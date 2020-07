Mickgaz

Online



Posts: 8





Posts: 8 Hello « on: Today at 01:45:16 PM » Hi guys just become a member of your board I was on on fmttm for years but got banned for not conforming with their beliefs. Looking forward to all the good humoured banter on here « Last Edit: Today at 01:51:37 PM by Mickgaz » Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 862





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 862Once in every lifetime Re: Hello « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:51:21 PM » Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 01:45:16 PM

Hi guys just become a member of your board I was on on fmttm for years but got banned for not conforming with their believes. Looking forward to all the good humoured banter on here



fuck off daft cunt fuck off daft cunt Logged Glory Glory Man United

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 322



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 322I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Hello « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:56:54 PM » DO YOUR BALLS SWING TO THE LEFT OR THE RIGHT ?



🤔 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Mickgaz

Online



Posts: 8





Posts: 8 Re: Hello « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:03:19 PM » Ffs I was asking for this. But great to be on a site where people can have a fucking good laugh even at my expense. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 322



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 322I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Hello « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:06:16 PM » Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 02:03:19 PM

Ffs I was asking for this. But great to be on a site where people can have a fucking good laugh even at my expense.

DOES DICK SMALL AND RED NOSED ROB KNOW YOU HAVE TURNED TALE 👍 FLEW THE COOP AND ALL THAT ?



I BET IT'S LIKE A LEAD FUCKING WEIGHT TAKEN OFF YER SHOULDERS 😂😂😂👍 DOES DICK SMALL AND RED NOSED ROB KNOW YOU HAVE TURNED TALE 👍 FLEW THE COOP AND ALL THAT ?I BET IT'S LIKE A LEAD FUCKING WEIGHT TAKEN OFF YER SHOULDERS 😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Mickgaz

Online



Posts: 8





Posts: 8 Re: Hello « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:12:44 PM » It certainly is I got the wrong side of them and that was it. My card was marked for a while they were just waiting for an excuse to ban me. Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 405





Posts: 5 405 Re: Hello « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:41:38 PM » Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 02:12:44 PM

It certainly is I got the wrong side of them and that was it. My card was marked for a while they were just waiting for an excuse to ban me.

Baddad doesn't need an excuse. Banning people gives him a semi



Anyway, welcome Baddad doesn't need an excuse. Banning people gives him a semiAnyway, welcome Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Mickgaz

Online



Posts: 8





Posts: 8 Re: Hello « Reply #10 on: Today at 02:52:03 PM » Cheers Bernie Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 660







Posts: 14 660 Re: Hello « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:30:07 PM »







Who did you post as on there? Adi Dem. Muttley or 1Fanny? Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Mickgaz

Online



Posts: 8





Posts: 8 Re: Hello « Reply #12 on: Today at 03:34:46 PM » Same username Clem I was on there over 15 years as Mickgaz. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 660







Posts: 14 660 Re: Hello « Reply #13 on: Today at 03:39:04 PM » Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 03:34:46 PM

Same username Clem I was on there over 15 years as Mickgaz.

Another of life's disappointments.



I've been looking forward to other three joining here.



Another of life's disappointments.I've been looking forward to other three joining here. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion