MONEY IN YA POCKET FOR NOWT 😂😂😂👍