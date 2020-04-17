|
sockets
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:21:31 PM »
OK - I'll have a good think about whether I should put someone in charge who has been banned three times for racist remarks, paedo accusations and extreme right wing anger.
I've thought about it. Would be a worst appintment than when Gibson gave Woodgate the Boro manager's job.
Yes I remember as Clem say's you were all for woodgate
That was brilliant last night - best Boro game for years. Johnny Woodgate did exactly what he said he would do and we're now an entertaining and attacking side who will see off any team we come up against this season.
They never stopped battling for a second and not a chance heads were going down at 2-1 behind. Really impressed with that perfomance.
Johnny Woodgate is our man and we're going up this season.
Off to Graft
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
sockets
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:49:20 PM »
|
I would delete all your troll back up accounts snitch
The ones that only kid you and no one else
I would have to leave your snitchen account active as you would probably off yourself if I banned you off here
This is your life you actually have nowt else going on
I am not that cruel snitch the welch
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Block21
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:15:00 PM »
|
OK - I'll have a good think about whether I should put someone in charge who has been banned three times for racist remarks, paedo accusations and extreme right wing anger.
I've thought about it. Would be a worst appintment than when Gibson gave Woodgate the Boro manager's job.
Paid me bets straight away didn't I
Playground stuff, what a big fucking child you are it's embarrassing
Logged
