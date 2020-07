sockets



Offline



Posts: 992





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 992WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Those who virtue signal the most « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:59:54 PM » As per usual lefty nonce behind it all. Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 992





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 992WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Those who virtue signal the most « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:20:31 PM »



And not bat an eyelid I'd do the service for freeAnd not bat an eyelid Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 992





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 992WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Those who virtue signal the most « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:57:12 PM »



Any one still paying the licence fee is paying for nonces Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..