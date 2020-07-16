Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 16, 2020, 11:24:33 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Taking the knee nonsense
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Taking the knee nonsense (Read 14 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 066
Pack o cunts
Taking the knee nonsense
«
on:
Today
at 11:14:52 AM »
Reckon it will stop as soon as the crowds are back in.
"What he fucking hell is that?
What the fucking hell is that......?"
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...