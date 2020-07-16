Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 16, 2020, 09:14:22 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Block21 IN THE KNOW!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Block21 IN THE KNOW! (Read 27 times)
Block21
Online
Posts: 43
Block21 IN THE KNOW!
«
on:
Today
at 08:53:31 PM »
Went to my mam and dads today to tell my family my good news and to give me old man a quick knuckle shuffler. And lets just say my dads best mate is well in with the Gibsons. Anyway its not really a surprising ITK but anyway Warnock has told my dads mate that he will be here next season if he can convince his wife. Also Leo wont be going any time soon. UTB. Also some ITK exclusive if Warnock stays I'll be offering my mouth to everyman in the TS postcode list.
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 336
Re: Block21 IN THE KNOW!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:12:15 PM »
YOU REALLY ARE ONE SICK CUNT YER NEED HELP
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...