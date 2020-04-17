Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Steve  (Read 461 times)
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« on: Yesterday at 02:07:23 PM »
I am off back to bed for a couple of hours kip. Have a think about this before making a rash judgement.

I get 18 days off a month  :like:

Give me control of the ban button ill moderate it enough on my spell off to change your fortunes . If the site is not raking you in a small fortune in 6 months under my guidance  ill ban myself and send u some compo cash straight to your paypal.


Win Win all the way for you.Let me crush the slime on here once and for all and make cob great again  :like:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:13:28 PM »
THINK YOU NEED GET LAID  :like:

AND I MEAN SOMEONE THAT ISN'T A GOBLIN AND SOMETHING THAT ISN'T A SOCK 

BEER ME SLIME  :beer: :beer: :beer: :homer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:21:13 PM »
OK - I'll have a good think about whether I should put someone in charge who has been banned three times for racist remarks, paedo accusations and extreme right wing anger.

I've thought about it. Would be a worst appintment than when Gibson gave Woodgate the Boro manager's job. 
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:31:03 PM »
  monkey charles :beer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:43:01 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 02:07:23 PM
I am off back to bed for a couple of hours kip. Have a think about this before making a rash judgement.

I get 18 days off a month  :like:

Give me control of the ban button ill moderate it enough on my spell off to change your fortunes . If the site is not raking you in a small fortune in 6 months under my guidance  ill ban myself and send u some compo cash straight to your paypal.


Win Win all the way for you.Let me crush the slime on here once and for all and make cob great again  :like:


MAKE COB GREAT AGAIN - I'LL GET THE HATS PRINTED  :like:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:48:50 PM »
I can't think of anyone better.  :bc:

Sort the usual scum out Crocky  :homer: :homer: :homer:
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:01:36 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:21:13 PM
OK - I'll have a good think about whether I should put someone in charge who has been banned three times for racist remarks, paedo accusations and extreme right wing anger.

I've thought about it. Would be a worst appintment than when Gibson gave Woodgate the Boro manager's job. 

  :nige: :alf: monkey :beer:

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:34:27 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:21:13 PM

I've thought about it. Would be a worst appintment than when Gibson gave Woodgate the Boro manager's job. 

But you supported WOODTWAT and his appointment. 

 mcl

So maybe CROCKEY'S got a chance.

 :pope2:
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:51:31 PM »
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:00:40 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:21:13 PM
OK - I'll have a good think about whether I should put someone in charge who has been banned three times for racist remarks, paedo accusations and extreme right wing anger.

I've thought about it. Would be a worst appintment than when Gibson gave Woodgate the Boro manager's job. 

 charles

Got a LOL there

 jc
Logged
Freddie Boswell
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:28:41 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:21:13 PM
OK - I'll have a good think about whether I should put someone in charge who has been banned three times for racist remarks, paedo accusations and extreme right wing anger.

I've thought about it. Would be a worst appintment than when Gibson gave Woodgate the Boro manager's job. 

 :nige:
Logged
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:21:31 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:21:13 PM
OK - I'll have a good think about whether I should put someone in charge who has been banned three times for racist remarks, paedo accusations and extreme right wing anger.

I've thought about it. Would be a worst appintment than when Gibson gave Woodgate the Boro manager's job. 









Yes I remember as Clem say's you were all for woodgate

Quote from: Steve Göldby on August 03, 2019, 09:25:51 AM
That was brilliant last night - best Boro game for years. Johnny Woodgate did exactly what he said he would do and we're now an entertaining and attacking side who will see off any team we come up against this season.

They never stopped battling for a second and not a chance heads were going down at 2-1 behind. Really impressed with that perfomance.

Johnny Woodgate is our man and we're going up this season. 

 :jowo8:



Off to Graft
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
monkeyman
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:48:07 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:21:13 PM
OK - I'll have a good think about whether I should put someone in charge who has been banned three times for racist remarks, paedo accusations and extreme right wing anger.

I've thought about it. Would be a worst appintment than when Gibson gave Woodgate the Boro manager's job. 
YER WERE ALL OVER WOODGATE LIKE A RASH 
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:41:41 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:21:13 PM
OK - I'll have a good think about whether I should put someone in charge who has been banned three times for racist remarks, paedo accusations and extreme right wing anger.

I've thought about it. Would be a worst appintment than when Gibson gave Woodgate the Boro manager's job. 



Is that a no? 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:49:20 PM »
I would delete all your troll back up accounts snitch  :like:


The ones that only kid you and no one else  :like:


I would have to leave your snitchen account active as you would probably off yourself if I banned you off here


This is your life you actually have nowt else going on  :unlike:


I am not that cruel snitch the welch
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:50:47 PM »
BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:53:01 PM »
YAY!!!!! :homer: :homer:

I'M MATTY THIS WEEK BACK TO TORTURED MIND NEXT   :wanker:

WHILE YOU HAVE BEEN PLAYING PATTERCAKE WITH THE GOBLIN ME AND MATTY HAVE BEEN OUT GRAFTING TODAY  :bc:

BEER ME CROCKPOT  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:03:09 PM »
Sockets you couldn't take charge of anything, you come across as a very weak individual who is easily led ya big bairn   cry COB is far too big for you, why don't you stick to racial slurs and being an absolute cheese and ham melt 
« Last Edit: Today at 03:06:51 PM by Block21 » Logged
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:06:38 PM »
You come across as a bet welching maggot who's highlight of the day is logging in with fake accounts  :like: :matty: jc 
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:06:53 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:21:13 PM
OK - I'll have a good think about whether I should put someone in charge who has been banned three times for racist remarks, paedo accusations and extreme right wing anger.



Sounds like most of the posters on here!
Logged
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:08:25 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:06:38 PM
You come across as a bet welching maggot who's highlight of the day is logging in with fake accounts  :like: :matty: jc 
I'm not Matty, your playing with fire with me, don't get too close or you will end up with no eyebrows ya fat bitch 
Logged
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:10:10 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:21:13 PM
OK - I'll have a good think about whether I should put someone in charge who has been banned three times for racist remarks, paedo accusations and extreme right wing anger.

I've thought about it. Would be a worst appintment than when Gibson gave Woodgate the Boro manager's job. 














Paid me bets straight away didn't I   :like: :like:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:15:00 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:10:10 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:21:13 PM
OK - I'll have a good think about whether I should put someone in charge who has been banned three times for racist remarks, paedo accusations and extreme right wing anger.

I've thought about it. Would be a worst appintment than when Gibson gave Woodgate the Boro manager's job. 














Paid me bets straight away didn't I   :like: :like:





Playground stuff, what a big fucking child you are it's embarrassing  klins
Logged
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:18:57 PM »
 :matty:  Using a few accounts up since I logged in

Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
