July 16, 2020, 09:14:22 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Block21 IN THE KNOW!  (Read 27 times)
Block21

« on: Today at 08:53:31 PM »
Went to my mam and dads today to tell my family my good news and to give me old man a quick knuckle shuffler. And lets just say my dads best mate is well in with the Gibsons. Anyway its not really a surprising ITK but anyway Warnock has told my dads mate that he will be here next season if he can convince his wife. Also Leo wont be going any time soon. UTB. Also some ITK exclusive if Warnock stays I'll be offering my mouth to everyman in the TS postcode list.
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:12:15 PM »
YOU REALLY ARE ONE SICK CUNT YER NEED HELP
