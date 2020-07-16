Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 066





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 066Pack o cunts Taking the knee nonsense « on: Today at 11:14:52 AM »



"What he fucking hell is that?

What the fucking hell is that......?"



Reckon it will stop as soon as the crowds are back in."What he fucking hell is that?What the fucking hell is that......?" Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018