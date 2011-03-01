Welcome,
July 17, 2020
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rewriting of your history is underway
Author
Topic: Rewriting of your history is underway
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 200
Rewriting of your history is underway
«
on:
Today
at 09:12:15 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-lincolnshire-53436447
Kids in the future will be taught that it was those of African heritage the fought the nazis on D day.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 747
Re: Rewriting of your history is underway
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:13:47 AM
Such anger. You'll die young
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 200
Re: Rewriting of your history is underway
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:20:39 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:13:47 AM
Such anger. You'll die young
So you agree we should rewrite history to suit a radical left wing agenda?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 579
Re: Rewriting of your history is underway
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:35:44 AM
Been accepted for years that history gets rewritten over time and by people with different perspectives, can't get too worked up about what people may or may not get taught in the future about a war that happened before most of us were born.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 747
Re: Rewriting of your history is underway
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:36:32 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:20:39 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:13:47 AM
Such anger. You'll die young
So you agree we should rewrite history to suit a radical left wing agenda?
Muslims
RedSteel
Posts: 9 521
Re: Rewriting of your history is underway
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:44:24 AM
What was the dogs name?
Skinz
Posts: 2 337
Re: Rewriting of your history is underway
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:50:18 AM
Is this about that statue
El Capitan
Posts: 42 442
Re: Rewriting of your history is underway
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:53:43 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:36:32 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:20:39 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:13:47 AM
Such anger. You'll die young
So you agree we should rewrite history to suit a radical left wing agenda?
Muslims
Covid
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BoroPE
Posts: 2 356
Re: Rewriting of your history is underway
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:02:30 AM
UTB.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 747
Re: Rewriting of your history is underway
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:06:37 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:53:43 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:36:32 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:20:39 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:13:47 AM
Such anger. You'll die young
So you agree we should rewrite history to suit a radical left wing agenda?
Muslims
Covid
Corbyn
Bernie
Posts: 5 405
Re: Rewriting of your history is underway
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 10:07:41 AM
Note also that the dog drank "litres" of beer.
Who the fuck measure beer in Litres? Especially back in WW2?
They also report distances in Km's these days as well. They will literally do anything to remove our traditions, history and culture.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
CapsDave
Posts: 5 040
Re: Rewriting of your history is underway
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:27:07 AM
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
